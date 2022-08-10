Kit Knightly
Good news guys, UK companies will soon be free to start producing and selling several species of “edible insects” again.
Apparently, one effect of Brexit is that the UK no longer belonged to the European Union’s “novel foods” programme, which approved many varieties of insects for human consumption.
Because of this the farming and selling of insects as food has been essentially banned in the UK for years.
The BBC had a report about this a few days ago, bemoaning the impact on the UK’s edible insect industry, and headlined:
Has Brexit squashed our edible insect industry?
The blurb goes on to repeat the all-too-familiar pro-bug eating propaganda, and suggests there could a “revival”:
Bugs – the superfood that doesn’t cost the earth. They’re higher in protein than meat and release far lower CO2 emissions than livestock farming. So experts tell us that, if we want to save the planet, we should eat more insects. However, selling insects as food in the UK was essentially banned following Brexit, leaving the insect industry in limbo. But could there now be a revival?
The “revival” has been in the works for at least a few weeks. Last month the UK government launched a “consultation” on the legal status of edible insects, according to the Food Standard’s Agency website:
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has set out plans to allow edible insects to remain on the market while they go through the Novel Foods authorisation process to assess their safety.
This means you can now legally farm and sell edible insects in the UK, despite there being no formal legal approval or even an “assessment of their safety”.
Regardless of the technicalities, the push to sell eating insects to the general public is nothing new. But what’s interesting here is the angle the propaganda is taking. Not that selling bugs in the supermarket is new or different, but that it really should have been legal this whole time and it was only a silly little government oversight that ever got in the way.
A perfect example is this VICE article from Monday, which literally claims that the banning of insect farming was an “accident” and now it’s finally been fixed:
Lesser mealworms and house crickets are back on the menu in the UK, several years after an accidental consequence of the country leaving the European Union meant British companies were no longer allowed to sell them.
“Farming bugs and selling them to people as food is usual and everyday and perfectly fine. It’s the way we used to do things before stupid old Brexit ruined everything! If only the damn Tories weren’t so footlingly incompetent, we’d all have been eating mealworms this whole time, just like they do in France.”
Apparently, that’s how you sell eating bugs to the middle class – you say Brexiteers don’t want them to.
It’s all part of a clear effort to detach the “eat ze bugs” propaganda drive from its “New Normal” roots and restructure the narrative. Pretending that eating bugs is perfectly normal and has always been part of the status quo.
Now, the more cynical among you might doubt that story. But you can shut up and eat the bugs. It’s legal now.
Maybe we are already eating ze bugs, they could be sneaking them into pies and sausages without you knowing, I wouldn’t put it past them.
I’ll bet an In-depth story about what the “1%” are dining on would be very…
“illuminati – ng” at this point.
What does everyone ELSE think?
JuuuussstSAYIN 😏
-The Jackal’s “MARK”
I recall people grinding up bits of inedible cow and feeding it to cows. This, of course, was all done without the slightest skerrick of Scientific™ inquiry because there was money to be saved & made. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t end well.
The bug thing is no different. Casual observation of the current Science™ reveals phrases like;
the toxicity assessment data of edible insects remain incomprehensive …..
&
further research is necessary due to limitation of data ……..
and on and on it goes. I can’t wait to see the alergic reactions of the virtue signalers.
I imagine we’ll soon have How To Cook Grasshopper programs on TV. But not any How To Grow Your Own Bugs, plus preserve them, or make sandwich spreads. GatesCorp will have genetic patent rights on the buggers so Gates can sue you if you use His Intellectual Property to grow your own. And there will be Bug Tasting Events for the connoisseur and the glutton.
It’s a sure thing if they can get Queen Lizzie to endorse Bug Eating as a War effort to Save The Planet, though i’d advise against having her say ” Let them Eat Bugs !”
I remember watching ice age farmer saying how faming bugs at home was a hobby of his. Failing that there is always “ze eggs“.
No flies on them.
But you can hear where they’ve been.
Bugs carry parasites that are foreign to animals and meat.
There are no studies that quantify or express the potential risk of these bug parasites.
They can shove the bugs up their back side.