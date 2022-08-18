WATCH: Delete Your Social Media – #SolutionsWatch

Even the Big Techers admit it: social media is ripping apart the fabric of our society. So the solution is simple, right? Delete your social media!
Or is it not that simple?
Join James Corbett for his most recent edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores the solutions to the Media Matrix problem.
Social Media is a double edged sword.
On the one hand, it has become a propagandist’s NUCLEAR weapon, utilized by everyone with an agenda.
On the other, It’s… Social.
Social is addictive because human beings
are social creatures, and desire the company and acceptance of others.
even from a distance, on a screen, from
names and faces that you’ve never met in person, and which may or may not even be real.
(or at least whom they portray
themselves to be. lol)
I suspect For better or worse,
Social Media is here to stay.
(At least until the 1% pull the plug
on it all to silence the dissent of those of us who speak out against them and warn the rest of their audiences.)
I’d personally rather have a lil
piece of land somewhere far, far away
from all of it, with my wife and child,
Living off Grid, growing our own food,
etc.
(Except for a certain brand of
iced coffee whose “Irish Blend” of
flavor, has me in its clutches.)
We all have at least 1 vice to keep us human. Otherwise we’d ascend.
Anywho, If you can’t ditch the
Social Media, at least try to USE IT
to make the world a better place,
and expose those who try to ruin it.
The trick is, DON’T let IT…
use YOU.
“Tell Them
🖕🤨🖕
#NoMore !”
~The Jackal’s “MARK”