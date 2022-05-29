This Week in the New Normal #32

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Gun control back in the news
America has been a dangerous place this past month – even more so than usual.
A couple of weeks ago we had the Buffalo shooting, where a young man allegedly stormed into a supermarket and shot several patrons in the name of “protecting the white race”. Apparently, there was a manifesto.
This week, a “loner” teenager stormed an elementary school where he shot 19 pupils and 2 teachers. The story is that police let him run rampant inside the school for almost an hour for fear they might “get shot”.
Just yesterday, a man allegedly opened fire on a high school graduation with an AR15, only to be in-turn shot by a woman with a pistol.
We’re all familiar with the tropes. “Loner” suspects on psychotropic medications who are “known to the FBI”. Violent video games, improbable timelines, constantly shifting, mutually contradictory story points and inexplicable finances.
If history is any guide, we should be assuming any “terrorist” attack – foreign or domestic – is a psyop to some degree or another, until it is proven otherwise.
Past precedent tells us that any alleged “lone looney” was probably not the latter, and almost certainly not the former.
Maybe this case will be the exception to that rule, but as the inevitable “gun control” debate rolls out, scepticism about the “problem” and its “solution” is definitely the order of the day.
It will be very interesting to see how far they take their assault on the 2nd Amendment this time.
2. The Monkeypox of Damocles
Not showing the signs of having learned even a single lesson from Covid, Canada appears to be enthusiastically embracing the next trending disease.
Quebec has announced they are going to start vaccinating people against monkeypox, despite there being only 25 “cases” across the entire province (with another 30 “under investigation”).
Canada gonna Canada I guess.
This comes as the WHO asks countries to “increase surveillance” for the disease. This means increase testing, and since monkeypox is detected using a – you guessed it – PCR, we can expect those “cases” (probably “asymptomatic”) to keep going up.
Don’t worry though, VOX says “experts believe it can be contained”, and only undermines that a tiny bit by mentioning all the things that could go wrong to make it another pandemic:
Containment is possible. But the window could soon start closing…
Windows closing…time running out…will the monkey escape its cage…oooh those shivers of dread.
Pretty clear what’s happening here.
They’re keeping a phony Monkeypox pandemic poised on the starting blocks.
There’s a sword of phony Monkeypox dangling over our heads.
They’ve got a phony Monkeypox bullet in the chamber, and their finger on the trigger.
Whether or not they make this dormant rollout go live depends on how the public reacts to other narratives, how/when Ukraine fatigue kicks in, and whether or not the disastrous state of the economy causes people to protest in the streets.
You can bet the first food riot, wherever and however it happens, will become a monkeypox “super spreader event”.
BONUS: Really bad science of the week
A new study has found that vegan diets are better for dogs than meat-based diets. At least, that’s what you’d think if you read just the headline of this Independent article.
However, if you read the body of the text you’ll find that’s the complete and total reverse of what the study actually finds.
The warning signs are all there in the opening paragraph, emphasis very-much added:
Nutritious vegan diets for dogs MAY BE linked to better health, and COULD BE less hazardous, than traditional meat-based diets, a new study SUGGESTS.
Not exactly hard data we’re dealing with here. It gets better…
Andrew Knight, of the University of Winchester, and colleagues found that while the animals on raw meat diets APPEARED to be healthier than those on vegan diets, several factors prevented them from concluding raw meat diets ARE healthier.
For those of you who need this translated from academia-speak:
The “study” (it’s really just a survey) anticipated the vegan diet would be healthier, which, given that dogs are basically carnivores, says much for the triumph of ideology over common sense. When, to their dismay, the raw meat diet actually proved the healthiest they then boldly weasel-worded their way around the inconvenient fact to fit their foregone (probably “incentivized”) conclusion.
Very poor science, but very typical ScienceTM. The authors will get plenty of funding I’m sure.
It’s not all bad…
In California, despite vowing to pass the “toughest vaccine requirements in the country” back in January, Democratic lawmakers have pulled their vaccine mandate bills before they even faced a vote. A good sign, and one that hopefully will have the knock-on effect of ensuring the “vaccinate 12-year-olds without parental consent” bill doesn’t pass the upper house later this year.
Neil Oliver’s weekly monologue on the Davos Summit and the decaying social contract is well worth a listen…
And Bob Moran at his brilliant best…
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the brand new chemical they just found in the atmosphere that might be causing heart attacks or plans for an EU-wide “digital wallet”.
