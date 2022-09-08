DISCUSS: The Queen is Dead

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96.
The mainstream media had been giving live updates on her majesty’s “medical supervision” all afternoon, along with the news that the extended royal family was gathering at Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen was reportedly “comfortable”.
One BBC political reporter announced the Queen’s death, apparently in error, and then deleted the tweet:
I tweeted that there had been an announcement about the death of the Queen. This was incorrect, there has been no announcement, and so I have deleted the tweet. I apologise.
It was clear and obvious that the queen had been dead for several hours before being officially reported, a little insight into how the news media actually works.
Moving forward we can expect a distraction to end all distractions, certainly, they will take the opportunity to “bury some bad news”.
I’d keep an eye out for what is being pushed to page 20 of the papers over the next couple of days. #TheQueen
Following that, this is a narrative which could go in many directions.
One potential story to develop from this will be UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Her “handling” of this “crisis” will tell us a lot about the direction her administration will take, just as Tony Blair’s “people’s princess” speech set the tone for his entire term.
They may try to parlay it into a source of “national unity”, similar to messaging at the beginning of the “pandemic”.
Mick Lynch of the UK’s RMT Union has announced that strike actions planned for September 15th and 17th will no longer be going ahead.
It is already being reported that Charles is now King Charles III, despite stories over the years that he may be skipped over in favour of his son William.
It has been reported in recent months that “experts believe” Charles might hand the crown to William, and it would be very on-brand for the current global narrative to have a “modern young monarch” to tackle the “unique challenges facing the country and the world”, or something like that.
But what do you think?
-
- Who will succeed?
- What bad news will be buried?
- Is there a grander narrative being planned?
Please join in (with gusto):
🎶God save our gracious Queen
Long live our noble Queen
God save the Queen
Send her victorious
Happy and glorious
Long to reign over us
God save the Queen🎶
Dunno about ‘God’ saving, but we can be certain that the best medical care, the best food, the best of everything in fact, contributed to her longevity.
God save the useless eaters would be more Christian wouldn’t it?
‘Tell em they’re dreamin’
Britain uses lion iconography in royal emblems and statues at gates of official building and so forth and this struck me recently as odd, because the lion is not indigenous to Britain, it’s indigenous to Africa. Instead of a symbol of British power, it really is a symbol of British exploitation.
Charles the WEF Turd
Always the professional.
I recall that the Queen was allegedly vaxxed several months ago … I wonder? Parables abound.
My sincere condolences to the Mountbattenbergs, and the rest of the Germanic-Greek-Anglo family,
Perhaps the time is now ripe for the 54 Commonwealth countries to sever their ties with the Parasitic City of London usury-system.
There is no chance these creatures are taking the vax.
Australia’s political loyal royalists will be clamouring, backstabbing and elbowing each other to get a pew at the funeral.
What a sick procession of parasites it will be.
Only Gough Whitlam had the guts not to bow and scrape.
The only way they can prove they aren’t racist is to make Meghan King and Harry Hewitt Queen. Then it will be an institution we can ALL embrace once again.
And the good news is that I have it on good authority that this is the decision the late Queen made in her deathbed so don’t forget where you heard it first. Arise King Meghan and Queen Harry!
N News just in from a reliable source all schools in Scotland are to be closed tomorrow.
Nothing to do with the queens death, just that prince Andrew has arrived at Balmoral.
She is / was the face of a system of evil.
A system that enslaves those under it through debt and interest – a system based on usury her forebears instituted into at the ‘Glorious Revolution’.
That ‘revolution’ saw the birth of the Bank of England 219 years before the creation of the FED. The same system saw the enslavement and impoverishment of the English people and the basis of the current system of fascism we experience today.
She herself is the face of the Rothschild / zio Banking cartel with the price the expense of her people. She she should be remembered as such.
She served that system well while she let down the people at every opportunity and broke her constitutional oaths in the process.
Regardless of personal views she failed her most basic task of defending her people against the tyranny of parliament. That led to the EU takeover and latterly the recent parliamentary coup experienced as ‘COVID’.
I liked the Queen we have lost on the whole. May she RIP is all I want to say. I feel she has a clean soul though I know others disagree. Blessings on her family in their time of grief.
To me it would be preferable if a whole other group of people would disappear from the planet than the window-dressing Queen of England.
