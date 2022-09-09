9/11: 21st Anniversary Events

This weekend marks the twenty-first anniversary of 9/11, and there is a crowded calendar of new research, documentaries and presentations keeping the quest for truth and justice alive.
1. On Friday, September 9, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth will host “Forbidden Truth: 9/11 Science at 21 Years”.
An online symposium about the state of scientific inquiry into the destruction of the three World Trade Center Towers. Details are at AE911truth.org. Time: 8:00 to 11:00 pm Eastern
2. On Saturday, September 10, the Europe 9/11 Group led is holding a live 12-hour in-person event in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
The event will also be livestreamed beginning at 10 am Central European Time and ending at 10pm (just in time to begin watching number 3, below). For details click here
Click here for details (in Dutch). [Some of the presentations are in English including that of Catherine Austin Fitts.]
3. On Saturday, September 10, The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry presents their “9/11 Symposium 2022: Exciting Legal Developments.”
For Speakers and details, see The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. Register at the REGISTER NOW button to get the Zoom link that morning. [Time: 1:00 pm Pacific, 2:00 pm Mountain, 3:00 pm Central, 4:00 pm Eastern, 9:00 pm London, 10:00 pm EU]
4. On Sunday, September 11, Richard Gage will host a 9/11 Truth Film Festival. For films and Speakers see RichardGage911.org. [Times: 10:00 am Pacific, 11:00 pm Mountain, 12:00 pm Central, 1:00 pm Eastern, 6:00 pm London, 7:00 pm Geneva, 1700 GMT]
5. On Monday, September 12, The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance will hold an in-person (not online) film festival titled “Why 9/11 Truth Still Matters.”
The selected films will examine the War on Terror based on the pretext of 9/11. Details at sf911truth.org.
It was the work of American physicist Dr Steven Jones that awoke me to the realities of 9/11. Will there be a chance that you feature his remarkable studies of the thermite?
Here’s the best 9/11 documentary–it totally destroys all aspects of the official narrative:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq9nUPs2RAk&t=825s
It should have millions of views!!!
Until covid, I couldn’t believe the Government would kill it’s own people in such an event as 9/11. Now I see Governments killing their own people. I now view 9/11 “conspiracy theories” with fresh eyes.
Better late than never. Sadly veteran JFK researchers have been taken in by convid.
Well, better late than never. But, come on man. Seriously?
Just a little stat FYI – the total killed by democide in the 20th century far exceeded 300 million. Democide is death by government. We still have 78 more years to go in this century. What do you want to bet we kick the 20th century’s ass?
Covid appears to be a false flag.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-09-07. Infant mortality up 150%. 32 young Canadian Drs died suddenly. Contracts w/ Big Pharma jabs: ready 2017
(blog, gab, tweet).
So many false flag events, so little time. Just when you think you got a handle on one, another pops up completely distracting you from the previous one. And then we get old, and forget, and Oswald becomes Osama and Sirhan becomes Manson and 9/11 becomes Pearl Harbor and a fake virus becomes the end of human life as we know it.
If you put all the false flags on the same handle you may be able to mitigate the experiential inefficiencies.
One giant false flag. I think we’re there now.
Much appreciated, I wouldn’t have come across these events otherwise.
Unbelievably, at last we have reached the point where the younger generation have no recollection of that event, nor do they even give a damn about it.
It’s ancient history to them, and you can’t force them to make it relevant to their lives.
All those Architects, Lawyers and First Responders – God bless them – were simply too traumatized to get their act together immediately, when it might have made a difference.
I feel for them, but I can no longer be an enthusiastic supporter, when literally nobody is listening to them.
I would love to see appropriate retribution dished out for the criminals responsible for that day, but I fear it just isn’t going to happen – just as I am not particularly optimistic that Neil Ferguson, Matt Hancock and Antony Fauci will be remembered for their covidian crimes after only a few years…
9/11 truth got diverted off into plane v no plane and all other sorts of infighting just like we’re doing w virus v no virus. I share your pessimism.
Makes me very sad.
A very near sighted view. The virus/no virus is an important issue for two reasons. One is that a Wuhan engineered virus plays right into the hands of our Overlords who are determined to have a shooting if not nuclear war between the US and China within the next two years. If there is no virus, then the “test” is a fraud, since you cannot determine the genome of nothing; the case numbers are a fraud. and the death totals are a fraud, and the deviants are a fraud. And most importantly, the true genocidal bioweapons, the fake vaccines, which will bring millions to a premature death were unforgivable. It would expose the genocidal global maniacs for what they are. If the virus were real, then the maniacs just made a few tactical misjudgments of over reaction. Sorry about that! We’ll do better next time, like next year.
