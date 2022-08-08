Aug 8, 2022
WATCH: A Mass Media Reading List

On the latest Questions for Corbett, Jackie writes in to ask for another book list, so James obliges by going through the reading list for the new Mass Media: A History online course.

You can see the full reading list, as well shownotes and other links, here.
