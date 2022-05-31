WATCH: Breaking Free From Mass Formation with Mattias Desmet

Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention.
He joins James Corbett to discuss his new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, which lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.
Desmet (18:25):
Then why not call it “mass hypnosis”?
A quick search in the Before Desmet era reveals:
https://www.hypnomarc.com/2020/04/08/we-are-witnessing-the-greatest-mass-hypnosis-of-all-time
We Are Witnessing The Greatest Mass Hypnosis Of All Time
By Marc Marshall
April 8, 2020
In hypnosis, we know that the state of trance hypnosis is achieved in only one of two ways; either overload of the central nervous system, or fatigue of the nervous system. The current Covid19 crisis has created both of these conditions and as a result, it has caused the most suggestible state that a person could ever be in. Whether by design or accident, the result is the same, it is the transformation by the formation of this trance, that our futures are being shaped and we don’t see it or are so tranced out that we don’t care.
Please understand that I am not talking about conspiracy, although there will be many others that do. I am simply observing a phenomenon that I see every day in my work as a clinical hypnotist to help people change behaviors or my work on stage entertaining people by having them engage in a host of zany and fun skits. They hear what I am saying, they understand they are doing the things I ask and willingly do so. In both those situations, I am using my skills to bypass what is known as the critical faculty of the conscious or rational mind and move right to the subconscious mind. It is the subconscious mind that truly controls all of our behaviors and since this is now open to the continued suggestions by the constant messaging, people are being forever changed.
Let me pull back the curtain a bit on how this process works and show you what has happened and is continuing to happen in this current emergency. . . .
—
And I’m sure there were many others making similar observations.
but most believed from day 1.
The current mass hypnosis started long before anybody alive today was born; and the scamdemic was only a minor alteration in direction and intensity.
yes. i’m still baffled why i am not affected.
Personally, I broke free from mass formation at a very early age, like the minute I was born. As far as I can remember, I’ve always felt uneasy in the herd, with others. I’ve always found people’s tendency toward groupthink and conforming to majority views repulsive. I’ve never been able to immerse myself in any community completely, I’d always leave the backdoor wide open and one foot sticking out. I’ve met quite a few others like me, perhaps courtesy of being a musician, a profession that kinda requires one to be an eccentric freak or maybe its that eccentric freaks gravitate toward professions like that.
Anyway, I imagine that for people who have lived the conventional life of a generic normie, it might be extremely difficult to overcome lifelong conditioning, even if their mind allows them to conclude something is not quite fucking adding up. Huge kudoz to those who are able to do that and take a stand against the oppression on top of that.
As to all of us eccentrics, who have been more or less overtly ostracized, looked down on, pestered in one way or another, this is our payback time, as having been true to ourselves, to the truth, principles, our worldview is paying off and, what do we know, it might even be our ticket to survival.
Worst part of being overtly not of the herd is the fact that trying to explain evidence and rationality to the herd has not worked.
it has not!
me too.
God, I detest this fucker!
which one?
Desmet
ah, yeah, i can see why you might.
Uh …why?
He’s as manufactured as Greta Thunberg – but with the added pretentiousness of pseudo-intellectualism and without the excuse of being only a child. What I detest most, though, is the tendency for these issues to get framed around manufactured personalities.
Ok … now cough up some proofs.
this might be contraversial but by promoting “ break free frim
masses and just forming another mass , isn’t the same thing ? I refer to the article previously written on binary division in society but
i’m quite worried about a backlash a la after the french revolution. a new mob formation, so to speak.
Bring it on! The best of times; the worst of times; whatever !!!
those wewre not fun times, nor was being a catholic in elizabethan times and so on. i’m just rereading bruno novels by parris.
Agreed; I’m overwhelmingly grateful for the detachment of a book and an armchair; and to worry only about stocking up on hot chocolate before they tax it out of existence. There but for the grace of God, etc.
oh no! i am right on imagining much cocoa 🙂