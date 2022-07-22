AUDIO: Riley Waggaman on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell
Independent journalist (and regular OffG contributor) Riley Waggaman joins Jesse Zurawell on Perspective to discuss his recent article “Resetting Without Schwab: Russia & the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (published on Unlimited Hangout).
This is part one of the interview, the second part airs tonight at 7pm UK time (2pm EST) on TNTRadio live.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.
You can subscribe to Riley’s his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.
