WATCH: Interrogating Cold War 2.0

In this open discussion brought to you by Unlimited Hangout and OffGuardian, our panelists talk about the nature of the East-West dichotomy, whether global elites are engineering the rise of Eurasia and the fall of the West and – if so – for what purpose.

The Panel:

Whitney Webb (Host) is the editor of Unlimited Hangout, and an author and researcher focusing on surveillance, covert operations, the tech industry and its impact on civil liberties. Her new book on the life and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, One Nation Under Blackmail, is currently available on pre-order from all major booksellers. [twitter]

Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order, Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Technocracy News.[Twitter]

Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth, UK. He is a contributor to UK Column and Unlimited Hangout. His work is often featured by OffGuardian, the Corbett Report and Zero Hedge, among others, and he also has his own website, In This Together where you can download his books for free. [Twitter]

Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing in the first Bush administration. Catherine has written extensively on the misappropriation of public funds, and potential massive corruption funnelling taxpayer money into private hands. In 2017 she was a co-author of a report which found that, since the year 2000, the US Department of Defense had over 21 TRILLION dollars in unauthorised spending. She is also president Solari Advisors, and publisher of the Solari Report. [Twitter]

…and Kit Knightly, editor of OffGuardian. [Twitter]