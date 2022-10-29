John Carpenter, Authoritarian Monsters & Dictatorship in Disguise

“You see them on the street. You watch them on TV. You might even vote for one this fall. You think they’re people just like you. You’re wrong. Dead wrong.” They Live
We’re living in two worlds. There’s the world we see (or are made to see) and then there’s the one we sense (and occasionally catch a glimpse of), the latter of which is a far cry from the propaganda-driven reality manufactured by the government and its corporate sponsors, including the media.
Indeed, what most Americans perceive as life in America—privileged, progressive and free—is a far cry from reality, where economic inequality is growing, real agendas and real power are buried beneath layers of Orwellian doublespeak and corporate obfuscation, and “freedom,” such that it is, is meted out in small, legalistic doses by militarized police and federal agents armed to the teeth.
All is not as it seems.
Monsters with human faces walk among us. Many of them work for the US government.
This is the premise of John Carpenter’s film They Live, which was released in November 1988 and remains unnervingly, chillingly appropriate for our modern age.
Best known for his horror film Halloween, which assumes that there is a form of evil so dark that it can’t be killed, Carpenter’s larger body of work is infused with a strong anti-authoritarian, anti-establishment, laconic bent that speaks to the filmmaker’s concerns about the unraveling of our society, particularly our government.
Time and again, Carpenter portrays the government working against its own citizens, a populace out of touch with reality, technology run amok, and a future more horrific than any horror film.
In Escape from New York, Carpenter presents fascism as the future of America.
In The Thing, a remake of the 1951 sci-fi classic of the same name, Carpenter presupposes that increasingly we are all becoming dehumanized.
In Christine, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel about a demon-possessed car, technology exhibits a will and consciousness of its own and goes on a murderous rampage.
In In the Mouth of Madness, Carpenter notes that evil grows when people lose “the ability to know the difference between reality and fantasy.”
And then there is Carpenter’s They Live, in which two migrant workers discover that the world is not as it seems. In fact, the population is actually being controlled and exploited by aliens working in partnership with an oligarchic elite. All the while, the populace—blissfully unaware of the real agenda at work in their lives—has been lulled into complacency, indoctrinated into compliance, bombarded with media distractions, and hypnotized by subliminal messages beamed out of television and various electronic devices, billboards and the like.
It is only when homeless drifter John Nada (played to the hilt by the late Roddy Piper) discovers a pair of doctored sunglasses—Hoffman lenses—that Nada sees what lies beneath the elite’s fabricated reality: control and bondage.
When viewed through the lens of truth, the elite, who appear human until stripped of their disguises, are shown to be monsters who have enslaved the citizenry in order to prey on them.
Likewise, billboards blare out hidden, authoritative messages: a bikini-clad woman in one ad is actually ordering viewers to “MARRY AND REPRODUCE.” Magazine racks scream “CONSUME” and “OBEY.” A wad of dollar bills in a vendor’s hand proclaims, “THIS IS YOUR GOD.”
When viewed through Nada’s Hoffman lenses, some of the other hidden messages being drummed into the people’s subconscious include: NO INDEPENDENT THOUGHT, CONFORM, SUBMIT, STAY ASLEEP, BUY, WATCH TV, NO IMAGINATION, and DO NOT QUESTION AUTHORITY.
This indoctrination campaign engineered by the elite in They Live is painfully familiar to anyone who has studied the decline of American culture.
A citizenry that does not think for themselves, obeys without question, is submissive, does not challenge authority, does not think outside the box, and is content to sit back and be entertained is a citizenry that can be easily controlled.
In this way, the subtle message of They Live provides an apt analogy of our own distorted vision of life in the American police state, what philosopher Slavoj Žižek refers to as dictatorship in democracy, “the invisible order which sustains your apparent freedom.”
We’re being fed a series of carefully contrived fictions that bear no resemblance to reality.
Tune out the government’s attempts to distract, divert and befuddle us and tune into what’s really going on in this country, and you’ll run headlong into an unmistakable, unpalatable truth: what we are dealing with today is an authoritarian beast that has outgrown its chains and will not be restrained.
