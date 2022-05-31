Activism: A Write-off and Autopsy

Dustin Broadbery
If Extinction Rebellion is the midlife crisis of activist causes, the war in Ukraine is the crack cocaine of moral high grounds.
For those finely attuned to consensual reality, activism is the perfect oasis from which to emulate dissent, while keeping one’s head beneath the parapet.
Gone are the old hellraisers on the left stickin’ it to the man. Instead, you have a bunch of snowflakes looking to extricate themselves from moral responsibility by signalling their righteousness, rather than embodying it.
Activism, for want of a better word, has become an assembly point to a fire drill. A part-time hobby for those in the cultural backwaters who mistake hoax for reality and other people’s misfortune as their personal consolation.
This innocent fun and games aside, however, the rebranding of groupthink into advocacy has caused the corporate power which activists mistake for social cohesion, to destroy the values they misjudge themselves custodians of.
Without a bone of contention for the government, today’s activists are essentially doing for civil society what lobbyists do for politicians.
What should be a dichotomy of opposing ideologies is an entanglement of vested interest. For the first time in history, the polarising ideals of ordinary people and the predator class have been lumped together, the former doing the unofficial bidding of the latter.
It’s not so much that a good crisis is irresistible to those lacking in imagination, it’s that people’s legitimate grievances with a broken system are being used to smooth out its creases and rampart its empire, it’s that the real issues get triangulated into manufactured crisis, and it’s that the incessant handwringing and harrumphing of a select few super-spreaders of official rhetoric, drown-out any sensible demands for positive, tangible change.
On this crooked path to reform, you have more of the same government causing much of the same problems.
Global Warming Meltdown
Today, there’s but one “emergency” and it’s climate change. The greatest historical interference with our rights and liberty is of little importance to those warning of the coming apocalypse.
But this consensual focus on the wrong cause is not only greasing the wheels of globalisation, it’s lubricating civil society for a proper shafting. So much so, that activism has become a clearinghouse for global policies.
Policies that would ordinarily be shunned by the rank and file are embraced with peak indiscretion. Just as those who would ordinarily keep their mouths shut and not venture to think out loud are given a loudhailer to gerrymander the rest of us, until their high vis opinionating becomes our mandate for change.
This soapboxing by an outlier of suburbia, amplified across corporate media and cheered on from the political pulpits, eventually blights all quarters of society with its posturing, until everyone’s spouting the same end of the world, kitchen sink, histrionics, and offering to the gods their own moral virtuosity as the cure-all for the world’s problems.
As a general rule, whoever is the most mortally offended is granted the most media coverage.
NGO’s and the Billionaire Class
The largest sphere of influence over activism is NGOs and big foundations.
Bloomberg Philanthropies funds activists campaigning on issues as diverse as LGBTQ rights to gun control.
As improbable as it may seem, the Ford Foundation funded the Occupy Movement.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation channels millions of dollars into several NGO’s clamping down on free speech online.
The most dangerous man in Babylon, however, is George Soros, whose Open Society Foundation can be found everywhere there is civil unrest, from Extinction Rebellion to Occupy Wall Street, from BLM to the 2014 Ukrainian coup, from anti-Brexit groups to NGO’s undermining India’s national sovereignty.
When he’s not stoking civil unrest, Soros can also be found at the epicentre of the culture wars, funding critical race theory in US classrooms and normalising gender dysphoria and reassignment to children as young as 5.
Soros understands that the proclivity of ordinary people towards a fairer, more inclusive world is a powerful force for the wrong kind of change.
And what better way to vent your frustration with the system than by joining one of numerous intern programs spun out of the industrial NGO complex that exploits people’s desire for a more egalitarian world, by giving them an apprenticeship in advocacy, amounting to little more than laundering the dirty reputation of the elites into squeaky clean exemplars of the public sphere, while pushing the envelope of global policies that are shifting our constitutional landscapes towards a technocratic world order.
By his own admission, Soros sees nationalism as the great enemy of an open society. Launching at Davos 2020 a $1 billion inter-university program that teaches about the pitfalls of nationalism and represents yet another brick in the ideological capture of our educational institutions by cultural Marxism.
Indoctrinating future generations into the ideologies of the predator class, masquerading as social reform, is whats really going on here.
The Climate Industrial Complex
If you want to know how the science got settled, look no further than the multi-billion-dollar climate racket, valued at $632 billion in 2020, and predicted to reach an astonishing $4 Trillion by 2030.
That kind of stimulus buys a lot of noise, science papers, advocacy, and the rest of it. But it also helps to gloss over everything else being ushered in through the backdoor of climate policies, from pro-world taxation to resource misappropriation to one world government.
