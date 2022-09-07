Yesterday, the UK’s Daily Mail published an article about a new app which claims to be able to diagnose Covid19 infection just through the sound of your voice.
The story was also covered by Sky, The Independent, the Telegraph and many others.
The Mail headlined:
Could a mobile APP replace lateral flows? Scientists reveal new Covid testing software that detects virus through a person’s voice in under a minute – and experts say it can be more accurate than a swab test
The article goes on to explain:
The Dutch researchers say coronavirus usually affects the upper respiratory tract and vocal chords, leading to changes in a person’s voice. The team decided to investigate whether it was possible to detect the novel virus in people’s voices.
This is not the first app to make this claim, as early in the “pandemic” as May 2020 an EU-funded group based in Cambridge began claiming they could diagnose “Covid” just by listening to people cough.
Now, does this make any sense? Is it really possible to diagnose disease just from the sound of someone’s voice?
Simply put, almost certainly not. Without seeing the scientists’ actual data it is not possible to rule it out completely, but there are multiple apparent issues.
- “Covid19” is not the only infection which affects the respiratory tract. How could an app differentiate “Covid” and “flu”?
- Different mobile devices have different microphones, how can the app distinguish feedback or interference from a sore throat?
- Huge numbers of (alleged) Covid19 “cases” are supposedly symptomless, so the app could never detect those.
- The only way to test the results is by confirming with PCR tests, which don’t work, or lateral flow tests, which also don’t work.
So, even if “Covid19” was a thing (which it isn’t), and even if we try to be objective and open-minded about the idea, it doesn’t seem like it would be any use at all.
And honestly, all that is feels like we’re giving the concept WAY more respect than it deserves. The very idea you can diagnose disease through the sound of a voice is completely ridiculous. But Covid times have enabled all the clowns in the world.
However, if you want a little silver lining read the comments below the Daily Mail article, and see that no one is buying this. One of them makes an interesting observation:
So they have harvested your DNA with the PCR test swabs, now they are after your voice print as well?
Is that what’s really going on here? We can’t rule it out.
One of the features of Western medicine going back hundreds of years, is the invention of diseases and then the manufacture of fake remedies. Now, the State, via its health regulatory agencies with Covid, have created a gold-rush market for the modern day snake oil salesman.
Given that this practice is still widespread, I think we can conclude that is not ignorance, rather it is opportunism.
“if you are aware that you were exposed to the virus, we request
that you do not attend.
The event will not be open to any
misinformation, anti-masking, anti-
vaccine, or Covid denialism in any
,form. If we spot these kind of
messaging in any stalls, workshop or
leaflets we will request that you leave.
Please respect this and consider the
safety and comfort of our community,
of each other and our wider society.
This is all our collective
responsibility.”
Off topic I know but the above is on the website for the ‘so called’ anarchist bookfair this autumn in London………………..what the actual FK!!
Censorship and anti-free speech, how more inverted will this world/dimension get. We got the fash anti-fash and now the fash anarchist bookfair…..you cannot make this merde up!!
It’s breathtaking really to witness the grip of fear this had and still has on millions and a vast number of these people will be damaged for life. The shadow of this psychosis will follow them to their graves. This is particularly true among the “educated” classes who now have a warped sense of purpose beyond the dull, aimless wanderings of Academia.
“Covid-19” is a business plan not a medical emergency. Now more than ever it’s important to understand the economics of vaccines. Traditional systems of vaccine procurement and distribution are rapidly giving way to vast public–private supply chains. Despite annual revenues approaching US$1 trillion, the industry has been unable to reverse a declining rate of profit and finds itself in a perpetual state of crisis.
The Virus™ is superfluous, just like the Swine Flu scamdemic of 2009. All they needed to do was create the perception of a pandemic/mass panic with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the fraudulent PCR test to manufacture the cases/falsely attributed as “Covid deaths.”
That and they produced the cadavers this time through an array of medical democides (remdesivir, neglect, midazolam, ventilators, etc.) which solidified the fear mechanisms in the masses.
Well said. Pretty much exactly my take on the whole debacle of 2020 onwards.
In some ways it’s POSSIBLY
a feasible concept.
