WATCH: The News-Benders

A reader posted this in our comments section a few days ago and we liked it so much we had to share it.

Dating from 1968, written by Desmond Lowden, this short TV play from the BBC presents us with a world in which there are shadowy people who “write the news” as if it were a screenplay. A world of wholesale fakery in which, to paraphrase CIA director William Casey, everything everyone believes about their geopolitical world is a lie.

It probably speaks more to our time than to the relatively optimistic 60s. And the performances are great – especially the underrated Donald Pleasance as a wonderfully urbane recruiting officer.