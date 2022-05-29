REVIEW: Science Set Free

Ryan Matters
In Science Set Free, Rupert Sheldrake sets out to probe the shaky foundations of materialist science and question long-held beliefs that have, over time, hardened into dogmas.
Rupert Sheldrake is a biologist and author of numerous technical papers. He was a fellow of Clare College, Cambridge University, where he was director of studies in cell biology, and was also a research fellow of the Royal Society.
In Science Set Free, Sheldrake unpacks the enormity of our conditioning and the flawed assumptions upon which most of modern science rests.
Through an exciting exploration of modern research, Sheldrake points out the holes in the materialist belief system, and reveals how science has been guided by dangerous dogmas that have grave consequences for the future of humanity.
Such dogmas include the notion that free will is an illusion, consciousness is merely a by-product of chemical reactions in the brain, and nature is purposeless. Sheldrake turns each of these “pillars” of materialism into questions and shows how all of them lead to incredible revelations about the nature of our reality.
Here are the ten questions (which are also the titles of ten of the book’s chapters) that Sheldrake explores in the book:
- Is nature mechanical?
- Is the total amount of matter and energy always the same?
- Are the laws of nature fixed?
- Is matter unconscious?
- Is nature purposeless?
- Is all biological inheritance material?
- Are memories stored as material traces?
- Are minds confined to brains?
- Are psychic phenomena illusory?
- Is mechanistic medicine the only kind that really works?
Sheldrake’s method of careful and deep inquiry into each question must be commended for it makes for a fascinating and educational read. At the end of each chapter, the reader is left to make up their own mind as to whether the materialist standpoint remains valid.
Each chapter stands alone, giving the reader the freedom to jump around and read each chapter in the order that they feel inclined to do so.
My personal favourite was chapter 9, “Are psychic phenomena illusory?”, for, here Sheldrake details some of his own original research in this area. He also recounts some of his amusing engagements and debates with well-known materialists regarding the plausibility of supernatural occurrences.
Personally, I found chapter 10 to be somewhat of a let down. The title, “Is mechanistic medicine the only kind that really works?” could easily be a book in itself (and indeed, many books have been written on this topic). While Sheldrake acknowledges the efficacy of natural cures, he also endorses the fairy tale of Jenner, the dairy maid and the eradication of smallpox due to vaccination.
In the final two chapters (11 and 12), Sheldrake explores the scientific discipline from a philosophical point of view, outlining the inherent flaws in the scientific method and exposing the lack of “blinding” that occurs in scientific research.
Sheldrake makes the case that an experimenter’s beliefs and expectations can directly affect the results of their experiments and explains how all scientific findings are driven to conform to the “accepted” truths of the time.
All in all, Science Set Free is a scathing indictment of materialism, the dominant scientific philosophy of the 21st century. In Science Set Free, Sheldrake takes the reader by the hand as he explores the 10 pillars upon which modern scientific thought rests.
Probing each, Sheldrake urges the reader to look more deeply and open their mind to the possibility of a very different reality than the one they have been conditioned to believe in.
Since eons Nature organized itself in minuscule particle patterns and structures, which were only discovered by Homo sapiens since about a century through Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Lately Mind played with some of these new toys and out came for example electronics, Magic for the uninitiated, who found a new Religion.
Piggy backing on that kind of success other sciences like Medicine, Economics and Climate Change pretended to be on the same level of thoroughness. Politicians and others are easily fooled. Money was the fuel, same as in the rat race by their novices to get well paying titles while their professors went after the fat research grants and the power.
Climate Change Covid-19 brought that fallacy to Light for growing numbers of the public. Not to mention the nefarious role of the media in hyping superficial sensations , again for 30 pieces of silver.
Mind stands more and more naked, emperor with out ideas plus crippled by greed as its ill advisor and politicians as court jesters.
Nature is having nothing of it: next phase of Evolution! Gas, Stone, Microbe, Plant, Animal, Ape, Man, ….
In many ways science is as rigid as religion.
‘These are the rules until they’re not’
Science, like religion, cannot explain Love because Love is a contradiction of ‘survival of the fittest’.
Science cannot pinpoint or describe consciousness.
Science does not know whether light is a particle or a wave.
