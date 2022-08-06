AUDIO: Riley Waggaman on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – Part 2
Part 2 of Riley Waggaman’s recent interview with Jesse Zurawell on Perspective, discussing his article “Resetting Without Schwab: Russia & the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (published on Unlimited Hangout).
Part one of this interview is available here.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on twitter here.
You can subscribe to Riley’s his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.
We are facing a very serious economic situation and there are no ready-made solutions. However, it is possible to do some sober analysis and figure out what doesn’t work. What will not work is continuing to force people, whether they are immigrants, the feeble-minded or just the poor, to work crummy jobs for almost nothing with no dignity just because we all need to be consuming more stuff for all infinity. This is simply not viable, if only for the fact that technology will never stop progressively making more and more people economically unprofitable as a labor force. Even now, there are people in the richest country in the world working two jobs who still can’t make ends meet for their family.
There is a necessary conversation we need to have, which is about our imperative need of switching to an economic system which exploits the inevitable progress of technical efficiency to actually reduce the overall need for human labor, instead of continuously forcing people to slave away, supposedly justifying their existence, just to satisfy a fundamentally untenable infinite-consumption-based economic system. This “solution” is, of course, very comprehensive and implies a complete restructuring of society’s economic thinking. Such a restructuring is already taking place but only at the direction of the rich owner-classes and without the input of ordinary people. We cannot afford to leave the handling of the looming economic collapse up to the scheming of Schwab, Gates and the other elitists who effectively want to enslave everyone. The ones who are not culled, that is.
It is believed by many that the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ is an evil plan forced by these would-be overlords in order to produce a world where ordinary people are regimented mere servants, placated with their daily allotted bread and high-tech circuses while their masters gorge themselves on the superfluous wealth of the world. That is indeed what they want. It is, however, extremely important that people begin to understand that the collapse of the market economy under the weight of technological unemployment, efficiency and financialization is a very real thing, but that this particular, dystopian outcome is not the only possible result of it. If the people were involved in the conversation, we could create the opposite: A democratization of economic power and the equitable sharing of the freedom which this AI-driven revolution can bring, with no one in the world being forced to work in the service of someone else.
There is much more to be said in this discussion – this was just an elevator speech; there are deep implications for politics, science and practically all other institutions – but the first thing that has to happen is that people pay attention to the problem and actually open themselves to considering a logical, radical solution to the most fundamental crisis we have as a civilization, namely the economic one, and set aside their reflexive consternation and rejection of the thought merely based on some ingrained, market-based concept of freedom (which, in practice, means extreme unfreedom for a lot of people). If anyone should want to learn more about this idea, it is the thought behind a ‘Resource Based Economy’, which is, in my opinion, best advocated by Peter Joseph of the Zeitgeist Movement. Of course, no one is saying there would not be any problems in such a future society; they would just be manageable instead of world-threatening, which is still a great improvement from where we are.