UK Partygate: UK ‘elite’ does opposite of what it forced the rest of the population to do during lock-down. Best part: not all the parties where investigated in the official report: classic Whitehall MO. We. lie, steal and cheat, the CIA cousins copied that motto.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/29/partygate-sue-gray-knew-carrie-johnson-texts-birthday-party-whitehall
“If history is any guide, we should be assuming any “terrorist” attack – foreign or domestic – is a psyop to some degree or another, until it is proven otherwise”
Are you suggesting that so many school shootings in the US are psyops? Where’s the evidence? If common sense is any guide I would assume that allowing everyone to own killing machines would naturally result in a small percentage using them to kill people. I’m British and got bullied to hell in school. I used
my hands to fight back against the many – and lost – and got kicked out of school for it – If I’d had access to an Ak47 hmmmmm who knows what I’d have done.
That said, Ironically, the latest developments have made me almost understand the second amendment – and religion – two things I previously despised
Go away, read The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI’s Manufactured War on Terrorism(review at https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13591775-the-terror-factory) then come back with a better informed view of what has been going on in your country over the past 20 years.
The monkeypox vaccine # is 7335364. It codes for the Marburg virus and the HIV nef protein.
HIV nef is the part of HIV that crushes your immune system, and Marburg has been mentioned numerous times as a future ‘pandemic’.
The patent also explains that the monkeypox virus is a vehicle to produce other proteins, which could be anything.
It should be obvious to everyone that these recombinant vaccines are a lie. They are doing much more that they claim. No one is telling the public that the covid vaccine patents can cross the blood brain barrier and install carbon nanotubes.
The openly stated agenda is depopulation and the Internet of Bodies. The recombinant vaccines are how they are accomplishing it. They know you won’t agree to have nanotubes put in your brain. So, they’re lying about pandemics and using, or going to use, recombinant vaccines to install them without your knowledge or permission.
“Jim Stone on the Texas School Shooting” –
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=254003
“FEDERAL AGENT IN BUFFALO SHOOTER’S DISCORD CHAT, PARENTS ARRESTED AND TASED FOR TELLING COPS TO STOP UVALDE SHOOTER” – https://www.unz.com/aanglin/federal-agent-in-buffalo-shooters-discord-chat-parents-arrested-and-tased-for-telling-cops-to-stop-uvalde-shooter/
The Czech version of the book Virus Mania was launched yesterday, with the attendance of the authors, Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Claus Koehnlein, and Stefano Scoglio. Each of them had a thing or two to say.
Not that anything they said hasn’t been heard before, but let me reiterate a few of the points that were made.
Dr. Koehnlein, who has been involved with HIV/AIDS for decades, drew a parallel with that scam. With AIDS, people suffering from, say, cancers were overnight rediagnosed as AIDS patients based on the unproven claim that HIV causes AIDS. That’s complete bullshit because a) these people were suffering from already known diseases, there was nothing novel, and b) the PCR detection test is bullshit. The same applies to COVID. COVID is the flu. Period. Indistinguishable. The only difference is that they say it’s fucking COVID because of the meaningless test. But there is no new disease. COVID is the flue plus fear. So, that’s that for the benefit of some idiot who might still think that there is a novel disease running around that will make you turn red, green, black, and then croak. If that happens, it’s because of something else, most likely poor living habits, poisoning, and being completely fucked up in the head.
According to Dr. Scoglio, disease is to a huge extent caused by medical practice. One would say malpractice, but not. It’s the established protocols that kill people. In other words, medicine is hugely fucked up, treatments – including fuckccination – are killing people, do more harm than good. A study in the US has apparently concluded that the correct use of medicines is the third leading cause of death, meaning that treatment is administered as prescribed. Fuck! The leading cause of death is cardiovascular failure, which means that a good chunk of that may be caused by (mal)practice to since every fucking death involves cardiovascular failure, i.e. the heart stops beating – you’re dead. Scoglio said that when Dutch doctors went on a protracted strike some years ago, mortality went down something like 60%. In fact, there was a similar drop in kids’ excess death during COVID. Something to think about before your next visit to some white-coated motherfucker.
The virus = disease theory is pure bullshit. There is no proof that viruses in the sense of pathogenic particles exist. Latest research suggests that they’re exosomes, debris from decaying cells. Be it as it may, these two are indistinguishable from one another.
