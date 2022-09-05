WATCH: Email #SolutionsWatch
Did you sign up for The Corbett Report email update list? Are you still receiving emails? If not, why not?
On the lastest episode of #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett takes a look at one of the simple, oft-neglected ways of staying in touch with others, email, and how it is under attack from the big tech information oligopolists.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
The latest utter BS from The Telegraph, 4th Sep 2022 quoting:
An app that can detect coronavirus in your voice has been developed in a major scientific breakthrough. The AI-powered technology is easier to use and more accurate than a lateral flow test, scientists say.
The only “breakthrough” here is the discovery of scientists with broken brains!
Pity they could never have discovered the actual virus in the real world to use as a gold standard for calibrating their tests, now they have to resort to the production of absolute nonsense which they hope people will see as a SOLUTION to their bogus tests that can never test for something they’ve never found in the natural world.
Hmmm! It also makes one wonder why the banks are now asking you to record a sample of your voice, is it just for “security reasons” or for Covid testing reasons to be linked with this AI-technology? In this dystopian world that’s now upon us, it now seems that anything is possible coming from the opposing forces.
What worries me is how many people will now fall for this CRAP adding further insult to injury already sustained.
I have never watched a solution watch and gone wow I will use that solution.
UK Breakfast TV wheel of fortune, Will they pay this man’s energy bills?
Video clip, 1m
https://twitter.com/i/status/1566749139823693829
“Sorry, mate, you’ll just have to freeze.”
London, October 8th:
Julian Assange: Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere
Del Bigtree: The virus doesn’t exist but the public can’t handle the truth.
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Viruses-Baileys-Cowan-Kaufman-Respond-To-Del-Bigtree:b
The virus doesn’t exist and the public can handle the truth.
What have you seen that indicates to you that it can?
Are you saying they died of typhoid? Trying to escape?
What happened to the Monday Memes?
They were eaten by a indigestabot whilst skiing on the sand dunes amongst the Antarctic forests.
So they misled me that they died after successful treatment according to the covid protocol.
They probably did.
Then, of course, they probably didn’t.
They can being very misleading, primarily due to them not being well led.
Therein lies the conundrum, before it sits up and takes a stand.
It seems so complicated that it can only be understood in a state of deep trance in a hut in the middle of nowhere, after a month of wild honey and herbs.
You are very adroit in your ability to combobulate discombobulations.
I don’t lack skill, but unfortunately I don’t have enough brains. I intend to steal from yours as an apprentice steals from a master.
That’s basically why I’m here.
You cannot steal that which is given freely.
Kiwijoker and plino:
I enjoyed that playful exchange!
You’re probably the only one, Ernest. 🙂
“Another question.”
“Will the demented Groper Joe Sock Puppet, under orders from its War Racketeer Corporate Fascist Eugenicist Oligarch Mobster Psycho Nazi Masters, be banning memes?”
No one is seriously banning meme’s, they’re banning community building, self sufficiency and alpha male leaders promoting community building and self-sufficiency. Meme’s aren’t a threat to satan, western humanity acting as brothers are.
No wonder satan is always a little grumpy, people just continue to pick on her all the time… when all she really wants is a nice Devonshire tea in the countryside and maybe a convivial round of croquet before a nice nap under an apple tree.
Exactly, the Hobbits defeated sauron ‘cos they couldn’t be corrupted.
Banksters
It is the Western world that have made the banksters omnipotent. (At least as far as human affairs are concerned).
If the threat to Satan is the only real brotherhood among Western people, then I feel more and more that he has sent me, for reasons unknown to me, as a spirit subverter in the OffG.