Through its acts of power grabs, brutality, meanness, inhumanity, immorality, greed, corruption, debauchery and tyranny, the government has become almost indistinguishable from the evil it claims to be fighting, whether that evil takes the form of terrorism, torture, disease, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, murder, violence, theft, pornography, scientific experimentations or some other diabolical means of inflicting pain, suffering and servitude on humanity.
We have let the government’s evil-doing and abuses go on for too long.
Despite the fact that we are 17,600 times more likely to die from heart disease than from a terrorist attack; 11,000 times more likely to die from an airplane accident than from a terrorist plot involving an airplane; 1,048 times more likely to die from a car accident than a terrorist attack, and 8 times more likely to be killed by a police officer than by a terrorist , we have handed over control of our lives to government officials who treat us as a means to an end—the source of money and power.
As the Bearded Man in They Live warns, “They are dismantling the sleeping middle class. More and more people are becoming poor. We are their cattle. We are being bred for slavery.”
We have bought into the illusion and refused to grasp the truth.
From the moment we are born until we die, we are indoctrinated into believing that those who rule us do it for our own good. The truth is far different.
The powers-that-be want us to feel threatened by forces beyond our control (terrorists, pandemics, mass shootings, etc.).
They want us afraid and dependent on the government and its militarized armies for our safety and well-being.
They want us distrustful of each other, divided by our prejudices, and at each other’s throats.
Most of all, they want us to continue to march in lockstep with their dictates as fearful, controlled, pacified zombies.
This brings me back to They Live, in which the real zombies are not the aliens calling the shots but the populace who are content to remain controlled.
When all is said and done, the world of They Live is not so different from our own. As one of the characters points out, “The poor and the underclass are growing. Racial justice and human rights are nonexistent. They have created a repressive society and we are their unwitting accomplices. Their intention to rule rests with the annihilation of consciousness. We have been lulled into a trance. They have made us indifferent to ourselves, to others. We are focused only on our own gain.”
We, too, are focused only on our own pleasures, prejudices and gains. Our poor and underclasses are also growing. Injustice is growing. Inequality is growing. A concern for human rights is nearly nonexistent. We too have been lulled into a trance, indifferent to others.
Oblivious to what lies ahead, we’ve been manipulated into believing that if we continue to consume, obey, and have faith, things will work out. But that’s never been true of emerging regimes. And by the time we feel the hammer coming down upon us, it will be too late.
So where does that leave us?
The characters who populate Carpenter’s films provide some insight.
Underneath their machismo, they still believe in the ideals of liberty and equal opportunity. Their beliefs place them in constant opposition with the law and the establishment, but they are nonetheless freedom fighters.
When, for example, John Nada destroys the alien hypno-transmitter in They Live, he delivers a wake-up call for freedom. As Nada memorably declares, “I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass. And I’m all out of bubblegum.”
In other words: we need to get active and take a stand for what’s really important.
Stop allowing yourselves to be easily distracted by pointless political spectacles and pay attention to what’s really going on in the country.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, the real battle for control of this nation is taking place on roadsides, in police cars, on witness stands, over phone lines, in government offices, in corporate offices, in public school hallways and classrooms, in parks and city council meetings, and in towns and cities across this country.
All the trappings of the American police state are now in plain sight.
Wake up, America.
If they live (the tyrants, the oppressors, the invaders, the overlords), it is only because “we the people” sleep.
We must be careful when thinking of Orwell and dystopian fiction; because it is in itself a form of pre-programming. If all you can see in your future is a dystopian sh*thole your ability to create a balanced environment, imagine a society based on healthy relations will be in vain.
These things are corrupted by the current economic system; no brainwashing is needed; the economy itself individualises us and takes away self-dependence in one go, in financialised societies it superficialises our relationships, as all relationships now become based on money transaction, everything becomes goods and services, even marriage and parenthood become selfish choices as opposed to crucial sacrifices for life to continue. Sold as freedom, this only enslaves, as we no longer have a working community and family structure to get through lifes struggles together, we pay money for everything.
This breakdown in relationships breeds the addictions almost every westerner suffers; coffee, video games, fear news, sugar, smartphones all drugs; creating a body and gut microbiota that stabilises only when its fed cortisol and dopamine. Re-creating a healthy relationship is the key; and I don’t have all the answers, all I know is cultures that align with moon cycles (festivals and events) are not as badly affected.