Why nobody from the medical profession protests covidianism, PCRism, the viral theory, the whole shebang? Because it essentially suits everybody. Everybody profits. Pharma makes shit that allegedly cures disease, doctors have something to give to the whining fucks who abuse themselves their entire lives and then they scamper to the doc’s office when stuff like overeating shit at McDonald’s finally catches up with them, and the fucks themselves are happy that they can blame their sickness on a virus instead of themselves and prefer the illusion that they can be cured by a pill, rather than changing their disgusting lifestyle. Clearly, dissenters face an uphill battle. For nobody wants to hear that to be healthy, people should eat well, cultivate their body, maintain a healthy state of mind. All that requires major effort, and who wants to do that if provided with the option of taking a pill or having some shit injected into them?
The positive thing is that the decadently putrefied nature of our civilization is coming to the surface. The events of the past few years and stuff that keep unfolding before our eyes puts it clearly on display how fucked up our existence is. People are waking up, jettisoning their old ways, parting with former fake friends and forging new, real friendships, seeing through the cobwebs of utter bullshit weaved over decades and centuries around them. It will take a long time to steer civilization into a sensible direction, but hopefully we’re at the early stages of a new renaissance that will see all the covidian shitheads blown off the face of the Earth and some sensible form of existence established. Or not … ha ha … 😀 …
“medicine is hugely fucked up, treatments – including fuckccination – are killing people,”
Nothing new about this – the treatment for smallpox before vaccination was variolation which killed a lot of people. Simply stopping variolation made it look as if there was less smallpox and vaccination was working.
Jenner was backed up the Prince Regent (the future George IV) and his wife. One look at Brighton Pavilion shows what he was (as was Jenner himself). Jenner was also backed by PM Henry Addington and I read somewhere that Addington was the head of British intelligence at the time although I can’t find the reference. Vaccination spread very quickly to other countries through royal patronage despite there being a war on and some of these countries being no allied of Britain.
Jenner never defended his claims through public speaking or the presentation of papers. Others did this for him – which is a curious parallel with Darwin, almost like a playbook was being repeated. The virtue of this model is it allows the scientist to appear pure and modest while others do the dirty work.
Every good psyop needs a “hero”!
HighImpactFlix
BEAST MODE!! WHAT IF WE WERE ALL LIKE THIS GUY!!!
Sep 19, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7SoT8PPrsJk
The “gun control” agenda worked in Australia etc, but they know that in the US people buy more guns after each “shooting”. My guess is that they’re trying to build the conditions for a race-based civil war; and they do this by creating division and emotional commitment to identity-based narratives.
The contradictions between all the garbage narratives are part of the agenda. People get emotionally attached to the particular narrative which fits their prejudices; and they never bother looking at the factual reality. It’s like professional wrestling and it doesn’t matter that it’s all fake. One of the main emotional narratives pushed by the supposedly “alt right” is that of “Whataboutism”; with the Buffalo hoax referencing the Waukesha attack.
My assumption is that the Waukesha attack was real (i.e. people died), but that the driver was special ops. The Buffalo “shooting” was self-evident garbage; and Uvalde is just another Sandy Hoax where nobody was shot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Buffalo_shooting
A law enforcement source told The Daily Beast he had also written on his rifle names of one or more victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.[53]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waukesha_Christmas_parade_attack
On November 21, 2021, the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) killed six people and injured sixty-two others by hitting participants and observers at the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States. The alleged driver of the vehicle, thirty-nine-year-old Darrell E. Brooks, was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide as well as 77 additional charges.
This is how the contradictory narratives work. By calling out some of the garbage of the legacy media, fake-alt media like Conservative Treehouse can create the impression that they’re pushing honest journalism; and they can paint themselves as being different. What they won’t do, however, is examine the baseline realities.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/05/29/sunday-talks-cbs-margaret-brennan-begins-interview-with-false-claim-framework-about-ulvalde-school-shooting
May 29, 2022 – Sundance
The Uvalde school shooting is the lead on every Sunday news talk show. We know the corporate media apparatus is filled with “journalists” who narrate events from a false premise, but still, they need to be called out when the baseline for conversation is important.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/05/14/ten-people-killed-3-wounded-after-18-year-old-gunman-opens-fire-in-buffalo-supermarket
Ten People Killed, 3 Wounded, After 18-year-old Gunman Opens Fire in Buffalo Supermarket
May 14, 2022 – Sundance
What appears to be a horrific racially motivated attack has left 10 people dead, including a store security guard at a Buffalo grocery store earlier today.
