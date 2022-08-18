Nationalising the power supply plays right into the Great Reset’s hands

Kit Knightly

There’s a lot of talk about energy prices in the UK right now. And a lot of talk about what to do about them. The record profits reported by oil companies this year have fuelled a lot of outrage – both in the press and the public – and politicians are lining up to suggest a solution to this problem.

One solution often mooted is nationalising – or re-nationalising – energy suppliers.

The UK’s Trade Union Congress was among the first to call for it, going so far as to publish a costed report claiming the whole process would cost just 2.85 billion pounds. Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas has publicly supported the measure.

The Soros-funded openDemocracy thinktank published a piece just today headlined “What nationalising energy companies would cost – and how to do it”, which heavily cites the TUC report.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown wants to “temporarily” re-nationalise companies that “fail to lower bills”. Even the Telegraph – the Telegraph – is taking the suggestion somewhat seriously.

The current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has publicly ruled out nationalisation, in favour of a plan to spend £29 billion on, essentially, paying people’s extortionate energy bills for them. But since this is over ten times the alleged cost of nationalisation, Labours position is such a weak opposition it may as well be an endorsement.

Meanwhile, the papers are running headlines claiming nationalisation is the “only way to go”, publishing polls that allegedly show 90% support for the policy, and tabloid-style morning television shows are hosting discussions like this…

On #GMB this morning @RobbieRinder makes the case for nationalising the utilities that are natural monopolies, and asks why the Labour Party isn't doing so. pic.twitter.com/QUTjGqJg87 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) August 16, 2022

This is very strange, as nationalising anything has been branded mad in UK political circles for decades. As recently as 2019 Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto was the subject of scorn and ridicule for wanting to nationalise the railways, water and energy.

So what’s going on? Why the change in tune?

Is it that George Soros and Gordon Brown and their ilk have all suddenly decided Corbyn was right, abandoned their profit-first mentality and chosen to act for the good of their fellow man?

…does that seem likely?

The more cynical mindset would suggest it’s probably all part of a plan, or rather the plan. The Great Reset, the only plan there is. A long con with ever-increasing state control as the inevitable payoff.

Consider – why are the energy companies making record profits?

The official story is that the situation in Ukraine (among other things) is driving up the prices of oil and gas and energy in general. But that doesn’t make any sense, does it?

If the product you sell becomes more expensive to source, your profits go down because you are paying more for your raw materials. If you then increase prices to account for the extra costs your profits stay the same.

Record (and increasing) profits means either there is no increase in costs to offset your price increase or you are increasing the amount you charge over and above the costs you pay out. It’s price gouging, and when every company on the market is doing it, it’s price-fixing (and is technically illegal).

So why is it happening?

You could argue simple greed, I suppose. Since people know the economy is in bad shape they expect their energy bills to be astronomical, so energy companies are just being opportunistic and milking them for all they are worth.

That could be true. Maybe.

But then here’s a follow-up question – why do we know about it? Why has “oil companies making record profits” been all over the front pages of every paper in the country?

The mainstream media only tell us what they want us to know, after all. The same people sit on the boards of the papers, banks and oil companies. They all meet at the kind of parties we don’t get invited to, and they all work together. If BP and Bulb and Eon were all just conning their customers for the money we wouldn’t ever hear about it.

Instead, it’s all over the papers. And people are comparing the UK’s energy prices to those in France, where electricity is nationalised. And leftists are pouring out of the woodwork to talk about the need to renationalise the grid.

There is clearly a narrative forming.

Does this mean they definitely will nationalise the energy sector?

No, not necessarily.

Maybe they will simply spend public money to “lower the bills”. Maybe we’ll see more companies enter “special administration” as Bulb did in April, which is essentially nationalising with an extra level of corruption – the government paying a third party company to run the bankrupt company the way the government tells them too.

The point is to incite outrage and highlight the “problem”, that way people will accept any “solution” presented to them. Be that nationalising or bailouts or printing money to give people “energy support payments” (and further increase inflation). They may not have decided exactly what that “solution” is yet, but nationalisation is definitely at the top of a pretty short list.

Now, supposing they do re-nationalise…will that be a good thing?

Well, put it this way: Are you happy to have the same unthinking bureaucrats who rubber-stamped lockdowns, mask mandates and coerced vaccination deciding who gets electricity and who doesn’t?

They literally killed people in order to create a fictional “pandemic”. It’s hard to see any good coming from putting those same people in charge of the power grid, especially with the “climate change” agenda coming so hard on Covid’s heels.

It’s hard to readjust your worldview, and as a lapsed leftist, it feels strange for me to argue against nationalising industries, or that the idea should fill me with fear. But while a nationalised industry benefits the customer in theory, it only works in practice if the people in charge are genuinely benevolent…and we know they’re not. Quite the opposite, in fact.

That’s not a defence of capitalism over socialism, more a realisation that there’s no longer a distinction that really matters…but we’ll talk more about that another time.

As Orwell wrote in 1984:

It had long been realized that the only secure basis for oligarchy is collectivism.

The bottom line is, if the UK government – either Blue or Red – does renationalise energy, it won’t be about anything but control.