WATCH: Kit Knightly on fake binaries and great movies

OffG editor Kit Knightly sits down with Jerm, host of the Jerm Warfare podcast, to discuss fake binaries – what they are, and how they are used by the establishment to control the public conversation.

They also talk Covid, Ukraine, OffG’s origin story, great movies and much more.

Audio-only version:

Kit will be live with Jerm on his TNTRadio show this Friday at 1pm UK time (8am EST) – don’t miss it. You can listen to previous episodes here.