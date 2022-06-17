A new way to support OffG

Hi all – after many requests, we have finally implemented a direct bank transfer system for those many people who have said they want to support us but (understandably) don’t like using the big funding platforms.

As you all know we were banned from Patreon last year which resulted in us losing a major portion of our income. PayPal has since been our major funding source, but we know in the current climate it’s only a matter of time before we’re banned from there too.

We need to make up the shortfall if we are going to continue and expand our output.

To that end we have opened an international bank account, allowing us to accept direct donations without having to give PayPal a cut or pay to convert currency.

Currently, we have transfer details for banks based in the UK, EU, Australia and the US – but we can add others. If you would like to see another nation added, let us know and we’ll try to arrange it.

Bank Details – UK

Name: OffGuardian

Sort code: 23-14-70

Account number: 33126412

IBAN: GB09 TRWI 2314 7033 1264 12

Address:

56 Shoreditch High Street

London

E1 6JJ

United Kingdom

Bank Details – US

Name: OffGuardian

Routing number: 084009519

Account number: 9600004634130358

Account type: Checking

Address:

19 W 24th Street

New York NY 10010

United States

Bank Detials – EU

Name: OffGuardian

SWIFT/BIC: TRWIBEB1XXX

IBAN: BE14 9673 1634 8183

Address:

Avenue Louise 54, Room S52

Brussels

1050

Belgium

Bank Details – Australia

Name: OffGuardian

BSB code: 802-985

Account number: 117270674

Address:

36-38 Gipps Street

Collingwood

3066

Australia

We’ll be adding these details (and maybe more) to our support us page.

We have also received many requests for setting up a postal address or PO box, and we are looking into doing that in the near future.

Many thanks to everyone who has supported us in the past, and those who continue to do so. You keep the lights on.

Enjoy your weekend.