But the biggest difference between the plane/no plane and the virus/no virus dispute is that our Overlords have made it quite clear than they expect to roll out a fake viral pandemic every year, though Monkey Pox seems to be a bust. I doubt they are going to duplicate the Twin Towers event in the near future. Once they got away with the JFK hit in broad daylight with a ridiculous, bullshit official story which included the magic bullet, they figured the skies the limit, followed shortly with the hits to MLH, RFK, and Malcolm X, all accomplished by experienced hitmen with the patsies in the wings.
My interpretation of all 7 seals from Revelations:
So, what you’re saying is, it’s all Trump’s fault?
As the wheels come off the scamdemic, and in particular the deliberate lethality of the fake vaccines, the Democrats are going to do their best to make Trump the fall guy patsy for the global ops. Mr. Warp Speed. I refused to vote in the 2016 election. The Beast is truly satanic. As for Trump, I never trust a person who speaks his native language with a NewSpeak vocabulary of less than 1000 words. I see two possibilities with Trump and the scamdemic. Either he was in on it or he was too fucking stupid or cowardly to see what was going down. I find the former more plausible, despite the fact that he is one of the duller knives in the rack. Either way he was a useless zero. And now the moron wants to run again, and split conservatives and libertarian between himself and DeSantis who has three times the IQ and discipline of Trump and can bite, not just bark, as current events in FL indicate.
“Be like Larry, always negotiate hard to cover your building explicitly against terrorist attacks.”
“A CIA asset hooked up to a dialysis machine in a cave high up in the Hindu Kush was behind the demolition of the World Trade Towers and the illegal invasion of the sovereign nation of Afghanistan, yeah right.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/united-93-what-happened-on-the-planes/2356
“The Corporate Fascist War Racketeers need to go, NOW!”
It’s so easy to feel that nostalgic twinge for that pre-9/11 time. It now feels like a distant dream. With hindsight, it was all a fraud. It was dependant on having the good fortune to be born into the “favoured” side, the side affluent enough to fight over the various items of pop culture and wax “profoundly” over our (post)modern alienated spirits or whatever. The cozy rebellion seemed to stretch away into the horizon. And, yes, there is a selfish side that says, “Why couldn’t they have just left it alone? Why did those parasites up there have to be so insatiable?” It’s a part that willingly looks away from such scenes as famines and wars which were all comfortably “off stage”.
And it is very significant that on “the day the world changed forever”, I came home and my wife said, “Have you seen this?” as I looked at the TV and saw a smoky building and thought, “Oh there goes some nasty business out in the far or middle east” until I realised it was New York. “Oh my God!” I thought, “That’s us!” – though to be sure I spent the following weeks in a state of fear wondering what the Americans were going to do about it. World War 3 just round the corner.
Then some months later, I heard on the late BBC2 news show that someone suggested there was no plane at the Pentagon and I thought, “Oh for fuck’s sake, don’t those conspiracy morons ever give up?”
Then I read David Ray Griffin’s New Pearl Harbour and thought “What the fuck?”
Which coincided with the rise of the internet – at least as far as I was concerned.
But there is one experience that actually seems common all the way down the line: things always seem to get worse. The days of the rise of “Thatcherism” seemed like hell on earth at the time. Looking back, it’s amazing how luxuriant these days were – not because Thatcher was good but because the parasitical gnawing still had a way to go before the social fabric really started to tatter. And the most sobering thing is that even now there’s a certain measure of comfort there. Now imagine a future when we will look back and think, “Oh how much we still had going for us even in the early days of covid!”
Agree the decline is gradual like nature’s slow decay and so we can miss it. But it is happening – I am glad to say.
Yep, and it’s not going to change anytime soon.
Thirty spokes share the wheel’s hub;
It is the center hole that makes it useful.
Shape clay into a vessel;
It is the space within that makes it useful.
Cut doors and windows for a room;
It is the holes which make it useful.
Therefore profit comes from what is there;
Usefulness from what is not there.
Keen insights – even being born middle class in the west you’re much closer to the Imperial table and therefore more likely to be allowed to share in the spoils of empire in varying degrees. Every bullshit convenience we take for granted. The power elite seem to be pulling up the ladder at this point – or at least trying to.
Snall correction. Utrecht is in the Netherlands.
It is the utmost importance to correct a ‘snall’ where-ever you may find one.