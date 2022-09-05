WATCH: Email #SolutionsWatch

Did you sign up for The Corbett Report email update list? Are you still receiving emails? If not, why not?

On the lastest episode of #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett takes a look at one of the simple, oft-neglected ways of staying in touch with others, email, and how it is under attack from the big tech information oligopolists.