The Reptile is dead. Long live the Reptile!
Yeah she is finally dead! Now get rid of the whole monarchy and return their wealth to their colonies and the British people.
Here in the States there’s a popular belief that deaths of famous people come in groups of three. Who’s next?
My two-bobs worth, in the proverbial wishing-well – is that both, Trump and Biden, succumb to vax-induced myocarditis, simultaneously.
liz truss gets a bank loan for 200 billion on are account
takes the moolars from the crime inc banker khazar
for payment to energy companies owned by the same banker khazars
this time not via ukrania
but from westminster direct into the foreign jurisdiction called the square mile
at the moment the deed crimen falsi is declared the sad news a nonced or sum such
This is really what I would expect from the MSM – discussion around a remote, although pivotal mainstream figure who for her family has sadly died. We will now be inundated with this MSM narrative for who knows how long, which will allow any number of subsequent issues to be hidden or removed as we know that emotional conditioning is a form of psyop and this event offers so much opportunity.
So while I understand the nature of this I would expect the response of this website would be different? Otherwise are we to pretend that coming here is really any different to any other ‘alt-media’ blog..?
The Windsors have maintained popularity by having frontmen like Schwab, Gates and Facui take the heat for them.
Those castles must be very cold with the frontmen taking all the heat.
Wait till they get their new heating bills.
I should be jealous. You guys get a new Prime Minister and a new King or whatever in the same week. Looks like you get other things too, like promotions for some of your princes and princesses and fairies and ogres and knights and things. That’s like, double the pleasure. Wow. People must be walking on Cloud 9 over there, singing that song Dean Martin used to sing, “how lucky could one nation be?”.
Other than a dead queen, I guess. But I mean, she was supposed to die, wasn’t she? Wasn’t that in the book somewhere? You guys didn’t have the one that was supposed to be immortal, did you?
Over here in the states, maybe Biden will die, if he isn’t dead already, and we’ll get a new President. Or maybe Trump will storm the White House with Rudy Guiliani and Make Amerika Great Again while Hillary Clinton and Liz Cheney protest outside with Black Lives Matter and Antifa. The fun never stops. Don’t forget your masks.
the face says it all
the way she looked at man
spoke
a life a lie a front a syndicate
capital crimes
figure head slave system baal
“Now for the occasion some Mood Muzak.”
“Some might say she got off easy.”
THE ROYAL MAFIA CRIME FAMILY needs to go (ALL of them), NOW!
You will never fall apart Diana. 😆
What was the vid?
Madazalam!
“Woman dies after living in luxury off government benefits for 96 years”, at:
https://davidicke.com/2022/09/08/woman-dies-after-living-in-luxury-off-government-benefits-for-96-years
“UK will remain in mourning for the Queen until her state funeral”
Really ?? Says who ? Oh, it’s the Torygraph. Are we still living in the Middle Ages ?
Yes we are still living in the middle ages.
But the future is just around the corner.
Keep calm and watch for ducks crossing.
I agree with your comment.
I saw one MSM headline a couple of hours ago which claimed that the whole of the UK was ‘heartbroken’. As if literally everyone here in the UK is a (gullible, brainwashed, indoctrinated, naive, sycophantic…) ‘royalist’, and thus mourning. I do wish the Establishment/MSM would not take it upon themselves to make sweeping mere assumptions…
Some of us have our own minds, and do not ‘follow the herd’. (not where injections are concerned, nor re. the nonsensical, anachronistic, crazy ‘monarchy’)
Yes it was same here in Thailand in 2016 on death of Rama 9.
Many people loathed him and his family for supporting military coups and graft.
But the MSM fawned over it all.
“Charles I was the only British monarch to be publicly tried and executed for treason, while Charles II, known as the Merry Monarch, spent many years in exile, had 13 illegitimate children and numerous mistresses. His reign was also accompanied by the plague and the Great Fire of London.”
Charles III promises to be something special.
now then now then now then
owls about that then boys and girls
top of the pops after all these years
It’s a bit weird that QE2 was there, standing up, shaking hands with Truss on the Tuesday afternoon, and then, as if by magic, she’s stone cold dead by Thursday.
I think we are all deeply, seriously fucked. To start with the Queen on your kill list and work your way down takes some balls, but Truss is clearly on the hard road. It’s the Bride in real life.
that was Tuesday…
…who said ?
