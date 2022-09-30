AUDIO: “We live in two competing worlds”

Psychologist and regular OffG contributor Todd Hayen recently joined Jerm of Jerm Warfare for a great conversation about being in the eye of the storm. His Off-Guardian piece titled War Of The Worlds formed the foundation of the following podcast.
Psychologist and regular OffG contributor Todd Hayen recently joined Jerm of Jerm Warfare for a great conversation about being in the eye of the storm. His Off-Guardian piece titled War Of The Worlds formed the foundation of the following podcast.
We’re CONFORTABLE with our current level of Irresponsibility and Modern Slavery.
Opening our eyes will cause the destruction of this CONFORT.