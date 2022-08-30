WATCH: Corbett Pirate Streams – #SolutionsWatch

Last year, Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond appeared on James Corbett’s #SolutionsWatch to introduce you to the concept of YouTube Pirate Streams.

This year, Ryan is back to talk about how the concept has developed and expanded…and to introduce some upcoming #CorbettPirateStreams where James and Ryan will be doing a watch along and Q&A on False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda. Culminating in the premier of part 3 of that series, live on September 11th.

Be there or be square!

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

