Professor Denis Rancourt appears on the Jerm Warfare podcast to discuss his latest paper reviewing all-cause mortality around the world, and how it doesn’t show there was ever a “pandemic” at all.
Professor Denis Rancourt appears on the Jerm Warfare podcast to discuss his latest paper reviewing all-cause mortality around the world, and how it doesn’t show there was ever a “pandemic” at all.
Worth a read:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2022/09/tens-of-millions-of-vials-of-bioweapons-on-the-wall-or-zelenksys-labs/
Covid does not exist therefore no outbreak, simples.
There was an outbreak!!!
Of greed, gullibility and ghouls.