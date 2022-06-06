Jun 6, 2022
3

WATCH: 15 Things I’ve Learned in 15 Years

Editor

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the launch of The Corbett Report, James presents a list of 15 things that he’s learned in 15 years of doing this work.

1. People don’t fundamentally change when they “wake up”

2. Almost no one is actually anti-war nor actually pro-freedom

3. People want to be ruled

4. Everyone’s your best friend…until you say something they disagree with

5. Most people think this is a spectator sport

6. People do not rationally arrive at conclusions, they “feel” something to be true and then rationalize why their feeling is correct

7. The more you learn, the less you know

8. You should be more confident with what you do know

9. A certain section of the public is truly incapable of understanding satire or identifying sarcasm

10. The most important research is dumbed down when it becomes widespread

11. People get their “news” from headlines

12. People absolutely judge books (videos) by their cover (title and thumbnail)

13. You can’t wake someone up who’s pretending to be asleep. See: How Do I Wake Up My Friends and Family? – Questions For Corbett #065

14. Everyone thinks they are EXPERTS at breaking down video “evidence”…but they’re all wrong. Case in point: Upon Meeting A Friend for the First Time

15. The Library of Alexandria is on Fire. Save The Corbett Report from the library fire by ordering the 2007-2008 Data Archive USB.

Congratulations on 15 years of brilliant work, James. A jubilee actually worth celebrating.

Download options and an audio-only version of this podcast are available here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: latest, video
Tagged with: , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Edwige
Edwige
Jun 6, 2022 7:23 PM

Corbett sounded a bit pissy in this one. How experienced podcasters like him don’t realise that most of the comments that he’s responding to here come from bots and trolls I don’t know.

6 is particularly dangerous. Do I want to believe those in power regard me as an aped-brained meat-sack who should be moved off this world ASAP? I believe it because I listened to Graeme McQueen make a reasonable case that the anthrax attacks had to come from within the US deep state – and the rest followed from there. It’s much more to do with paradigms than emotions imo. People have a paradigm into which they fit information. When one’s paradigm can no longer contain the information one is discovering, it’s either come up with a better paradigm or pretend the new information doesn’t exist. Why some jump one way and some the other I don’t know. Dumping the mainstream media and some spare time to breathe and think certainly help.

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Jun 6, 2022 6:49 PM

comment image
comment image

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Jun 6, 2022 7:00 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

“The Corporate Fascist State run and owned by War Racketeering Eugenicist Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths is not only an Organized Crime Syndicate.  
comment image

It is a Crime Against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity).
comment image

Oh yes it is.”

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz