Dangerous? Not So Much

Todd Hayen
There is so much arm flapping going on from us shrews to get sheep attention that it can become rather annoying.
I have used the Chicken Little analogy before: we are all running around getting continually bonked on the head by falling acorns it isn’t funny, “Look! look! look! The sky is falling!! People are dropping in droves! Death, disease, mayhem! Why don’t you see it???”
But what is it really that we are seeing that they are not? We believe it is proof that what we have been saying since day one is truth. From the extreme that they are intentionally trying to eliminate most of the population on earth, to a slightly watered-down accusation that their vaccine is far more dangerous than intended and people have to stop taking it because A) it doesn’t work as advertised and B) it is not as safe as they assured us it was.
What the sheep see is slightly different. First of all, they will never buy the genocide angle unless they have to wade through dead bodies, literally, to get to the store to buy some eggs (which won’t be there because all those responsible for eggs on the shelves are also dead).
And they won’t buy the lesser of these two intentions until they have to literally wade through those same dead bodies…you get the point.
Actually, if the stated reason (wading through dead bodies) was true, the sheep probably would only BEGIN to believe the vaccine “might not be as safe as originally thought”…the genocide scenario most people will never believe was caused by an intentional extermination, no matter what happens.
And what really are we flapping about? 40 dead doctors in Ontario? Why not everywhere? 30,000 VAERS deaths, reported by anyone who can fill out a form?
A dubious (dubious to sheep at least) report from Pfizer that a large percentage of pregnant women in their trial had miscarriages? What about my niece who just gave birth to a healthy child? And the numerous other births I have heard about in my experience from vaccinated mothers who are perfectly fine?
Excess mortality? Deaths in 2022 a few percentage points higher than deaths from 2017? One out of every 73 vaccinated persons now dead in the UK? Really? Who? Do I know any of them?
These examples, and many more like them, are pisses in a bucket to sheep. Do you want to hear other figures that fly right over a sheep head?—Other pisses in the bucket?
In the US alone per year: 696.962 deaths from heart disease, 602,350 deaths from cancer, 200,955 deaths from accidents, 102,188 deaths from diabetes. And what about starvation around the world? 36,000,000. Let that sink in. Thirty-six million.
Who cares enough to do something about it? Or find all this sobering information to be of central importance? Not I, said the fly. Not I.
What’s my point? Well, in our current context this sort of arm flapping to sheep is only just that, arm flapping. And speaking of flies, it seems the sheep keep on happily chewing on their cuds while just flicking the flies away with an ear twitch here and there.
The numbers listed above about the disastrous effects of the vaccine are just not impressive enough for any of them to really care, they should care, and the statistics are indeed quite impressive, but not impressive enough for the average sheep to give them a second thought.
They will just rationalize these statistics away with idiotic statements like “all that is due to Covid and long Covid,” or “all that is due to climate warming,” or “all that is due to Trump being an idiot.” Whatever.
They also may not even believe any of it. And if they do believe it, even if they by some miracle attribute it to the vaccine, they will brush it off with a “well, it isn’t THAT bad, and if it all IS true, it was worth it because it prevented many millions from dying of Covid!”
Good enough. Go on living your nice comfortable, protected lives, my little sheep friends.
Yeah, I’m getting angry.
There are a bunch of reasons for this. One of them is that all these folks look over their shoulder to consult with the MSM or the talking heads they trust whenever they are confronted with any of this and say, “Should I believe this?” And of course the answer is, “No, little one, you will not believe this.”
I have a very close friend who I used to feed some seriously damaging information (to the agenda). He never looked at any of it, he would respond with comments like, “The news source that published the article you sent me is known to promote Russia,” or, “The author of that article is a Republican, I didn’t bother to read it.”
Before considering anything, he looked over his shoulder to see what daddy or mommy had to say first. According to mommy and daddy we are all children to our handlers, we are all incapable of deciding for ourselves what is true or not true.
Another reason is their fear of the consequences of being wrong after having committed their lives, their health, and the lives and health of their loved ones to this agenda.
When they are shown their commitment was based on false information and lies, it all crumbles down, and then they become responsible for not only their own death (potentially) but also the death of all the people they love who have been on board with the same agenda.
Better to play it out to the end in that particular tribe than face that reality. It is simply too much to bear. We also cannot forget the unconscionable possibility that their precious government, their sweet and loving mommy and daddy, are evil devils. Their entire ego structure would collapse if that were true.
For us shrews it is a given, we always knew mom and dad were wicked (the government ones, I don’t know about the real ones) and our ego structure isn’t built on fantasies.
So what sort of disaster becomes big enough to wake up the sheep and for them to start questioning some of this? If 36 million deaths from starvation worldwide isn’t enough to inspire most people to donate at least $500 a month to end world hunger, then it would have to be a mighty heavy stick to whack a suitable impression into people’s heads regarding the dangers of Covid vaccinations. It also probably would take at least some form of personal experience, like having a child die in your arms of a proven vaccine injury.
Sheep have a myriad of reasons why they don’t wake up, not the least being they simply are not impressed with our arm flapping. They think it was all worth it, and that the thousands of excess deaths and injuries are at best an exaggeration, at worst a small price to pay to have avoided the ravages of the Great Covid Purge.
“Keep Calm and Take the Cull Juice.”
“It will all be over before you know it.”
“Corporate Fascism and Eugenics Forever!”
Mask mandate was stopped here in Malaysia a few days ago now. When I go out I am literally the only person not wearing a mask. Go figure.