(If) ‘There are no accidents in the Universe’, everything is, must be, perfect- how could it be otherwise?
The problem for most of us is a refusal to accept that every thought, word & deed has its effect, sooner or later; we really think we ‘get away with it’ (or some variation). And sometimes it seems so, but have you ever wondered why, in this World of everyone born/is equal, some are born in a mud hut & covered with flies and some are ‘luckier’? The veil between human births hides the causes of the effects, maybe because we ‘aint ready for that level of truth, just yet.
What goes around comes around at many levels and I suggest that what we’re seeing now is the beginning of a coming around of significance that will test humanity.
With respect, I believe the Authors’ last comment relating to where the battle takes place is accurate on a superficial level but misses the real battleground, which is always within. Exterior events are just a reflection of the battle already fought.
‘We the people sleep’ for sure. Will we ever wake the fuck up?
If your nation loses its clean water supply; it will be because no-one trained the youth to fix pipes and filters and no-one paid for the infra-structure. A nation in africa that doesn’t have a clean water supply is because no-one learnt the ability to clean water and they didn’t build the infra-structure of pipes and filters. God has given us ways to manage our physical societies; if they collapse it will be because we didn’t manage them. We can all start managing right now; even our own homes; apathy, resentment and fear aren’t excuses. It’s that simple.
I liked the article until the shameless plug for his books. Isn’t it enough already if he mentions his book in the grey box about the author?
Or does OffG get advertising fees for this?
It’s got so bad, you don’t even need the glasses to see Nancy and Joe and Chucky and Klaus…that older decrepit set….Bill…Hillary etc. But, even the younger ones like Jacinda and Swilwell(sic) and Starmer etc; The essential ‘Hoffman effect’ is obvious in their faces without the glasses; Yet, the microphones are always on for them. The podium is always well lit and protected; for them. The MOCKINGBIRDS, pretending questions; all ponced and preened and ready to tweet the next spiel and the show goes on…
Great article, thanks. Note: Tump provided me my Hoffman lenses. As I and countless others have found, this version doesn’t come off.
The Times now explicitly linking “even mild covid” to heart disease and strokes. There is no bottom to this evil.
‘There is no bottom to this evil.’ let us count the ways,of coNvid, eh, George… billricejr.substack.com /p/the-lighter-side-of-covid
The Lighter Side of Covid
Bill Rice, Jr. 10/30/2022
You Ain’t Nothing But a Hound Dog Covid
John,
The ‘world’ that reflects and reinforces a self sense set in resistance to truth – as the replacement of ‘Field’ by ‘particular’ can become a guide to who and what you are not.
The release of which is effected by seeing – not by thinking to see or thinking as if to not see.
As we align coherently to our true source nature, our relationships/world will increasingly reflect to an inner or prior awareness, that grows by living from felt connection rather than thinking or predictive modelling.
The alienating of ‘self’ from Self, is not recognised as our own ‘choice’ or thinking, but as something being done to us.
But who cares for truth when there’s a war on?
That is itself a clue.
It’s so refreshing to actually run into a bit of good news once in a while!
I just hope it’s true. 😉
While I share your hope in my heart, my mind says it is just a pretext to reset with the next generation surveillance tool.
” … the decline of American culture.” And presumably the demise?
Dear me, what a catastrophe! And all the while I thought the worst of all was the loss of Santa’s Village.
The only way to awaken from the “sleep” is to quit watching films such as those mentioned in the article.
This linked video is only an introduction to the depth of media and “educational” manipulations that the populace refuses to correct. If you suffer from ADHD or have a limited attention span, start the film at about 40 minutes into the presentation.
Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation
August 13, 2016
Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/25b6.svg️️ – YouTube
Yeah it IS mind-control. I was lucky– we didn’t get TV till I was in 2d grade, and I guess I’d already reached the age of reason cuz I didn’t like it. I was always aware that somebody was trying to tell me something about Life through the stories that other people just watched. I didn’t like what they were telling me, except for things like The Lone Ranger.
