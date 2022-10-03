Oct 3, 2022
comment 1

WATCH: Remembering Tim Ball

Editor

In his most recent episode, James Corbett celebrates the life and work of Dr. Tim Ball, a man who devoted his retirement years to fighting the good fight against the agents of the climate scam and the green enslavement agenda. His fearless truth-telling in the face of so much adversity serves as an example to us all.

Links, sources and download options for this podcast are available here.
Filed under: climate change, latest, video
Annie
Annie
Oct 3, 2022 7:17 PM

Dear of him.