For example, I can diagnose
someone with “Asshole-ism”
by the SOUND of their VOICE.
If I hear a voice that sounds
like Klaus schwab, Joe biden,
Donald trump, Anthony fauci,
Justin trudeau, any Clinton, any
member of a “Royal Family”, Etc.
I know for a fact, with no FURTHER
PCR or lateral flow tests NECESSARY,
they are afflicted with…
“Asshole-ism”. 😏👍
Yes I think we have all had enough of tests, science and the sounds of people’s voices.
Let’s get the gallows out first and have some justice…
Hear Covid? Sniff Parkinson’s!
https://dumptheguardian.com/society/2022/sep/07/woman-who-can-smell-parkinsons-helps-scientists-develop-test
Note that coincidental 33….
RE: Vaccines have harmed and killed millions since 1918.
If you said 1818, it would be more accurate.
I’ve been curious about why there are so many organized mass protests. I know its for subversion, but I also see that its part of the script:
2 Thessalonians 2
3. for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed.
Here’s a couple other mentions:
Jeremiah 28:16
I am about to remove you from the face of the earth. This very year you are going to die, because you have preached rebellion against the LORD.
Proverbs 17: 11
Evildoers foster rebellion against God; the messenger of death will be sent against them.
Pretty clear that rebellion ends badly, its part of the “resurrection” script, so they foster it.
The resurrection is mirrored in the harvest cycle: The old plant is to be cut down, harvested and replanted so that the new plant can grow.
In modern times it reads: Syphon off all the wealth, take all of the scientific and military advances, then destroy it so there’s no competition, and start over in China.
Now, its our turn, meaning the west, and they are trying hard to start mass protests and a united rebellion. Reminiscent of “Workers of the world, unite!
The destruction process is laid out by the 4 horsemen: war, disease, economy/scarcity and tyrants.
They all play off each other to accomplish the destruction of the old, and there are typical groups which get targeted in order to make that happen:
The rich – they have the wealth to pilfer and they’re more capable of becoming influential players and powerful families.
Conservatives – resist the radical changes required to government and law.
Practitioners of the old religions – resist radical changes required in the new religion, have unison and can be fanatic.
The abomination of desolation is also part of the script. It means depopulation. Despite the altruistic bullshit they feed their useful tools, depopulation is not about overpopulation. Its about weakening the people and removing competition.
Everything is a rinse and repeat script from history. They need things to fit the script. That only happens if we buy into it.
“experts say it can be more accurate than a swab test” – They’ve set the bar very low there!
Oh, and please avoid like the plague any reference to Kary Mullis’s Nobel-Prizewinning PCR amplification process as a test, since Kary himself states quite clearly that it is not a test for anything.
“The only way to test the results is by confirming with PCR tests, which don’t work, or lateral flow tests, which also don’t work.”
It’s much more serious than a test which doesn’t work.
It isn’t a test.
(The quote is from the articlette, by the way. Not from Mullis)
For those who like to “bank by phone” using voice prompts: STOP.
Stop using your phones for anything but talking to other people and then turn your phone off.
Turn off your computer when you are not using it.
If you use an Alexa type device in your home, STOP.
We gave our kids phones to keep track of them and that is exactly what our governments are doing.
Governments will nationalize the cell system and phones will be free. It will be illegal to turn your phone off and not have it on your person.
Collecting unique sound patterns is the next step. The market for voice scramblers is going to skyrocket and then they will be outlawed.
What will ANTIFA and all those masked rioting looters and anarchists do then? Hold their breath? Hopefully….. (Although,It won’t matter if we keep covering arable land with solar panels. There won’t be enough O2 in the atmosphere.)
Congress is making it illegal for cell service providers to give ping data to anyone other than the police. Only the government will be able to track us……….
There won’t be any more “2000 Mules” movies to mess up their ballot box stuffing plans.
Hold your breath and don’t talk and you will be “fine”.
It’s probably worth adding here that people have vastly differing abilities regarding their sense of hearing. For example, I’d like to know where these Dutch ‘researchers’ come on a scale of 1-3:
1) Tone deaf – can’t hear the difference between a violin and a scream for help.