Paul, a somewhat unique and esoteric site– see what you think of it:
https://theethicalskeptic.com/2022/08/20/houston-we-have-a-problem-part-1-of-3/
Just a reminder that the festival of All Hallows Eve; or halloween as its abbreviated; comes from an original ritual to scare away the evil NOT invite it in. Much like gargoyles on Christian churches and flaming buddhist deities and various tribal masks. The idea is that only evil spirits experience fear; angels and benevolent spirits don’t experience fear as that displays a lack of faith, when ones heart is totally on God, and it is his Kingdom, so all other spirits are just wannabees.
As usual the satanists attempt to invert the sacred ritual for statist and commercial purposes. November the 1st is All Saints Day to bring in the coming darkening winter days; so don’t forget to scare away the evil spirits; light a flame and bring it indoors to warm your home.
Can anyone explain this piece from Daily Mail Australia about vax damage?
It looks like a a complete volte-face but is obviously something else.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11350691/Australian-teenager-reaction-Covid-Pfizer-vaccine.html?ito=chromelessDM_0
There does seem to be an unnecessary focus on the teenage girl’s achievements and on how she had set her sights on a military career before she had the mRNA injections. It is as if the notion of high-achieving young people having reactions to the jabs is a greater tragedy than if someone who is older or less successful also got sick from the injections.
The article also still viewed the COVID injections as necessary and any possible reference or hint that they should be reviewed was not present.
What is required is that the cognitive dissonance becomes so great that it shatters our assumptions. Those assumptions especially affected by the last two years (for me) has been:
Government/the state is essentially good and works for the best interests of their population.
The bad guys were only the Germans and a few European Aristocrats.
Those in the medical profession truly uphold their Hippocratic oaths.
Never again.
Free speech is the cornerstone of our societies and is protected.
There are no secret societies that manipulate society by way of blackmail, coercion, and pay offs. That’s a tin hat conspiracy.
History learnt is accurate and no one would create false flags to get into wars purposefully. No one would want to bereave those mother’s (of both sides) unless it was essential.
Oh and especially here for sky watchers – those are vapor trails consisting of only water and exhaust.
And once you fight off the lies to reveal the truth you arrive at: Existential angst. This presents one with a decision: remain painfully Awake or decide it’s too much effort, costs too much (even one’s life) so you coexist/become complicit.
The things I’ve heard and read and now suspect are beyond what I could hardly dream in a nightmare.
Ps I stopped writing on message/comments/substack boards because I became Afraid of the consequences. But now I think ‘what the hell’ I know I’m red flagged (being red pilled), seen the iPhone scanning everything (learning not only do they capture the screenshot but the page and site) even in Chinese script code so if they want to remove us so be it. They already know who we are and scored us in the negative.
We will all have to make the choice.
Live on your knees, sucking on government corporation Peter, or risk dying on your feet fighting for inalienable Rights.
The Tree of Liberty is thirsty.
Be prepared to be ready in a minute.
Get Real
Who fights for market investors, who dont even walk or socialise.
Sponsor something non-benifical to Selfish tax relief cronies.
Start now, you may get to like it in a hundred years.
It’s starting to get funny now. From Fortune:
“Forget about a single strain: The new COVID calculus is all about viral families
Gone are the simple early COVID pandemic days of 2020—in terms of viral evolution, at least.
The transfer of power used to be relatively straightforward from variant to variant, from the original strain, to Alpha, to Delta, to Omicron—one washing over the world before another took over.
Now, it’s a battle royale between prominent viral “families” warring to keep power within the lineage. No single family—BA.5, XBB, nor BQ—has achieved global success this fall. Not yet, at least.”
Get the impression nobody cares anymore and they’re flailing desperately? So now it’s some kind of Godfather battleground?
Expect Godzilla metaphors next.
BB.Q will be saucy
Followed by BB.C. Oh we’ve had that one already.
B&Q vax is a gamechanger – you can do it yourself
There is a well known saying, “Allow “science” just one miracle and it will build a universe.” This was originally written in regard to The Big Bang, but it is even more appropriately applied to The Virus. And the miracle was and is the reality of the Virus’ actual existence without fraudulent evidence of such. Notice how the shitstream media’s resistance to the “lab leak” theory has all but collapsed. The Bat Soup theory was always meant to collapse under pressure. What our Overlords will simply not permit is the truth that there never was a virus And all the crap based on top of this lie collapses with it: the fake PCR test, the fake asymptomatic cases, the fake deviants, the fake genomic structure, the lockdown and destruction of the global economy, the coming global famine, etc. They all remain intact and effective with the lab leak theory. But it is easy for our Overlords to keep it in place, because Joe and Jane Bagadonuts simply do not want to admit just how badly they have been snookered. They would prefer to be enslaved, starved, and frozen.
No virus? Whatever did/do the CIA and the Fauci gang engineer at Wuhan and in the 40+biolabs of Ukraine, I wonder? Maybe bat and ebola ‘pathogens’ are real.
I’ve spoken with a man recently who knows Covid was a scam, but still doesn’t want to visit his son’s family & new grand baby in another state who are “all sick with” the RSV virus. What could I say?
There are different levels to this involving “Terrain Theory.” When one looks at cv-1984 in the rearview mirror, it is even more ludicrous than the controlled demolitions of 9/11, from the first Chinese stunt actors face planting into the sidewalks of Wuhan. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was never isolated, and without isolation and true purification, it cannot be proven to exist. Another level up the scale is the statement that no human virus has ever been proven to exist. Andrew Kaufman has done great work in this area, and I tend to agree with it. He then brings it to another level and claims that no bacterium has ever been proven to cause human disease. He has some strong evidence in this area.
Then one may ask, well many diseases appear to be contagious and what causes that? That is a fair enough question. Maybe if the trillions of dollars over the past century had not been poured exclusively into Germ Theory Rockefeller medicine, we might have some plausible answers. Yawning and laughter are “contagious,” yet few would say that they are caused by a virus.
As to your friend who doesn’t want to visit his son’s family, he probably has been traumatized as have been tens of millions with the cv-1984 BS. He would probably enjoy his visit more when they all recover and are symptomless. As for myself, I have never allowed fear of contagion to prevent me from visiting anyone.
Will the global scientific community realise that viruses don’t exist before they accept that the vaccines are deadly, do you think? (The big science journals don’t yet mention terrain theory, as far as I can see). Relatedly, which advance in knowledge will get the vaccines banned and mass death reduced first?
The links to Rolling Stone lead nowhere. Why link to a mainstream rag like Rolling Stone ?
Is this article about Hong Kong, it seems earily descriptive of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong people still religiously wear masks, as ordered by the CCP, they also have the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application that must be used to ask the government whether you can enter a bar, restaurant, gym, sports center … basically anywhere where there may be more than a couple of people. The app will either say yes or no, you can or you cannot enter. This has to be checked every time you enter an establishment, even if you just popped out for a cigarette. The people obey this system, they all conform, they all submit. The only way to be sure to get in is to have your vaccinations up to date, the vaccinations from Pfizer, the most corrupt medical company in the world, the vaccines that are killing hundreds of Hong Kongers.
The Hoffman lenses, if I understand correctly, were violently rejected by others to wear (but haven’t seen the film, so I might be wrong). The main question is: why would anyone want to wear Hoffman lenses?
I would, others would, but the main part of the populations seems to act as explained in Dostojevski’s grand inquisitor, ie: that ‘In the end they will lay their freedom at our feet and say to us, Make us your slaves, but feed us.’
In other words: it’s not only the aliens (government) that feed us with subliminal messages, it’s also the population at large that want to be fed with subliminal messages.
Yes, normies will always be normies. They like being normies but they don’t like thinking.
It doesn’t seem to be so, those who aren’t the perps are in a hostage/ human-shield predicament.
Do readers of Off-Guardian.org, still think the oncoming war against the Russian Federation by the US-NATO is fake ?! The US has just announced that the use of nuclear weapons of mass destruction is now definately on the table. See Paul Craig Roberts.
”In Stunning Strategy Reversal, Pentagon Will No Longer Rule Out Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against Non-Nuclear Threat https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stunning-strategy-reversal-pentagon-will-no-longer-rule-out-use-nuclear-weapons-against-non … ”
This is a qualitative change in US foreign policy – nuclear war is now thinkable. It is real, not fake. Oh, and BTW short-range nuclear missiles are now apparently to be based in Finland – right on the Russian border! That’s a Cuban missiles stand-off in the making.
But of course I am just being alarmist – it is all fake. Yeah right, of course it is.
