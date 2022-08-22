12 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 20

Another Monday morning, another batch of memes. Last week we asked if you’d prefer weekly or bi-weekly meme posts, well the results are in and the winner is actually secret option number 3 – “memes posts when we have time and/or we find some good memes”.

In great democratic tradition, neither side wins and we just do what we were gonna do anyway.

1.

It’s like that spider that pretends it’s an ant.



2.

Speaking of the degradation of the “left”…



3.

Accurate. Except clowns are actually scary.



4.

And speaking of monkeypox…



5.

IT does always have an air of desperation, don’t you find?



6.

Dating in the new normal world can be tough. Maybe our own app is the answer?



7.

“If I steal your car and give you back the tires, you didn’t gain some tires.” – some guy on twitter.



8.

In his case, it really is a miracle.



9.

At least he’s honest.



10.

Somone press the “independent thought alarm”!



11.

The last two years have taken a toll on all of us.



12.

Technically not a meme, but this is absolutely insane.



BONUS: From the comments

It only works if we all do our part.



…and some of those kids are mining lithium for electric car batteries.



Somehow it’s just perfect she’s not even wearing it right.



Apparently not everyone likes the memes…



And finally…

You may be wondering what caused your – or your friend’s – recent heart attack/stroke/blood clot. Well don’t worry, we’ve got a handy wall chart here…

Just pick which ever one might apply, and go on about your day.