WATCH: Breaking Free From Mass Formation with Mattias Desmet

Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention.

He joins James Corbett to discuss his new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, which lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.