Police arrested 18-year-old Peyton Gendron at the scene after Buffalo police charged into the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule
Even Vox Day is pushing narrative control!
https://voxday.net/2022/05/29/the-staged-show-in-texas
Now, keep in mind that the only thing of which we can be certain is this: the event did not happen as the official story is reported. Everything asserted by the government-news complex, from the heroes to the villains, from the motivations to the methods, is fake and gay in at least some way.
But that doesn’t mean that no one was shot and killed. In fact, on the basis of historical observation, it is logical to conclude that the federal agencies responsible for producing these “school shootings” have, over time, gone from initially a) permitting genuine school shootings to take place by refusing to intervene to b) staging false ones using crisis actors to c) staging real ones using wind-up toys and/or patsies to cover for professional shooters. The truth may be considerably darker than most conspiracy theorists wish to imagine.
Precisely which school shooting happens to fall into which category is irrelevant . . .
Vox Day references the following – which opens with overt narrative control
https://canncon.substack.com/p/what-really-happened-in-uvalde
CannCon
May 28
Before I begin, if you believe Uvalde, Parkland, or any of the other school shootings didn’t happen, stop readin
Re Vox Day:
No, it is not “irrelevant”. There is a huge difference between a teacher propping open a security door as part of a drill or a hoax; and doing so knowing that dozens of children are going to get shot.
And what is perhaps even more relevant is: why the relentless narrative control from seemingly alternative media?
There is a story from the USA about a pistol-packing woman stopping a possible mass shooting. If true it will undermine attempts by Biden et all to get support for more gun controls.
I haven’t looked into it, but my guess is that this is a “hero” story (see above). They know they can’t overturn the 2nd amendment, so I think the “gun control” narrative is a fake issue and there’s something else which they’re aiming at.
“That’s our hero shot” – The Truman Show
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x45xlrq
Look for 14 and the Fish, you’ll see it in suspicious places.
Podesta took a picture with 14/Fish drawn on his palms. He was in New Zealand just before their Christchurch false flag, in which the gun used also had the # 14 on it.
The Buffalo hoax also had the # 14 on the rifle.
The UN sustainable goals has 14 and the Fish, and phony Uvalde began with the report of “14 students and a teacher”. The teacher is the fish.
14 is a reference to the 14th piece of Osiris, which is Enki (Aquarius), and the Fish is the constellation of the Southern Fish (sits just below Aquarius). The star Fomahault in the Fish means the fishes mouth. A mouth, by definition, is a person who conveys a message or instruction, i.e a ‘teacher’.
14 and a Fish at Christchurch, Podesta, the UN sustainable goals, and Uvalde.
Enki is the god you’re supposed to worship under Noahide Laws, which politicians sign in office (Chabad). One of the laws calls for decapitation of those who don’t worship Enki.
I was aware of the references to fish and 14, but I hadn’t looked into them. There’s some strange shit going on here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_goat
The sea goat is a legendary aquatic animal described as a creature that is half goat and half fish.[2] The constellation Capricornus was commonly imagined as a type of sea goat. This has been done since the Bronze Age within Mesopotamia. Then the Babylonians used MUL SUḪUR.MAŠ, ‘the goat fish’, to symbolize the god Enki.[3][4]
“The “gun control” agenda worked in Australia etc”
A reference to the Port Arthur shooting I assume. The event has some of the usual numerology – it happened in 1996 (a disguised 666), the casualities were 58 (which adds up to 13, the Tarot Death card) and the wounded were 23 (two threes disguises 33).
“Etc” includes the UK. The UK had Dunblane and Hungerford. The shooter in the first instance was a freemason, had accusations against him of child abuse and obtained his gun licence with the assistance of George Robertson, New Labour cabinet minister who went on to head NATO. It also happened in 1996. In the second case, the police took a suspiciously long time to turn up
the US is perhaps the most violent country in the history of the world. children tend to follow the example of their elders.
Re; the ‘shootings’ … one has to scratch their head in wonder at the perceived ethics of a Federal government which engages in – simultaneously condemning domestic violence, while having no qualms about finding 40* BILLION dollars to finance and supply weapons (of mass-distraction) to ‘donate’ to a foreign country. Why do people even bother giving the time-of-day to these manufactured psy-ops? WTF is really occurring … rhetorical.
The drover’s one-eyed dog can spot that the ‘shootings’ are deliberately engineered distractions for what is really going on …
Cui bono?
