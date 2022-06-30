WATCH: Kit Knightly on fake binaries and great movies
OffG editor Kit Knightly sits down with Jerm, host of the Jerm Warfare podcast, to discuss fake binaries – what they are, and how they are used by the establishment to control the public conversation.
They also talk Covid, Ukraine, OffG’s origin story, great movies and much more.
Audio-only version:
Kit will be live with Jerm on his TNTRadio show this Friday at 1pm UK time (8am EST) – don’t miss it. You can listen to previous episodes here.
