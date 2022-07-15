Kit Knightly on Right Now with Gareth Icke tonight

OffG’s editor will be appearing on today’s episode of Right Now with Gareth Icke tonight (July 15th) at 7pm.

The @OffGuardian0 editor @kit_knightly tells us why Ukraine was needed appear to divide after the Rona openly united the 1%. pic.twitter.com/2kosqOu5Dt — Right Now (@IckonicRightNow) July 14, 2022

Kit and Gareth discuss who will succeed Boris (and if it matters), how Covid lead to war in Ukraine and the agenda behind the recent the “polio outbreak”.

Other guests include James Delingpole, Dr Sam Bailey, Lewis Brackpool and Gavin Roberts.

Right Now is a news and current events program hosted by Gareth Icke on the award-winning Ickonic streaming service.