My first thought when i heard the queen is dead:
“Next.”
It’s imperative:
Sometimes only Gaga will do.
Just for something a bit lighter, here’s the Red Dragon of Revelations:
Another old lady dies.
Happens every day.
Most in far less luxurious, salubrious and ostentatious circumstances.
Odd how that works.
Who will succeed?
A watered-down version of the late Charles I.
What bad news will be buried?
The rumour that Cromwell has just reincarnated.
Is there a grander narrative being planned?
No! – it’s already been planned.
The queen is dead, but the symbolism of power (and the Great Reset, via her successor) lives on. Long live the idolatry of lives more valuable than the forgotten masses whose lives they live off and destroy?! Once more we will be expected to submit to the royal con of mourning over another personification of power, overshadowing the nameless, faceless deaths, or rather murders, of common humanity, for whom we should always be mourning, and fighting. Better to die standing in revolt than on our knees before the lies.
I always found her to be very well spoken and polite, with a wonderfully understated fashion sense.
Often she would make us a good old fashioned cup of the finest Sri Lankan tea with a lovely plate of poppy cakes for nibbles when we were visiting. No charge just simple down to earth English hospitality.
She was also a rather good singer, in fact if she hadn’t been born into the house of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha I have very little doubt she would’ve been one of the world’s most celebrated vocalists (She very much enjoyed Cilla Black and Julie Andrews… We would often jest that they had never been seen in the same room together, if you know what I mean).
She, most disarmingly, possessed a great sense of humour too, though only in private and never in front of the Corgis.
I suppose there is plenty more to share but without the doubt of a shadow I will miss Betty.
She was nice.
I’ve done my fair share of cursing that family, and will continue to do so, but I’m joining you here, Kiwi, in giving a little credit where it’s due.
The woman was diligent above and beyond the call of anything a normal person would call ‘duty’, and, wretched though the historic structure of her family might be, I have to admit I don’t see her presiding over a masonic gathering and having anything either positive or negative to add to the proceedings, other than her stately deportment.
She is a good example of the appalling plight of being born in a certain family at a certain time and in certain circumstances.
What can you do?
Assuming she picked up a random book from time to time and gained perhaps an inkling of the horrible collateral damage caused by her governments-of-the-day, whatever their colour – governments to which she was utterly chained like a slave who is pampered because of his usefulness and because he looks right – does anybody really think she could have sat there at the Opening of Parliament one day and announced that the following honorable MPs, Lords and Ladies would be executed the following day for crimes against humanity…?
That simply wasn’t within the sphere of her consciousness, just as Liz Truss will never understand why she will be the least popular Prime Minister anywhere in human history.
These people are not educated or trained to look inwards, and whatever misguided ambition, greed or addiction drives them onwards doesn’t give them time to think.
I personally know people who are not particularly pampered, yet who keep themselves so hyperactivated 24/7 that they have no reflective views on anything at all.
They can only parrot the media. Perhaps one in ten of the people I know is like that…
That is where Betty was in life. Stuck. And she decided to endure it, out of a sense of ‘honour’ and ‘duty’. There are others who would have scarpered with as much cash as they could carry, and left behind a note, saying, “Fuck you!”…
As an obituary, this is certainly not particularly complimentary, but neither is it a condemnation of a woman who was, as you say, Kiwi, ‘nice’ considering the unavoidable circumstances of her ‘pampered-slave’ life.
I still remember Coronation Day, way back when nobody knew anything about politics except Winston Churchill and Stalin. Like QEII, Coronation Day was nice.)
Stupid is no excuse. Though I don’t believe a word of it.
I didn’t like the way she sipped tea from her saucer (only in esteemed company of course).
It’s the longest reign in history. Countless babies born in 1952 have since become grandparents, retired, and died.
The sheer bizarre novelty of “King Charles III” is going to keep millions entranced and dissociated for months to come. The media will ensure this.
Yes the novelty of the rebranding will be something to behold. I mean the money…that will cost a bomb …if you’ll pardon the pun. Makes you wonder if King Charlie will suggest solving this with digital currency.
I was born in January 1953, have 4 great grandchildren
I’m sure you’re right about the media.
I can’t wait not to give them any attention at all.
I have always thought that loyalty to the Royals was half-baked.
Perhaps it is a form of Mass Formation?