As a thought exercise, can you imagine a parallel universe where the sheep are right and we are wrong? A universe where criminal corporations like Pfizer are concerned about peoples’ health and wellbeing, and sacrifice everything to develop a safe and effective vaccine against a real disease from a wet market.
In this universe, Pharma and other global empaths from WHO, FDA and WEF are deeply troubled by those of us, who despite the science, refuse to accept the gift of their wondrous medicine.
But being from a long lineage of gentle and beneficent rulers, God save the Queen, they‘ve chosen equanimity rather than behavior modification. Imposing only what is necessary and disseminating nothing but truth 24/7, they permit all to express their opinions. Only those who disagree with FB’s fact checkers are un-personed and censored.
Yet in spite of all of this, and in the face of so much magnanimity, we still do not trust them. We the unvaxxed remain steadfast in our refusal to do the right thing by our fellow man. What will it take for them to protect us from our trespasses? Perhaps its time once again to call upon Klaus’ Klan to re-open the IBM/IG Farben camps- after all we’ve only ourselves to blame.
We are the control group for their experiment…
They now know what dosage is fatal, so will continue to thin the herd for as long as the gullible turn up to be jabbed.
Can’t see them locking up half the population in re-edcation camps.
Easier to starve and freeze them to death….
Nice time to be alive.
Agreed Paul. But remember, the camps & reeducation centers were integral to slave production economies, not just a place where people were locked up. With the advent of a post industrial economy, “smart” machines have replaced slave labor, thus rendering the need for vast pools of workers assembled in industrial slave camps unnecessary.
It seems logical then, given Harari’s pronouncements their future doesn’t require “useless eaters,” that they’ll eliminate approx 6.5 billion (combination of sterilization + premature mortality-see Gates’ “final vaccine solution”). Those who remain, will be those who can tolerate the physical, mental and spiritual requirements of being synthesized into a transhumanist AI production system, as envisioned by Musk and Schwab.
We who are about to die salute you.
Shrews ?
Where did this term come to represent truth seekers ? I don’t like it. It is a euphemism for bitch.
https://www.shrewviews.com/p/sheep-and-shrew?s=w
The believers in vaccines and/or benevolent governments are akin to the believers of religions, or airy fairy scientific ‘theories,’ for that matter.
They believe, because it’s easier than doing the hard yards; reading, questioning, doubting, looking at the plain proofs of history and suffering ridicule.
Let it be on their consciences when the Parasites come back to roost.
if they don’t see they don’t know what they do.
It is very difficult to persuade someone who has accepted an impression or conjecture or as the truth. For different reasons people fear to admit they were misled and are prepared to change their belief in something. Being ostracised or shunned is a powerful persuader exploited by manipulators.
We should not denigrate and label them. Ok, calling them sheep is an analogy, I accept that.
Reasoning and discernment is an acquired skill, we need to try and explain this and show that fear a anxiety can be overcome by questioning and applying logic. Should we give up, no, sometimes lessons are learnt.
I had quite a heated argument last year with a friend about CDBCs. He was adamant they were no big deal because 1) Money would continue to operate in parallel 2) The elite love their money-laundering schemes too much.
Recently I’ve seen signs he has actually taken onboard what I was arguing. The points are: 1) Sometimes it takes time for arguments outside people’s paradigm to sink in i.e. don’t expect immediate conversion 2) Nobody is going to thank anyone for making all their assumptions about the world look foolish i.e. don’t expect immediate gratitude.
Be honest – who acts like that? My initial reaction on hearing alt-media narratives was firstly that they were mad or having some psychological need fulfilled, secondly that they were shysters making money off the gullible and thirdly that it was a psy-op. It’s the programmed response of course (and like any good lie has some elements of truth in it). Everyone learns the hard way not to play into it – especially not to appear mad by being too insistent.
It really is a test of the ego. Does one spread truth because one wants gratitude or a coterie of acolytes? Who doesn’t feel those temptations?
The biggest mystery is where a paradigm shift occurs. Everyone has a point where they’ve built up so many anomalies that their existing paradigm can’t accomodate them. Why that point is so variable remains the mystery. My guess is that (like their psyops) apparent sudden paradigm shifts have in fact been in preparation for a long time at more subterranean levels).
Good post.
This is interesting.
Apart from the headline
“Anger at plans to roll back Covid vaccines to under-11s in England” (sic. should read under 12s)
There is a quote from Adam Finn. The very same from the shocking “Unvaccinated” BBC programme.
Anyone know what this means?
“Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, and a member of the JCVI, said that while the Covid vaccine programme for priming jabs would probably be wound down at some point, including for children, it had not been finalised when this would happen”.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/06/anger-at-plans-to-roll-back-covid-vaccines-to-under-11s-in-england
I had this exact conversation with a friend on Whatsapp, who said he doesn’t understand why a friend he regards as intelligent are so obviously programmed to believe the mainstream narrative. Let me paste my reply here:
“Haha mk ultra, you are right. Depends what you mean by intelligent. You could be intelligent but never have come across topics so therefore have no idea about them. A person i would respect would say, you know what, I don’t think i know enough about that. Never heard that from either of them. Infact, they dont like to hear things they dont know about especially when its contrary to their beliefs. Because it makes them realise they may be wrong, or they dont know, so they dismiss it and ridicule. And they stay ignorant and closed minded until enough other people believe the thing… and they then have to change because they fear looking wrong again. SHEEP.
By the fact the new bivalent booster has not been tested on even one human, (only eight mice), my money is still on the depopulation theory…
You’ve got to give them credit Todd,
If Carlsberg did psyops, they couldn’t have done it better.