On one end of the shakedown, you have the doom merchants at ER telling us the end is nigh. On the other end, you have the world’s most powerful institutional investors, blue chips, and multinational energy corporations.
The mob, controlled by the billionaire class, demands solutions, and the billionaire class implements their agenda.
That Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, has taken up the cudgel of climate activists bears inconsistencies with reality that are impossible to reconcile. Blackrock, together with Vanguard, dominate all facets of our daily lives, controlling everything we eat, drink, wear or use.
Carbon Based Lifeforms
The war on carbon is, in fact, a war on life and if the likes of Fink and Soros have their way, humanity will be the carbon that gets eliminated. We are, after all, carbon-based lifeforms. Carbon is the chemical foundation for all life on Earth. With more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, you have more photosynthesis and, therefore, more plants.
The weather is changing alright, but it’s getting colder – we are living through some of the coldest weather on record, it’s called the Grand Solar Minimum. These are changes to our weather systems which people are unprepared for.
They’re unprepared because climate change is more than just a business. For the morally and ideologically impoverished, it’s a spiritual world order of biblical proportions, as was originally intended by the man who put the UN into the climate change business – billionaire oil tycoon Maurice Strong.
In 1994 Strong, together with the former supreme leader of world communism, authored The Earth Charter to enshrine the environmental movement into a bonafide cult for the new age. As Strong succinctly put it:
The real goal of the Earth Charter is that it will in fact become like the Ten Commandments.’
Counterfeiting Reality
Come rain or shine, climate apocalypse or grand solar minimum, activists continue to soldier on up the moral high ground, only to be sold down the river on their descent. To these “rebellious freethinkers”, it’s more Important to be on the same page with the prevailing narrative than on the right side of history.
That’s because the gentrification of our grassroots movements has rendered people’s ability to muddle through the socio-political perplexities inoperative to such a degree they can no longer distinguish between a social cause and a hole in their backside, let alone point out tyranny in an identity parade or take any steps toward holding its pirateers to account.
Running amok of our social movements, the virtuoso criminal masterminds managing Planet Earth Plc have built themselves an industrial counterfeiting press, which spits out ready-to-think, activist causes, to keep us close to our morality, but not close enough to derail their scheme.
“Is one to take it that Abbott enjoys mass shootings?”
“Holy Climate Change! Ole Klaus has just loose another one of his Nuclear Ass Burps.”
Following a recent federal election here in Australia there will be a slew of new parliamentarians sitting in the parliament, many of them women with a Green agenda.
Will hypocrisy reign?
The smug middle class love to strut and spout their Green credentials, while at the same time jet setting around the planet on eco tours, driving absurdly expensive Green cars, expanding their investment portfolios, feather nesting their children and profiting greatly from Greenwashing.
Hypocrites are dangerous.
Personally my impact on the earths resources are minimal, not because of the “climate emergency” agenda, but because I’ve never felt the need to accumulate stuff.
However, find this “save the planet” mantra by the WEF amazing. We have the worlds largest polluters who have spent trillions in marketing getting us to purchase their junk. Now they turn the table and say we are the irresponsible consumers trashing the planet.
The WEF and it’s global partners include. Coca-Cola, Tyson Foods, Bayer, Shell, to name a few. For a full list see, https://www.weforum.org/partners#A
The audacity is beyond the scope of measure. It would be like Jimmy Savile telling us all we must do more to protect children from predators.
I went to the website- thecogent.org, but I couldn’t make head nor tail of it. Is it an age thing?
Sussmann has been acquitted. Trust the plan.
To “climate change” see: Engdahl’s “The Great Zero Carbon Criminal Conspiracy”: http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO5Feb2021.php
And also watch James Corbett’s “Coronavirus and Climate Change”:
Here the direct link to Corbett’s video: https://www.corbettreport.com/coronavirus-and-climate-change-propagandawatch/
“if the likes of Fink and Soros have their way, humanity will be the carbon that gets eliminated. We are, after all, carbon-based lifeforms.”
Look at your children
See their faces in golden rays
Don’t kid yourself they belong to you
They’re the start of the coming race
The Earth is a bitch, we’ve finished our news
Homo Sapiens have outgrown their use
All the strangers came today
And it looks as though they’re here to stay
That was Bowie in 1971 in ‘Oh you Pretty Things’. They’ve not been hiding their intention to wipe out humanity.The chorus calls the replacement Homo Superior which comes from Arthur C. Clarke although Homo Deus would be more honest.
BTW the resemblance between the first half of this verse and one of Hitler’s most infamous quotes is uncanny.
