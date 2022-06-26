This Week in the New Normal #35

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. “Progressive” Calls for Legal Assisted Suicide

Progressive Magazine has an article this week calling euthanasia a “civil rights issue”.

Also this week, a review of Spain’s new euthanasia law found 180 patients had “died with dignity” in the first 12 months, while Italy carried out their first euthanasia under their new law.

Last week, Portugal approved their new euthanasia bill at the first reading.

In a piece of interesting timing, French director Francois Ozon just released his latest film Everything Went Fine…which is about assisted suicide.

There’s clearly some momentum building here.

We at OffG have made our views on this clear in the past – legalizing assisted suicide creates a system potentially far too easily abused by both individuals and institutions. This was the case even pre-Covid.

Post-Covid, in a world where we have seen rampant murderous abuse of DNR orders and ventilators and drugs such as midazolam, would be opening the door to possible crimes against humanity on a massive scale.

An issue to keep an eye on.

2.ukraine banning russian books and music

The latest edition of “It’s OK when my side does it” hit the newstands this week, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announcing a ban on Russian culture, including books and music.

Zelensky has already banned opposition political parties, this is just one more step down the path to outright fascism.

It’s also faintly farcical in its specificity…

The ban will not apply to all Russian music, but rather relates to music created or performed by those who are or were Russian citizens after 1991. Artists who have condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine can apply for an exemption from the ban.

So democracy. Much freedom. Wow.

You could almost believe the Ukraine coverage is one giant experiment. Alternating insisting “there are no Nazis in Ukraine” with picture of men with Swastika tattoos, just to see how many of your brainwashed subjects notice the contradiction.

Meanwhile, Zelenksy is probably being encouraged to ban political parties, books and music – not because it serves any kind of purpose – but because it provides a pretext for NATO/the EU to drop him like he’s hot the exact moment it becomes politically convenient to do so.

He might not realise it, but he’s digging his own political grave.

3. Hypocrites of the week

The reactions to the SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade this week were predictably violent – on both sides. Indeed, the massively divisive reactions were arguably part of the reason it was done.

We saw people who insisted they were non-racists calling Justice Clarence Thomas “nigger”, and minor e-celebrities encouraging people to throw Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs at the Supreme Court (apparently that’s not an insurrection now).

But special mention must be made of two people: Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern. The Wonder Twins of the New Normal World Order.

Within hours of the ruling both had made statements condemning it, with Justin Trudeau’s official twitter posting:

No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

Yes, Justin absolutely respects your a woman’s right to choose. Just not to choose to remain unvaccinated, not wear a mask, own a gun, attend a protest or donate money to peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile Jacinda Ardern, who turned New Zealand into something resembling Nazi Germany if it was run by Ned Flanders during the “pandemic”, said this in her public statement:

‘Watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting,’

In the land of vaccine mandates, the hypocrisy is boundless.

BONUS II: Quote of the week

Immortal words. Inspiring words. Incomprehensible words.

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asssfhhhtlllmmnfffsh” Joe Biden

With this, and Joe’s equally embarrassing cheat sheet, it’s getting easier and easier to believe that the office of the POTUS is being deliberately mocked and degraded at this point.

It’s not all bad…

Some good news on the food safety front this week from the US courts, where chemical giant Bayer has been handed two legal defeats on the harms done by their glyphosate products.

The now-standard Neil Oliver monologue…

And since it was reported that Ghislaine Maxwell was recently put on suicide watch, this made us chuckle (credit to HooterG via twitter):

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the UK government admitting they have a “disinformation unit” which “works with” social media companies to remove “inappropriate content”, Pfizer and Moderna’s upcoming “future framework” or Glastonbury’s annual indoctrination festival.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.