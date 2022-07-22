AUDIO: Riley Waggaman on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell

Independent journalist (and regular OffG contributor) Riley Waggaman joins Jesse Zurawell on Perspective to discuss his recent article “Resetting Without Schwab: Russia & the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (published on Unlimited Hangout).

This is part one of the interview, the second part airs tonight at 7pm UK time (2pm EST) on TNTRadio live.

