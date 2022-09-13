WATCH: False Flags – The Secret History of Al Qaeda Part 3

America’s decades-long debacle in the Middle East—from the invasion, occupation and eventual choatic retreat from Afghanistan to the illegal invasion of Iraq and the rise of ISIS to the regime change operations in Libya and Syria—had been portrayed as a “failure” of military planning.

But, when viewed in its proper context, the war on terror was no failure. In fact, waged on fictitious grounds against a shadow enemy, the great military campaign of the 21st century was not a war on terror at all. It was a war of terror, a pretext for the construction of an international security grid in the name of fighting a bogeyman that never existed in the first place.

And by that metric, the war of terror was successful beyond its planners’ wildest dreams…

This is the third part of James Corbett’s series on the history of al Qaeda, you can watch part 1 here and part 2 here. Links, sources and shownotes – as well as a transcript and audio only version – are available here.