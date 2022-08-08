12 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 19

Well it’s Monday again and, for now at least, that means more memes. Yes, Meme Mondays two weeks in a row! Isn’t that a treat?
Don’t get used to it. You just know there’s an unhealthy dose of reality out there ready to ruin the fun sometime soon.
1.
Some of you may have noticed current thing changed this week.
2.
Nancy pulling some serious double-Gs (I stole that joke).
3.
Seriously, it’s just all the universities and politicians and mega businesses are somehow in the minority.
4.
He makes a good point.
5.
It’ll cure what ails ya.
6.
No wonder they’re worried about monkeypox. It all makes sense now.
7.
These are the same people who did the Covid modelling, aren’t they?
8.
Now with the new “unfalsifiable hypothesis” attachment!
9.
It was meat. And cold showers. And stress. Honest.
10.
Yes, I’m not in a car right now, but other people are. Don’t be selfish.
11.
I got no syringe to hold me down…
12.
In honour of Alex Jones telling it how it is.
We all know it’s true.
BONUS – From the comments
Every edition from now we’ll pick a few of favourite comment memes from last week and feature them here.
It’s sweeping the world.
Being cynical is contagious.
And finally…
Shor’s bones, and senile man in Falkreath…
Ok, so it’s not technically a meme, but still it was too good not to share.
Credit to The Silent Memejority and Sal the Agorist for some of these, and thanks to the people who sent others in.
A question for our readers: The old format was Meme Mondays every two weeks, and 15-25 entries a time. Did you prefer that, or would more frequent posting with fewer memes each time be your preference? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll see which side wins.
Meme us up Scotty !
We all remember Event 201 and how the tabletop exercise ended up becoming a fake pandemic.
Well, the CNA held a tabletop of their own in 2015: Food Chain Reaction-A Global Food Security Game.
https://www.cna.org/reports/2015/food-chain-reaction-global-food-security-game
Any of this sound familiar:
The “game” takes place between the years 2020-2030; right in line with the UN agenda 2030.
Food prices are currently skyrocketing. Some people aren’t noticing because they are stealthily reducing the amount they put in the package while still selling it at the same price.
Supply swings are in play as well. They’ve had a lot of sales lately, especially Amazon. It makes no sense after the past 2 years of artificial economic destruction. They’re getting rid of inventory and it may not come back.
Rapid urbanization is where they want you in apartments because they’re easy to lockdown. Home prices are being artificially raised everywhere with corporations doing the buying when people can’t afford them.
The weather is manipulated. Michio Kaku described how they use lasers to do so on a 2012 CBS morning show, and they’re using them routinely now.
Social unrest is being artificially driven by governments and tyrants everywhere, with numerous attempts to get the people into mass protests.
The paper is basically an admission of guilt, just like Event 201.
It’s not a meme but can anybody confirm if this is Klaus Schwab in his beachwear?
A caption contest may well result in a few memes from this.