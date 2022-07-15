WATCH: Mass Media – A History

Join James Corbett for this special edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where he walks you through Mass Media: A History, a 3-lesson, 6+ hour online course examining the history of media, exploring media’s impact on society, and revealing where technological developments in media technology are taking us in the future.

With lectures in audio and video formats, hyperlinked transcript, recommended reading and study guides, this course takes you on a whirlwind tour of over 500 years of history and shows you what the future of media might look like and why it matters.

You can purchase the full course here, or view the course notes here. Links and shownotes for the video are available here.