Physician, heal thyself

Andre Halewood

‘Physicians around the globe….. stop injecting these ungodly agents. Recall that you are homo sapiens – gifted with the power of thought – and return, before it is too late, to the ethics of your once so noble profession.’

Dr Sucharit Bhakdi

You were once so energised by ideals; you wanted to help others – to make a difference. Recall that alert, inquisitive trainee who dreamt of a medical career; who wanted to care for others, to save lives. Remember your dedication: the hours you laboured; the sacrifices made willingly and your delight in your achievements. You lived by your ideals then – you were your very best self.

You are somehow different now. You know this.

Does your mind, your judgement, your sense of reality, seem less certain? Have you noticed that something once valued has dimmed? It as if a dark fog has descended upon you: you seem confused, disoriented – unable to distinguish truth from fiction. It is said that morale has collapsed in your team.

There will be breakdowns. You know this.

A crime is being committed against you. A sustained psychological assault. All that is most noble and humane and vital in you is being turned into its opposite by totalitarian programmers who wish to exploit and destroy you – who wish to disconnect you from your essential self.

They are forcing their toxic disturbances into your soul; intruding their strange delusions into your mind; forcing you to collaborate with a medical catastrophe. Once they have conditioned you they will ring their bell and you will salivate on cue and you will speak with your master’s voice.

Understand that the totalitarians operate by stealth using the subliminal crowbars of behavioural ‘science’. Note the monotonous, repetitive, hypnotising slogans: the images that assail you in your home, in the street, in your workplace. They are experienced in controlling minds these totalitarians; they know how to ‘trigger’ your most primitive fears: shame, social ostracism, suffocation and death. They know how to work you over.

Note the slow but insidious degradation of your integrity: new social norms have now been set for you, and you – mesmerised – complied with them. New in-groups and out-groups have been created, and you – coerced – joined them. New objectives have been set for you and you – compelled – enforced them. The state programmers have been contracted to do this to you; to your organisation: to annihilate the very best in all of you – to train you in self-betrayal. They describe this process as ‘influencing’ – as ‘changing minds’; the correct term for this crime is menticide. They have diverted your moral compass from true North and you are now ethically adrift.

Depersonalised and demoralised, your doubts and rising panic must be repressed, for your mind will shield itself from terrors too overwhelming to bear.

So you deceive yourself: you deny reality by breaking links rather than making them. Now you don’t have to see – don’t have to acknowledge – what the programmers don’t wish you to see; what you insist to yourself can’t be happening: the rising all-cause mortality; the increasing vaccine injuries; the suffering – the lives laid waste. You have armoured yourself to the point of rigidity, but you are still afraid.

Witness the rationalisations your spellbound colleagues now use. Note how they frame their decisions in positive terms – how they absolve themselves from their crimes of obedience. They reassure themselves that they are protecting others; that they are loyal employees and team members acting as directed: that they have no choice. Witness the splitting – the distorted black and white thinking: the unyielding convictions of the deluded.

“We observed the correct protocols,” they will protest later – to their broken patients and their families – to the tribunals. “We followed government guidelines to the letter at all times; we dutifully obeyed the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Advisor and their deputies; the MHRA, the JCVI and the World Health Organisation. We’re covered. We did what we were instructed to do. We are doctors, not detectives; we are good people – professionals; we did our best. You ask too much of us.”

They cannot see that the tottering, implausible narrative is collapsing; that the lies are gradually being exposed: that the Great Reckoning – the pitiless frenzy of shaming and blaming – will soon begin. They cannot foresee the ostracism; the forfeiture of professional credibility; the inevitable reprisals against those vaccine evangelists whose mouths were stuffed with gold.

Their justifications will not protect them, nor will their silence. Not now. Not when they are called to answer their vaccine-injured patients when they face them once again. Can they look them in the eyes and explain why they kept a safe distance? Can they look them in the eyes and tell them that the ‘vaccine’ was neither safe nor effective? Can they look them in the eyes and explain why they followed the rules?

Some of their devout patients will retain a blind faith in them: the dependent, the regressed and the acquiescent will rationalise the harms they have suffered, focus on the light and soothe themselves into oblivion.

The disillusioned and the damaged will be less merciful. For those who are idealised – revered – invariably fall furthest and fall fastest once trust dies. From saviour to destroyer to destroyed in three terrible years. Will they be able to bear it?

And this? Their once honourable profession maligned and mistrusted – the NHS bleeding out – sold off without dissent. There will be no protests this time – no orchestrated, banal clapping. For we trusted the NHS with our lives and with our lost loves and the NHS betrayed us, betrayed them – betrayed itself.

Summer is fading now and the skies will soon darken; the wind is building and it will be bitter. I fear for you.

Come back to your self. Understand the totalitarians’ coercive tricks; understand the harm they have done to you – the effect of their perverted propaganda on your soul.

Wrest back your mind and your autonomy; your power and your authority; your dignity and your integrity; all that is most sacred to you – all that is you – and stand against this unspeakable crime: you will prevent more deaths, more injuries, more sorrow than if you laboured for all eternity.

Then, and only then, will you return to your self; then and only then, will you find peace. Your world will end, but you will build a new universe. And you will be doctors worthy of the name.

Andrea Halewood is a psychodynamic psychotherapist and a former lecturer & researcher in counselling psychology.