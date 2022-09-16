Sep 16, 2022
1

WATCH: “The Amazing Parallels Between 9/11 and Covid19”

Editor

Richard Gage’s presentation to this years Red Pill Expo. In it he builds on the work done by fellow 9/11 researcher Kevin Ryan from last year (among many others), to draw comparisons between the 9/11 “terror attack” and the Covid “pandemic”.

As you all undoubtedly know this was the focus of our Covid19/11 series (in which Richard was keen to participate, but sadly was too busy).

Richard Gage is an architect, founder and former president of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. You can view more of his work through his website, RichardGage911.org
Kees Koek
Kees Koek
Sep 16, 2022 7:36 PM

I see them clear as day. The invisible enemy storyline says it all.
It means they can milk it and milk it and milk it again.