Well, the late Bowie did say that the Führer was the world’s first rock star. So much for that.
children aren’t property.
RE: “…represents yet another brick in the ideological capture of our educational institutions by cultural Marxism”
In short: Cultural Marxism has nothing to do with culture or Marxism.
What Cultural Marxism does represent (as outlined many times the article on other issues) is that the ideological manipulation of the left goes way back…
Off topic I know but I don’t watch Tv at home I’m a carer to someone and they love Tv and I see glimpses and I’m sickened?!? If I was in olden time’s these people would be In with the lions or publicly executed watching someone suffering because that’s all I see someone suffering and being mocked 😬👍
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/31/health/omicron-deaths-age-65-elderly.html?smid=tw-share
So covid is real again?
Scroll through the posts for the last 2 years. I believe enough evidence and opinion has made it quite clear the whole thing is a scam designed to usher in Global systems.
Why are you still trying to prove their story is inconsistent? We know this already from week 2. It’s all theater, so now you can focus on what you are going to do about it.
Yes those deaths ‘with’ a positive PCR test are quite, quite meaningless, aren’t they lol.
Since ‘Covid’ merely tracks natural mortality – the ‘symptoms’ and ‘diagnosis’ are that meaningless – it’s worth remembering, some weeks, some months and some years more people die than others. It’s only Covid indoctrination which has led us to believe death is some linear constant lol
Deaths are affected by many things, apart from mere chance. For instance, if you shut people in small rooms, deny them basic preventative medical services or pump them full of under-tested pharmaceutical products which are known to raise the risk of heart problems and blood clots. 👍
Vaccine manufacturers never ran the beginnings of proper cohort studies on the above demographic of vulnerable people btw. They also vaccinated the control groups for most existing studies… so essentially what we’re viewing could merely be triple-vaccinated deaths, and we’d literally have no way to discount that using any data available to us.
So, while I know this graphic is shared purely ironically, it’s always worth reminding ourselves of the utter brainwashed senility of what we’ve just lived through!
A2
Great article. Concomitent with this activist turn away from meaningful, adversarial protest is the professionalization of activism. No longer is activism typically done by adults with day jobs who take time out of their busy lives to gather together and raise hell; it’s a paid gig now for many– an internship, a career in itself, a sector in the economy one trains for and then works their way up in. The only way up, of course, is through these perennially intelligence-connected foundations and the NGO complex.
Even the state repression that inevitably follows protest has been delegated to a fixed group often referred to as “arrestables” in activist circles. The arrestables get to be the pawns in the activist chess game, the disposable avant garde.
As the scope of what activism seeks to accomplish shrinks to fit what elites will allow, the identity turn becomes more pronounced. More and more politics isn’t about changing things, it’s about embracing what one already is. And then boosting the signal of that inherent virtue to the lowest reaches of the subaltern class, who stubbornly cling to less-than-progressive views because the whole activist milieu has become an elite thing they have little-to-no daily contact with.
“The only way up, of course, is through these perennially intelligence-connected foundations and the NGO complex.”
Exactly. Hope that enough people see the guy wires and window dressing, sooner than later. (Most people I know are aware that George Floyd and Derek Chauvin had been working at the same joint as security guards, before the events.).
They have changed the banner, but the behavior of those who walked behind the banner remained the same.
Rebellion equates fashion.
Or maybe rebellion was tailored into fashion.
Result is the same…
Rent a crowd all of the organized protests are. Even the ones that are not are infiltrated by the crisis actors.
https://crisiscast.com/
You will notice in the above link the UK Parliament are listed are client of this hire company. Why would one need crisis actors at a real disaster, protest or war?
All fake, always has been. Even as far back as the 1666 fire of London. Out of which came the Cestui Que Vie Act 1666. Problem, reaction, solution…
It’s getting colder, some of the coldest weather on record? Please show us the data. Here is a map to the contrary.
http://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/04/runaway-temperature-rise-by-2026.html
Maybe one of the down vote casters can offer up data? !
And why does this forum let this pass? And why do these critics of “climate change” and lovers of carbon, never seem to make the crucial distinction between corporate environmentalism and a 75 year trench battle that is still quite active to stop ecocide. Saying that the current activists are dupes is cynical, divisive and even nihilistic, I think. Yes, many have been co-opted, but what else is new?
https://www.wnd.com/2022/05/inconvenient-truth-globalists-arctic-ice-30-year-high/
“ But this week, as WEF convenes is annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, the Arctic sea ice expanse so far this month is at a 30-year high, according to data from intergovernmental European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, points out climate-change skeptic Tony Heller.”