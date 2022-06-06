WATCH: 15 Things I’ve Learned in 15 Years

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the launch of The Corbett Report, James presents a list of 15 things that he’s learned in 15 years of doing this work.
1. People don’t fundamentally change when they “wake up”
2. Almost no one is actually anti-war nor actually pro-freedom
3. People want to be ruled
4. Everyone’s your best friend…until you say something they disagree with
5. Most people think this is a spectator sport
6. People do not rationally arrive at conclusions, they “feel” something to be true and then rationalize why their feeling is correct
7. The more you learn, the less you know
8. You should be more confident with what you do know
9. A certain section of the public is truly incapable of understanding satire or identifying sarcasm
10. The most important research is dumbed down when it becomes widespread
11. People get their “news” from headlines
12. People absolutely judge books (videos) by their cover (title and thumbnail)
13. You can’t wake someone up who’s pretending to be asleep. See: How Do I Wake Up My Friends and Family? – Questions For Corbett #065
14. Everyone thinks they are EXPERTS at breaking down video “evidence”…but they’re all wrong. Case in point: Upon Meeting A Friend for the First Time
15. The Library of Alexandria is on Fire. Save The Corbett Report from the library fire by ordering the 2007-2008 Data Archive USB.
Congratulations on 15 years of brilliant work, James. A jubilee actually worth celebrating.
Corbett sounded a bit pissy in this one. How experienced podcasters like him don’t realise that most of the comments that he’s responding to here come from bots and trolls I don’t know.
6 is particularly dangerous. Do I want to believe those in power regard me as an aped-brained meat-sack who should be moved off this world ASAP? I believe it because I listened to Graeme McQueen make a reasonable case that the anthrax attacks had to come from within the US deep state – and the rest followed from there. It’s much more to do with paradigms than emotions imo. People have a paradigm into which they fit information. When one’s paradigm can no longer contain the information one is discovering, it’s either come up with a better paradigm or pretend the new information doesn’t exist. Why some jump one way and some the other I don’t know. Dumping the mainstream media and some spare time to breathe and think certainly help.
“The Corporate Fascist State run and owned by War Racketeering Eugenicist Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths is not only an Organized Crime Syndicate.
It is a Crime Against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity).
Oh yes it is.”