Science cannot explain Dark Matter.
Science cannot even explain how or why gravity works.
‘Just take it as a given’ they say.
What?
Do they mean like Love?
Materialist science has consistently denied that there is some unique biological form of energy that gives the quality we call ‘life’. This energy seems likely to be a form of electro-magnetism, the importance of which in biology mainstream science also continually downplays. Most scientists thought the body’s communication system was chemical until forced eventually to concede it was electrical (hence the importance of sodium and potassium to good health as they act as the body’s electrolytes). It’s astonishing how many famous scientists believed this but have been flushed down the memory hole. The German chemist Reichenbach (who discovered paraffin) believed it. He called it the odic force. So did Dr Kilner of the Kilner jar found in almost every English kitchen once upon a time. The infamous Mesmer seems to have been one of the first to realise this and to have been smeared as a result when what he was practising was not the hypnotism most people now assume that it was.
The aether is another big problem. Before Einstein virtually every scientist agreed that the aether existed. However the material of the aether remained a mystery until Einstein abolished it mathematically. However so much doesn’t work without it that mainstream science has tried to smuggle it back it under new names like the quantum field or the Higgs field that would allow them to retain Einstein. How do sound and light travel through “vacuum of space” without the aether? A wave is a perturbation of a medium so there must be a medium. Their explanation is the fairy tale of the photon. The eye can withstand particles hitting it at the speed of light? That seems about as probable as particles being able to travel trillions of light years across space to be visible in the night sky.
Does it seem probable that mainstream biology could be as wrong as convid revealed it was – and mainstream physics be much better? The incentive to lie is there in the implications for energy and it’s becoming clearer by the day that energy is intended to be the keystone of the new control system. (BTW this is not necessarily to argue that “free energy” or “zero point energy” are real. There certainly is a mass of energy in the world around us – according to Feynman the charge in the atmosphere increases regularly every metre up to about 50,000 feet. Some species of spider use it to fly despite not having wings. However the practicalities of tapping this energy are an area I need to research more. I don’t buy the Tartaria story pushed in some alt circles).
convid ‘biology’ doesn’t represent ‘real’ biology anymore than convid anything represents anything real. Well, other than that we’re currently being led by a bunch of cons.
If one can measure it, measuring in the widest sense (repeated observations that can be repeatedly documented and witnessed are also measurements), then one has evidence of the phenomenon’s existence.
If one cannot measure it, how does one that something actually occurred? One has no evidence, and one’s claim is nothing but pure speculation – based on what? Someone feelings? How well one slept, had well eaten, satisfying sex?
If there exist unknown forces, causing an effect on the natural world, then they are part of the natural (material) world. If they do not have an effect on the natural (material) world, they are nothing but speculation, claims without evidence.
Any effect they have on the natural world makes them by definition part of the natural (material) world and they lose the label “supernatural”.
I stick with: “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”. Show me evidence of what you claim exists, and I will change my opinion.
Again, when evidence exists and can be shown to exist, then the claim of “supernatural” vanishes, and materialism is again shown to be the correct approach to natural (material) phenomena in a natural (material) world.
This whole critique of materialism seems to stem from a desire to be more or to seem to be more than there actually is; as if the existence of self-replicating chemicals producing biological organisms, with all their abilities to exist in this world, itself isn’t extraordinary enough.
Though I consider myself to be a “materialist,” I do see certain irregularities in the concept of “evidence” as evinced by science.
“Evidence” is that which successfully fulfills certain pre-established criteria – and thereby hangs a tale. These criteria are calculated to accept that which has a material basis and to reject that which cannot be circumscribed by a material basis.
As the saying goes, you cannot see what you’re not looking for.
“In ‘The Matter with Things’, Iain McGilchrist..argues that we have become enslaved to.. a partial view dominated by the brain’s left hemisphere [mechanistic, materialistic].. in order to understand ourselves and the world we need science and intuition..”
It’s not machine-enhancement we need, just balancing the use of both hemispheres of the brain.
How the Brain’s Left Hemisphere “Mesmerizes” Us into Misunderstanding Reality
“If we are wreaking havoc on ourselves and the world, it is because we have become mesmerized by a mechanistic, reductionist way of thinking.”