Jul 2, 2022
Leave a comment

AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell

Editor

Following up their discussion of fake binaries on the Jerm Warfare podcast, Kit Knightly joins Jeremy Nell on his TNTRadio show to talk something lighter – movies.

Have we seen a decline in the standard of mainstream films? How has the rise of “virtue marketing” impacted the end product? Are movies simply just an establishment distraction, or can we still take important lessons away from even the most superficial of popcorn flicks?

And, most importantly, what are three great movies everyone should watch this weekend? Tune in to find out.

Jeremy “Jerm” Nell is an award-winning political cartoonist from South Africa, he is also the host of the Jerm Warfare podcast and his brand new show on TNTRadio.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: audio, Film & Television, latest
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments