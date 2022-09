On Sunday, September 11, 2022, James Corbett appeared at the 2022 9/11 Truth Film Festival (in support of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and their upcoming film, 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom) to talk about Part 3 of False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda.

He discusses the film with Richard and Gail Gage of RichardGage911.org and answers questions about the research that went into it.

Sources, shownotes and an audio-only version available here.