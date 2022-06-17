A new way to support OffG

Hi all – after many requests, we have finally implemented a direct bank transfer system for those many people who have said they want to support us but (understandably) don’t like using the big funding platforms.
As you all know we were banned from Patreon last year which resulted in us losing a major portion of our income. PayPal has since been our major funding source, but we know in the current climate it’s only a matter of time before we’re banned from there too.
We need to make up the shortfall if we are going to continue and expand our output.
To that end we have opened an international bank account, allowing us to accept direct donations without having to give PayPal a cut or pay to convert currency.
Currently, we have transfer details for banks based in the UK, EU, Australia and the US – but we can add others. If you would like to see another nation added, let us know and we’ll try to arrange it.
Bank Details – UK
Name: OffGuardian
Sort code: 23-14-70
Account number: 33126412
IBAN: GB09 TRWI 2314 7033 1264 12
Address:
56 Shoreditch High Street
London
E1 6JJ
United Kingdom
Bank Details – US
Name: OffGuardian
Routing number: 084009519
Account number: 9600004634130358
Account type: Checking
Address:
19 W 24th Street
New York NY 10010
United States
Bank Detials – EU
Name: OffGuardian
SWIFT/BIC: TRWIBEB1XXX
IBAN: BE14 9673 1634 8183
Address:
Avenue Louise 54, Room S52
Brussels
1050
Belgium
Bank Details – Australia
Name: OffGuardian
BSB code: 802-985
Account number: 117270674
Address:
36-38 Gipps Street
Collingwood
3066
Australia
We’ll be adding these details (and maybe more) to our support us page.
We have also received many requests for setting up a postal address or PO box, and we are looking into doing that in the near future.
Many thanks to everyone who has supported us in the past, and those who continue to do so. You keep the lights on.
Enjoy your weekend.