As world’s #1 exporter of lethal weapons, US diplomats are expected to make selling weapons part of their job. Trump bragged that exporting weapons was a great US “jobs program,” held a map of US showing where all the jobs would be. Planning ahead, weapons makers opened shop in towns all across the country. It becomes the job of each location’s congressperson to make sure the plant stays open.
A logical perspective would be; “As world’s #1 exporter of lethal weapons, US diplomats are expected to make WARS to create markets for their weapons – in short – weapons to kill more people. Therefore, it should be concomitant on the media to expose this hypocrisy, on a regular basis to de-fang the obnoxiously powerful ‘Defence-Contractors’ and associated profiteers. The US and its victims around the globe just can’t continue to turn-a-blind-eye to the bleeding obvious. 201+ wars started by the US Money-men for profit should be enough. They have been given enough rope … Time to ‘hang them’.
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.pdf
“To Hell with War! To Hell with Corporate Fascism!”
The way to keep your dog healthy is not to let the vets vaccinate them and not to feed your dogs the “science diet” crap that comes in pellets out of plastic bags and the gunk contained in dog food tins.
The rest is academic. Proteins are proteins, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids are just that, whether they’re obtained from dead animals or from plants.
Dogs / wolves in the wild go for the prey animals’ gut content first because it contains greens!
NEXUS magazine had a good article about the toxic pet food industry some years ago.
My dad always talks about that. Says he watches some guy on youtube or whatever that ACTUALLY rates dog food for healthiness. Hills is the worst stuff you can buy.
My mum always gave the dog first go – before the chooks – at the dinner food scraps. He was no vegetarian. Ingesting the peas etc smothered in meat gravy gave him severe piles.
As the example of the woman with a pistol in #1 demonstrates, the US needs teachers to be armed with a simple pistol, so any “lone shooters with a manifesto” can be dealt with directly before kids get murdered.
a lot of teachers are pretty fruitcakey – remember that fat broad beating up on a kid for not wearing a mask?? Give teachers guns and they’ll be the ones doing the shooting …
“inexplicable finances”
For anyone who’s not followed it, this is (I take it) a reference to the alleged school shooter having two assault rifles and sundry other equipment (combat gear, lots of ammo, a new pick-up truck) with a combined value well over $50k.
How exactly could an eighteen year old living with his grandmother and with alleged mental health problems afford this?
There’s plenty ‘doh!’ available in the land paved with fiat-money … only in America, land of the [formerly] free, home of the [brainwashed] brave.
Although, it must be said that we in the 5-Eyes ZOG-internment Camps were blessed with many freebies during the Pandemic free-money giveaways. We in Australia, have unprecedented surmounting DEBT and the International Banksters probably love every bit of it. They placed their spivs very carefully in the houses of parliament. I dare-say, the same has been done in most Western-democracies, in preparation for using the BIS ace-in-the-hole, to condemn several countries to the status of ‘Failed Sates’ and ready for WEF or some similar ONE WORLD GOVT alternate control. The 5-Eyes countries are looking more vulnerable by the day for ultimate control … due to conservative govt. generated debt.
Scene from downtown Portland, Pioneer Park.
“Wear the mask, take the jab! Wear the mask, take the jab! Wear the mask, take the jab!”
“Wait, what?”
“Save Ukraine, send them Guns! Save Ukraine, send them Guns! Save Ukraine, send them Guns!”
“Wait, what?”
“My body, my choice! My body, my choice! My body my choice!”
“Wait, what?”
“We want Gun Control! We want Gun Control! We want Gun Control!”
“Wait, what?”
Same people pro gun control are also pro abortion and pro vaccine.
Go figure…
Virtually all of the mass shootings over the past twenty years were done by individuals who were on a regimen of pharmaceuticals, mainly anti-depressants/psychiatric drugs but usually a cocktail of mind altering toxic substances.
Pharmaceutical companies are the primary culprit (bad food is the other) behind radically deteriorating health conditions of US citizens, in particular chronic disease which in children has gone up from 6% to 54% in the last 40 years.
Pharmaceutical companies are also one of the worst polluters on the planet.
Pharmaceutical companies are the largest lobbying industry (by far) in the DC cesspool, bribing officials (donations) to the tune of over $300 million/yr.
It’s not too much of a stretch to say that Big Pharma is the single biggest threat to all US citizens (and humanity) at this point in history.
