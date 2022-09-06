DISCUSS: The UK’s New Prime Minister

After months of the media talking about it as if it has the potential to make any kind of difference at all, the Tory leadership contest is over and the results have been announced.
Finally the white smoke has flown and we have a new Prime Minister: Liz Truss.
It was a long and bitter contest, fraught with heated debates about the future of the country.
Ms Truss ran on a platform of everything getting worse and doing whatever the WEF says, while her opponent – chancellor Rishi Sunak – insisted we need a different kind of leader, someone who makes sure everything is getting worse and who will do whatever the WEF says.
In the end the former proved more popular with the handful of bureaucrats responsible for pretending British elections are fair, or even real.
Critics of Ms Truss point out that she has the personality of a bag of flour and the mental acuity of a quite stupid bag of flour.
Her supporters say the same, but hasten to add that she “tries hard” and “has nice hair”. Neither of which is true of course, but it’s nice to be nice.
Speaking under condition of anonymity, a Whitehall insider told us:
“Liz Truss is a perfect prime minister. In meetings, we sometimes forget she’s even there. Until we can somehow train a bucket of white rice to wear a pantsuit and make racist gaffes, Liz is the best Prime Minister we could ever hope for.”
In her first act as the largest and most well-paid sock puppet in the country, Ms Truss promised to freeze energy bills, forcing energy companies to maintain their current level of price gouging and be satisfied with the record profits they are already making.
A solid start to what promises to be an entirely worthless term overseeing the destruction and degradation of the country.
Still, some questions do arise:
- Who cares?
- What difference does it make?
- I’m sorry…Liz who?
- No, seriously, who cares?
excellent.
it’s her job to further truss the public up into a bigger banquet for the global vampire reptilians… to make the moron trust more…
talking of reptilian heids, lol, or is it Mekon-esque.
what a fkn clownland…. surely a-rising is due?
Options do not include ending Russian sanctions. Well, colour me astonished….
https://www.ft.com/content/ee06cb43-8879-444b-96f3-2084d605e06f
It all looks very like an entrainment operation to get the population used to depending on a handout.
“I Withdraw My Consent” Blog by Richard Abbot: https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/withdraw-consent in regard to politics, permanent government and the numerology of Liz Truss.
Truss said, basically, she would have no problem launching a nuclear war. That alone should qualify her for residency in a padded cell.
She lowers the bar for a PM.
All irrelevant of course its a charade if Democarcy to keep the peasants in check thinking they matter.
The WEF amongst others (unseen) make all the decisions.
She is just another WEF acolyte who will be following orders.
I do think you are insulting the perfectly useful bags of white flour. Sitting in Australia I am hard pressed to see how someone even dumber than Boris could be seen as a saviour of anything but white flour bags.
Someone’s bound to say this poses a dilemma for the Fraud – they’ll want to castigate her but at the same time she’s a woman….
It’s no dilemma at all. They’ll castigate her (just look at their recent reporting of her) and then turn around and complain that the media are unfair to women. It’s what they always do.
BTW they had Simon Jenkins say the first thing she should do is the opposite of everything she said to win the job. It was such complete contempt for the electorate he might become German Foreign Minister.
Third female leader of UK, with the same old initials…Mary Elizabeth Truss
M.T., like Margaret Thatcher, and similar to Theresa May.
Alt media got it really wrong and all presumed it would be
sunaksnake.
Given that the universe around us is a strange optical illusion.. A holographic reflection of what’s inside then the latest symbolic representation of our ‘head of state’ is yet another warning sign that we need to align with true higher archetypes of King & Queen and liberate our consciousness from the AI of the ego software which we humans have overly identified with and given our true sovereign power away to for generations.. A software programme that is destined to self destruct unless we connect with the creative Intelligence that set the game in motion.. Call it what you will. IT doesn’t care, but it’s calling us to wake up beyond the duality and play the game at a higher level.. It’s truly up to each one of us.. Each and every authentic spiritual lineage communicates this.. The stage play changes but the game remains the same in each era. It’s impossible to put our faith into any materialistic ideology.. The fruits of them all are truly toxic and on full display.
the difference, is that one didn’t get there by accident
Larry the cat would have been more suitable. As for Mrs Trustworthy, dear God give me strength.
“Well at least if one scratches his cheeks one will not get fleas.”
If I recall correctly, there once was a dog that won Britain’s got talent, so a cat for leader seems not too far sought…
https://larry4leader.com/
“Catnip for everyone!”
“THE ROYAL MAFIA CRIME FAMILY needs to go.”
“Free the people of England from its noxious and oppressive yoke, NOW.”
UK.
R.I.P.
My definition of “unbelievable” has now changed irreversably.
‘Flying pigs’ is sooooooo 20th Century…
At least she knows men aren’t women.
But she’ll say they are if her bosses tell her to.
Truss’s role is to a figure of ridicule and lose the next election (like Home, Callaghan, Major and possibly Brown). They really want Labour in power later this decade. Why remains unclear but remember why they wanted Labour in last time….
It’s the usual double-bind construct. Truss means the rich get richer; Labour means the rich get richer plus massive wokeism and micro-management of everyday life. It’s a two-horse race and they have backed both horses. This doesn’t mean (as the Fraud will argue) that PR and coalitions are any solution – look at Germany.
Truss’s energy plan is reportedly £170b. Seventeen signifies chaos in elite numerology (because 16 and 18 are in one of their harmonious sequences).
One oddity with Truss is this pledge to abolish motorway speed limits. It’s to position her as a libertarian and they hope get people into the technocratic embrace in reaction when she’s hated.
Absolutely! Spot on! Truss is there to lose the next GE and Labour will accelerate the Great Reset with the green/ sustainability agenda. It will be Labour, like after WW2, building back better with the new post-apocalyptic consensus. And the values of rational technocratic socialism will be irresistible!
It’s the same old trick.
An obnoxious twit like Starmer will suddenly appear to be by far the best choice – considering the competition consists of autistic amoebae.
They call it “long-term planning” (like, three months ahead…)
“Starmtrooper (the square jawed bulked up Blairigula) to the rescue. Yes indeed, the ole lesser of two Nazis trick.”
Who knows, this sock puppet might actually be remembered as the last prime minister before this country disintegrated into Hunger Games Oceania District 12 with Clown Schwab as supreme leader.
Yes I concur, another WEF lackey.
Here’s my two cents
https://nicholascreed.substack.com/p/meet-the-uks-new-boss-same-as-the?s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=direct