The deranged mentally ill people in the Pentagon are most certainly a real threat to the survival of our species on this planet. American “exceptionalism” has gone much too far. Russia and China are not threats to world peace. On the contrary detente and diplomacy have been offered and yet still this malign American agenda continues down the path towards a nuclear conflagration. To even countenance the use of nuclear weapons is total insanity.
I do believe the US is insane enough to attempt a limited nuclear exchange, but even if they somehow won, which is impossible, the world would immediately turn its back on them. This is already happening, so maybe the US is going to take us all down at the same time.
The only thing that gives me hope is that many high-ups in the US military are more sane than we think and realise Russia and China aren’t a threat.
Tom: I was nodding in agreement, right up until you mentioned … “many high-ups in the US military are more sane than we think … ” Unfortunately they must have been off with the fairies during the Korean, Vietnam, Afgahnistan, Iraq, Libyan, Panama, Granada, etc. etc. invasions. The high-ups differ very little from the military-swill, if you were prepared to be honest, you might recognize that they are all paid mercenaries and have demonstrated their mercenary psyches by their actions. And even for those with a bit of ethics, they are soon forced to tow-the-party-line and dance to the pipers tune, or else.
Yep – you gotta hope against hope there’s more Smedly Butlers than Curtis Lemays or MacArthurs. An honest military man who isn’t sex blackmailed to his eyeballs and has an invite to the swankiest fallout D.U.M.B.
Nuclear war has always been thinkable. But it’s not real yet. The moment it becomes real, we won’t be sitting here talking about it.
The only people insane enough to use nuclear weapons are those that have used them before.
Of close they’ve put them on the table of options. Look at the history of Anglo-Americana.
Which country dropped it on two cities despite the enemy being ready give up?
Which country fire b*mbed a medieval city despite of no military importance?
Lusitania?
One way of looking at it is this. It’s not fake (although the notion that every Ukraine related news item released for public consumption is legit does not stand up to scrutiny) – certainly not to the military people on both sides who are actually engaging and making moves, or the people caught up in this having bombs dropped around them – but at the very top, it’s all controlled, they fund and control both sides, they are playing geopolitical games on The Grand Chessboard, with pre-determined desired outcomes. The militaries are but pawns in the game. At the same time, it’s not as simple as that, and they don’t just get everything their own way all the time.
To quote Henry Kissinger…..a de facto NEW WORLD ORDER ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT CONSPIRATOR and hardcore old school COMMUNIST, working in cahoots with the European Banking Cartels and East India Trading Company, who played an instrumental role in installing and nurturing Putin, yet who also enjoys the nickname of “Permanent POTUS”, as well as an access all areas pass into every major government buildng on Earth, you might argue….. famously said:
The despicable Jeremy Hunt MP works under Kissinger’s influence, like a minion.
But they can’t let the pumped up military guys know the truth about their true role because it would demoralise them for one reason, so these people have compartmentalised knowledge and are carefully selected and groomed and trained and vetted to ensure they don’t go off script or do anything other than follow orders and play ball, but above them there is an over arching power supranational all powerful structure with a plan for the world that leads to one place – Communitarian-Communist One World Government. Russia and the Ukraine are all singing from the same hymn sheet in this respect, adhering to these plans to the letter.
But there is another layer, which is that parts of the Pentagon and USG do not want to allow for the multi polar world order, and specifically do not want to allow Germany and Russia to become too powerful as an allied force of German brains and Russian resources. To that end, maybe Russia is at war with the US. There are contradictions here, missing parts, and I am not claiming to have all the answers, just saying what I see, based on the evidence I am aware of.
Just like we saw with Convid, the “conflict” gives the CONSPIRATORS the opportunity to justify ANYTHING THEY LIKE…….because Ukraine. Because Covid. Because Climate Change. Because Covid, we have to lock you up in your own home and shit on your God given freedoms. Because Climate Change, and the undisputed fact that CO2 (which in reality makes up the grand total of 0.04% of the Earth’s atmosphere and is enjoyed by plants for good health) is bringing about the death of Mother Earth, we have to change the way you live and monitor your Carbon consumption to the nth degree and restrict your travel and other freedom, for the benefit of “The Community”. It’s always fake, made up pseudo science or fake assertions or another manufactured scene in the grand plan, it’s always based in fear and terror, it’s always the same bunch of criminals behind it, and it’s always your life and freedom that takes a beating in its name.