2) Average – can hear the beat in dance music, but the harmonic and melodic lines mean nothing.
3) Psychotic – hears sounds that are not actually there – not even for a clairvoyant.
I think those of us with more than one brain cell have worked out by now that business corporations, politicians and petty officials will say anything that enters their head, if they can see some short-term profit for themselves.
I never thought I would say this, but I would strongly advise never reading newspapers or watching TV.
Instead, I recommend reading books from 80 – 2,000 years ago.
They were written by people with more talent and insight than greed, and they tell us more about the modern world than any current mainstream media do.
If recognizing a non-existent disease were possible merely by the sound of one’s voice, a cure for all cancers would have been found by now.
These Dutch ‘researchers’ need to have the same punishment meted out to them that the snake oil sharks in the Wild West used to get:
Public humiliation, hefty fines and a decent prison sentence for premeditated fraud.
Why bother with voice technology, when all you’ve gotta do is recognise the startled rabbit look in peoples eyes when you mention the latest ‘pandemic’.
Hook, line and sunk.
What’s next? Psychics that can tell which cities to lock down before a future plandemic?
they act like this cold is a big deal but we fucking know that 2020 total death counts are in line with 19 in most nations…
but whatever, this crap is only going to be used by the most hypnotizable, just like the belief that one political party is better than the other.
COVID is great, it helps us see who fall for magic tricks and who uses their freaking brains
Aussies hypochondriacs are going into meltdown because the states are going to weekly reports starting Friday. They are still screeching that people are still dying, they are all old, sick and dying anyway and have 4 or 4 jabs.
Dude just trust the app! Is this too much to ask? 😁
There is no virus so no corona virus disease but ‘covid-19’ does not exist also because the idea of “disease” is also false. Even where there is a cough it is not evidence of ‘a disease’. The cough is a cleansing process so is evidence of detox not ‘disease’. Disease does not exist.
Distraction alert !
Interesting that the guardian carries a story today about a woman who can smell Parkinson’s in people and is being used to develop a test for that (a swab across back of neck). I have two ideas about this type of story and the article above:
She’s not the only one who recognizes the smell of gin and vodka…
As I mentioned above, some people will say and do anything for monetized publicity.
Your paranoid…….
*How Speech Recognition and AI are Fighting Insurance Fraud.
https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/how-speech-recognition-and-ai-are-fighting-insurance-fraud/amp/
*Blind Gill
Whenever we see “safety and security” you can be sure there’s an evil intent with the desired outcome neither safe nor secure – for you.
You’re
The things they do to make money. The milking of the Covid cow continues.
And after that, there will probably be a wombat milk variety…
A lot of it is sugar deficiency rather than overconsumption. The keto craze led to all the insanity of ‘covid’ due to the chronic anxiety caused by sugar deficiency.
“experts say it can be more accurate than a swab test”.
That’s probably true – but says it all about the swab test. This was even too stupid for the Fraud to pick up.
Yes, not difficult to beat ‘random’ as a measure of success.
‘They’ want as much data on each individual as possible. All con-artists think, if you’re stupid enough to be fooled, then you deserve what you get.
There is a saying ‘Fool me once, shame on them. Fool me twice shame on me’. Personally, I didn’t fall for any of it first time around, so for all those who keep falling for this ever continuing BS , I’m afraid it is ‘shame on them’. Sounds a bit harsh but if people want to wait until the s**t hits their fan then they won’t take notice.
Another aspect to this, of course, is that not everybody is very bright…
Which is not their fault at all.
You are absolutely right. Perhaps I was being a bit harsh. ‘There but for fortune go I’.
It is easier to fool someone than it is to convince them that they have been fooled!
I don’t care if they can detect Covid by eating a banana – Covid isn’t likely to kill me.
Covid doesn’t exist period.
Plausible. Covid is, after all, just about any respiratory infection.
‘experts say it can be more accurate than a swab test’
Funny that they say that. I thought that experts all agreed that the swab test (pcr) is completely reliable.
Ah, yes, those experts who until now have somehow avoided being slung in jail…
I think they get their qualifications behind a shed in Oxford…
‘“Can you HEAR Covid19?”
If PCR is the gold standard, Everything is possible.