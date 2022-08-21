This Week in the New Normal #43

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Natwest to pay for hormone replacement therapy

UK bank NatWest announced this week that in the future they would be paying for any of their employees who identify as transgender to receive hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

They join Goldman Sachs who, a couple of years ago, said they would pay for their employees to have gender reassignment surgery.

There is a tidal wave of “woke” gestures sweeping through the world’s biggest corporations.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, Disney and Amazon and other mega-companies announced they would pay the travel expenses of any employee who needed to cross state lines to get an abortion.

NatWest has also started requiring their staff to wear “pronoun badges” to prevent “accidental misgendering”, and another British bank, Halifax, is doing the same, and invites anyone who disagrees with the policy to close their account.

Meanwhile, the economy is crashing and civil rights are being eroded. Wokism and identity politics makes for great camouflage.

2. Monkeypox just won’t go away

More countries are reporting their first “monkeypox case” every week. This week Indonesia finally joins the club and – in a reminder that “pandemic” narratives bridge any supposed ideological divide – so did Cuba.

New York has reported the first “case” of monkeypox “in a child under 18”. While a new CDC report warns that the virus can “live on household objects for days”.

The US has pledged to buy another 1.8 million doses of monkey pox vaccine – sorry, that should read “repurposed smallpox vaccines that they’re choosing to call monkeypox vaccines”. That works out at 600,000 doses per monkeypox related death, or 140 doses per “case”, in case you’re interested.

There’s a more permanent solution incoming – the US is signing a new production deal with Danish vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, so they will be able to make (and sell) all the doses they cold ever want.

The Telegraph is reporting that monkeypox may be “reclassified as a sexually transmitted infection”, according to new WHO guidelines. What difference that will make moving forward is unclear.

In the Australian state of Victoria “cases” have “DOUBLED!” since August 4th…from 22 to 40.

In the UK, the BBC reports 27(!) “cases” in Northern Ireland, as well as warning about a potentiall “spike” due to a vaccine “shortage”.

Where is all of this leading us? Who knows!

It’s honestly baffling.

3. New play puts adults on trial for climate change

The Trials is a new play that opened last week. The rough story: In an unspecified near-future, a jury of teenagers is putting members of the previous generation on trial for crimes against the climate.

The offences apparently include flying around the world, working for oil companies or having “non-vegan children”, to which the “defendants” all admit guilt and plea for special circumstances…rather than claiming they did nothing wrong.

The sentence they face is death – literal execution – in an openly Malthusian population reduction exercise.

The teenaged jurors – who all announce their pronouns when introduced to each other – don’t all agree the system is justified or right, but the very fact it is even subject of discussion is a warning sign. Normalizing some very dangerous ideas.

And, as usual, it is the unquestioned assumptions of the piece that sell the real message – climate change is real and man made and going to destroy the planet, and we should all feel terribly guilty about the world we’re potentially leaving to our children.

I would agree with that last part, but it has nothing to do with climate.

There’s a comedic silver lining at least: Consider how monumentally terrible it must be if the Guardian – the Guardian – only gave it three stars.

BONUS: Dementia patient of the week

Be honest, you knew who I was talking about from the headline, didn’t you?

Anyway, here is Joe Biden after signing the landmark “inflation reduction bill” into law…

This is what dementia looks like: pic.twitter.com/e9fof5l4RS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2022

This comes hot on the heels of him shaking Chuck Schumer’s hand, and then apparently forgetting he did it within a few seconds.

It’s honestly beyond cruel they keep wheeling the old man out at this point.

It’s not all bad…

Another legal victory against vaccine mandates in the United States, where around 500 NorthShore University Health employees who were denied religious exemption to the Covid “vaccine” have been awarded 10 million dollars in damages. Yes, that’s only 20-45 thousand each, but a win is a win.

In the UK, next weekend, there’s a huge freedom rally planned, protesting against various planned legislation that would undercut human rights, including the new “Bill of Rights” and the so-called “Prevention of Online Harms” bill which would see crackdowns on “legal but harmful” online speech.

That’s on Saturday August 27th from 1pm, at Speakers Corner. You can follow SaveOurRights on instagram or Telegram for updates and more details.

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention lawyers getting chips in their brain to make them more efficient or the call to quasi-nationalise the UK’s water companies through “oversight” or yet another new addition to the central-bank digital currency club.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.