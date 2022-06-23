Perspective host Jesse Zurawell is joined by OffG Kit Knightly to discuss the state of the world, the media, and what we can do about it.
- What was the underlying strategy behind the beginning of the war in Ukraine?
- Are Russia and China the saviours of freedom some believe them to be?
- Is it right – or healthy – to embrace politicians as heroes?
- Is there such a thing as a “moral” foreign policy?
- What is the future of the East-West divide, and what does it mean for the New Normal?
They address all these questions and more.