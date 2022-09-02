Sep 2, 2022
WATCH: “All-cause mortality data strongly suggests no viral outbreak in 2020” Denis Rancourt in conversation with Jerm Warfare

Editor

Professor Denis Rancourt appears on the Jerm Warfare podcast to discuss his latest paper reviewing all-cause mortality around the world, and how it doesn’t show there was ever a “pandemic” at all.

semaj
semaj
Sep 2, 2022 12:53 PM

Covid does not exist therefore no outbreak, simples.

Johnny
Johnny
Sep 2, 2022 12:45 PM

There was an outbreak!!!
Of greed, gullibility and ghouls.