Gun control is a red herring and a ‘hot button’ wedge issue in US politics.
It is used as cover to avoid addressing the social and economic conditions that create such systemic violence and to disguise the massive influx of very legal and profitable mind altering substances that create these psychotic states of aggression and violence.
I say all of this as one who does not own a gun and has never used one.
Both Sandy Hook and Uvalde happened because a door that was supposed to be locked was opened by a person inside the premises who had a lapse in judgment, forgetting the reason for the locked door in the first place. This has been mentioned in Uvalde reports, but it’s usually not mentioned in Sandy Hook reports. In Sandy Hook, someone inside in charge of opening the door recognized the local kid/shooter and buzzed him in too quickly.
Many elements of Sandy Hook appeared to be some sort of simulated event, with parents of victims laughing/joking before appearing to switch on the tears for the cameras, doctors making bizarre/inappropriate comments, key protagonists’ stories changing or making little sense and other bizarre behaviour. Sandy Hook itself was home to a large intelligence community, apparently. Most of the footage, and people asking questions about said footage, has now been purged from YouTube, however there exists for me serious grounds to question the basic facts as reported by mainstream outlets. A2
yea those vids of the ‘bereaved parents’ laughing a joking behind the scenes, and then turning on the tears when they moved to the mic pretty much clarified the situation … and yet some serious majority of americans, and others I guess, still believe whatever the media tells them ..
100% false flag!
I seem to recall this one:
Hook, line and sinker. . .
The governments run psyops, exercises and drills using fake shootings, fake terror events and faked bombings (and planned demolitions) to divide the country, pass civil rights infringements, unnecessary laws and privacy breaches, while increasing funding to the Freemasonic police, Homeland Security and crooked courts. They get to broaden the definition of terrorist to anyone who defies or questions the authorities.
The constant manufacturing of violence using psyops is how trauma based mind control works on the subconscious level to create mass hypnosis. Governments use the “strategy of tension”, by manufacturing a barrage of violence, trauma and disinformation.
If this guy can figure out Uvalde is a hoax, you can too.
Every major mass shooting event I’ve looked into is a hoax. ESPECIALLY the school shootings.
Totally agree, and they’re also used to condition children to fear and hate guns and gun owners. Give me the children….
Are you saying that, ‘their assault on the 2nd Amendment this time’ means that you agree with this apparent ‘right’ for every citizen to carry a gun and use it? From an Australian perspective this seems plainly stupid, look at all the problems this so called ‘right’ causes in the US. And, if it is really what you – whoever you are who puts together this segment of what is otherwise a useful site – are saying, then I am disappointed in you. If I have misread your meaning then I apologise.
Are you saying that having the right to bear arms is the cause of gun violence in the US?
Mate, fellow Aussie, kids stab each other in public schools all the time, every damn person on a farm has guns, and they cover up shoot-outs to make gun crime hidden. Deffo was a shootout at the McDonalds in Mernda about a year ago or so now.
I swear, everyone here can shake off the Covid Etc brain-washing, but not the brain-washing from before then. ..
I mean, fuck, the vaccine intake, the population count, the crime rate, the elections, none of that shit is trustworthy.
I look forward to The Science giving us:
As the mass poison maestros @ Pfizzer enthusiastically screech, “Science will Win$$$$$$$”.
Re: Monkeypox, you can bet the Langley Left will be on hand to denounce signs of “Far Right” resistance to the vaccines. I had thought that by now some residual decency would have caused some indication of internal strain within the articles of the Trotters. But they have surpassed all previous achievements in the seamless and even cheerful assembly line of tortuous pseudo-socialist apology for the goon squads. Their essay on the Canadian convoy is a masterpiece of invective against the protestors and surreptitious complimenting on the true fascists whilst pretending to maintain a distance and, through magnificent sleight of hand, dumping all the blame on an “incompetent” and “criminally negligent” government failing to deal with Evil Covid. Bravo!
Re: Uvalde shooting, the first line in the BBC piece (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61591236) sets the scene in the compulsively predictable way:
“The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has led to renewed calls for action on gun control.”
Soulless journalism personified. Robotic regurgitation. And the ever present subjectless mode: “has led to renewed calls” as if the shooting all by itself produced this reaction without any further human agency. And that is very revealing. With the tried and tested “problem/reaction/solution” trick, the solution is already written and doesn’t require any outside actual people to fuel it – although it is assumed that enough will join in. And in order to get them to join in, you assume they are already there.