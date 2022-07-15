Jul 15, 2022
comment 1

Kit Knightly on Right Now with Gareth Icke tonight

Editor

OffG’s editor will be appearing on today’s episode of Right Now with Gareth Icke tonight (July 15th) at 7pm.

Kit and Gareth discuss who will succeed Boris (and if it matters), how Covid lead to war in Ukraine and the agenda behind the recent the “polio outbreak”.

Other guests include James Delingpole, Dr Sam Bailey, Lewis Brackpool and Gavin Roberts.

Right Now is a news and current events program hosted by Gareth Icke on the award-winning Ickonic streaming service. You can begin a 7-day free trial by clicking here.
jiin
jiin
Jul 15, 2022 5:24 PM

Will Offg be allowed to record it and post it on this site..?
or is it (iconic) exclusive content only.?

