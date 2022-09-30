Sep 30, 2022
comment 1

AUDIO: “We live in two competing worlds”

Editor

Psychologist and regular OffG contributor Todd Hayen recently joined Jerm of Jerm Warfare for a great conversation about being in the eye of the storm. His Off-Guardian piece titled War Of The Worlds formed the foundation of the following podcast.

Todd writes a regular column for Off-Guardian and also runs his own substack. You can listen to previous episodes of Jerm Warfare, listen to Jerm’s TNT Radio show or view his political cartoons here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: audio, latest, The "New Normal"
Tagged with: , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Voz 0db
Voz 0db
Sep 30, 2022 10:15 PM

We’re CONFORTABLE with our current level of Irresponsibility and Modern Slavery.

Opening our eyes will cause the destruction of this CONFORT.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz