We’re baaaacck: 13 Memes to Get You Through the Day

Sophie Green

It’s been half a year since our memer-in-residence Kim Usbourne moved on to (definitely) bigger and (arguably) better things, and in that time there have been a LOT of requests to bring them back. Requests which have only intensified as the world becomes ever more memeable.

Finally, we relent. We present the return of semi-regular meme-Mondays…with one change. We’re dropping “Covid sceptic” from the title, because with monkeypox and polio and everything else under the sun becoming a joke, why limit ourselves?

It truly is a clown world now, and the only healthy response to clowns is to have a good laugh.

1.

In honour of the Tory leadership contest…



2.

This being August 1st, it’s only 4 short weeks until the “updated” booster shots are here.

3.

Maybe you saw (if you read This Week in the New Normal) Zelensky’s Vogue photoshoot, but I bet you didn’t see the one they chose not to publish.



4.

Can anyone translate this for us?

5.

It’s an old comic, these days it would be closer to $100.



6.

Don’t worry though, inflation is a good thing.



7.

Speaking of the cost of living crisis…



8.

…and speaking of Jeffrey Epstein.



9.

Literally every “mass shooting” or “terrorist attack” ever.

10.

If congress were honest, like that old Robin Williams joke.



11.

…Well, why shouldn’t they?



12.

NPCs don’t know what to think…



13.

And finally, a reminder that this is completely true…but both sides do it.

BONUS MEMES

These aren’t new, but a few of our favourites of those posted in the comments on our last batch of memes back in January.

Isn’t it amazing how little has changed since then?

Case in point:

And our favourite(s). How it started:

How it’s going:

Keep laughing everybody. And it’s nice to be back.