“If you’re going to save the world, you have to do it one person at a time.”

Perspective host Jesse Zurawell is joined by OffG Kit Knightly to discuss the state of the world, the media, and what we can do about it.

What was the underlying strategy behind the beginning of the war in Ukraine?

Are Russia and China the saviours of freedom some believe them to be?

Is it right – or healthy – to embrace politicians as heroes?

Is there such a thing as a “moral” foreign policy?

What is the future of the East-West divide, and what does it mean for the New Normal?

They address all these questions and more.