I mean… why such projected adulation for someone that is just a projected figurehead?
The oddest thing to me are the types who say “you can’t trust a word from the msm” and then when there’s an announcement that somebody’s died promptly trust it. It also seems to happen when presented with some juicy stats or a document release. Why does anyone think there isn’t deception in these cases as well? Because they play by Queensberry Rules?
Obviously given the Queen’s age, it isn’t so much a case this time that she’s not died but that she died some time ago. Appearances in the last couple of years have looked a mixture of medioce CGI and doubles. It’s too soon to answer “why now?” although the coincidence of a change in PM seems unlikely to be unconnected in some way. This date is weirdly clear of any significance that I’ve so far been able to find, suspiciously so imo.
That The Smiths’ song is very strange and maybe it goes back way further than one might think. Morrissey appears to have known a thing or two given that ‘Panic’ seems to be about Jimmy Savile.
The cup of tea with Paddington bear was perhaps the coded message.
Do you think they have banknotes and coins with the new kings head on yet.They wont bother.Less cash cashless.
The cashless transition is more likely to be when William comes in – which won’t be very long I reckon. He’d symbolise modernity and newness better than Charles.
William is staid and conservative. And white. Queen Markle is where you go for modernity and newness.
King Charles’ royal visage will appear on your Luciferase tattoo.
Diana would be appalled with the deaths of 3 infants in Africa during the recent Malaria ‘vaccination’ trials. Oxford university and the BBC passing this off as good news. On page 5 of the supplementary appendix there is a table 4B showing that there were 3 deaths in the ‘vaccinated’ groups and none in the ‘unvaccinated:
https://www.thelancet.com/cms/10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00442-X/attachment/7ff36697-1805-476b-8c3f-e4ca5026ff46/mmc2.pdf
In the actual main paper there is the misleading claim that all adverse events “resolved”. 3 deaths and they claim they got better:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00442-X/fulltext
One of these deaths was just 17 days after ‘vaccination’ when the inclusion criteria indicate the infants needed to be in good health at time of ‘vaccination’. This is 3 deaths out of just 150 infants in the ‘vaccinated’ group. It is shocking. Will Charles or perhaps more likely William speak out against this and put these crooks in jail?
I have a Wizard of OZ song in my head about something being dead.
As much as I am anti-royalty and anti-Estanlishment, the UK will sadly never be the same again.
Those thinking that she was an “Imperial Lizard” are totally wacko.
She gave massive certainty, stability, something that a “President Blair” or Branson could never provide, inevitably corrupted by their own interests.
Despite being undemocratic, a thousand years of royalty has worked for the UK, even if far from perfect.
Just because something has been so doesn’t mean it ‘worked’. Worked for whom? Some far more than others, I think that’s fair to say. A2
Queen variant on way.
What did Queen Elizabeth know about her son Charles’ close friendship with Sir Jimmy Savile, the organizer of a huge child molestation ring servicing the aristocracy and elite of Britain? Thatcher and the queen’s MI5 secret service agency were in on it. But the queen was not?
In honour of HRH…
The second thought I had…
The third thought I had…
Damn!
I bet it was good.
King Charles III, the House of Windsor, and The Great Reset. 4/15/22.
https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/04/15/charles-empire-the-royal-reset-riddle/
Who fecken cares? Seriously? I could not give a flying rat’s tinker about this story. This woman and her family have lived a life of opulent decadence generation after generation after generation.
Right now we are in the midst of a global technocratic coup that will make 1984 look almost quaint by comparison. There will be zero freedom left. Already countries are either introducing digital currencies or have announced the trialing of a digital currency such as Australia recently did.
Add to that a social credit system, biometric identity, facial recognition, food in supermarkets behind lockable glass doors, etc. Not to mention the impending economic implosion. Given what is coming, I could not give a feck about the Queen.
I’ll drink to that, they are nothing but a bunch of parasites.
Thanks for taking the time to type it out.
Every time I hear about the King or The Queen I think of this:
In answer to the first question, does it matter? The second, rising energy prices, the third, yes
Oh no ! What will we do ?
FTK, FTP, FUCK THEM ALL!!!!!
HAVE WE LEARNED NOTHING?
Your winter will be worse than predicted because Liz died.Unless Liz steps in and sorts it.
I we wonder which Rothschild will collect the life insurance policy on that parasitical groomer hag?