Jun 23, 2022
AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell “If you’re going to save the world, you have to do it one person at a time.”

Kit Knightly

Perspective host Jesse Zurawell is joined by OffG Kit Knightly to discuss the state of the world, the media, and what we can do about it.

  • What was the underlying strategy behind the beginning of the war in Ukraine?
  • Are Russia and China the saviours of freedom some believe them to be?
  • Is it right – or healthy – to embrace politicians as heroes?
  • Is there such a thing as a “moral” foreign policy?
  • What is the future of the East-West divide, and what does it mean for the New Normal?

They address all these questions and more.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here, including interviews with regular OffG contributors Iain Davis and Dr Piers Robinson, or follow Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.