COMMUNITARIANISM employs the HEGELIAN DIALECT to create order from chaos. I very strongly suspect that the conflict in the Ukraine is about creating the conditions necessary to advance deeper agendas, including rebuilding Ukraine in the Satanic UN HABITAT SMART CITIES image, with Ukraine to rise like a Digital Smart Phoenix from the flames, as they have succeed in doing already in Iraq and parts of Syria without any real pushback or outcry whatsoever. Destroy, rebuild, replicate. The public gets The Ukraine Show, with the heroes and villains and all the fun of the fair, thrills and spills, tragedy and victory, the MIC gets its big ass payday and the opportunity to road test all the weaponry the pubic has been funding for decades to the tune of trillions and trillions of dollars, people die and mass suffering is induced, which they love, and of course there is the openly discussed reality of the weaponry worth hundreds of billions of $$$ going walkies, no doubt to be used to crush some other unsuspecting nation or nations as the next phase of the COMMUNITARIAN COMMUNIST ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT ROLLOUT continues, characterised by the arrogance and evil that defines those advancing it.
The COMMUNISTS have always advocated this order from chaos model to advance their plans that no-one but their own vile clique wants.
Alot of what I am saying has been influenced by BRENDON O CONNELL who does a better job of explaining this than I can. Please watch his videos to understand these comments.
Anti Communitarian Manifesto : Nicki Raapana : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
Well said that man.
They lied to us about Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Vietnam, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Cuba, Panama, Nicaragua…but they’re telling the truth about Ukraine.
The war is real. It’s the causes that are fake — manufactured.
While I agree that they are in conflict and fighting, no one needs to give two shites about two Euro dictators duking it out. Not the first time for that region.
I am hoping with you that it’s all fake, against hope. They live. Being right sucks.
They live indeed.
I see that that plucky little Laura Kuenssberg has her own Sunday morning show now. And we see LK strutting amidst snappy graphics of Westminster as her squeaky voiceover tells us about the hard hitting content of the upcoming show: Sunak visiting a home for the elderly and being told off by an old dear for “not doing enough”. (“Good for you dear! You speak for us all!” shout the gratified home audience.) Cutsey speeded up footage of the furniture being delivered into no. 10. Then an introduction to four serious looking people who were going to discuss something or other. Kinda makes you long for the old days when Sunday mornings were devoted to more serious topics like the paranormal and UFOs.
I’m not at all convinced Carpenter is a good guy (see the deliberate blasphemy in that name for starters) but there are some good things in some of his films.
EFNY shows cities being turned into prisons. Perhaps his most revealing film after THEY LIVE (which is why it’s so deeply buried the writer doesn’t even seem aware of it) is his remake of VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED. Aliens (aliens = government in sci-fi movies) turn children into empathy-less hyper-intelligent zombies with superpowers. That film is based on John Wyndham story and – surprise, surprise! – Wyndham used to hang out with Fabians and their ilk. I also recommend Wyndham’s CONSIDER HER WAYS (filmed in THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK HOUR if you prefer it that way). Regarding Roddy Piper, try also HELL COMES TO FROGTOWN which has quite a few similarities to CONSIDER HER WAYS except the wrapping is cheesier. Piper was of course an ex-wrestler, an ultra-controlled world that reveals the method behind entertainment and sports (while the smugly self-satisfied dismiss it as a show for the too-dumb-to-see-it while not seeing the same is true of what they take so seriously).
BTW what’s with quoting Zizek as if he’s someone to take notice of? He should be in the same dustbin as Chomsky. Did Zizek call out convid? No – he played the left-wing of the same bird that wanted to bury the old normal. Some “Marxist” comes out of nowhere and is suddenly all over the mainstream media – and he’s real?
Saw Mr Carpenter speak live in Cannes back in 2018 or 2019 – he started ranting about evil Syrian Barrel bombs, evil Syrian Assad etc … no mention of the truth of the situation on the ground, or the previous decades of never ending atrocities by our team….as a big fan when younger I was sorely disappointed at his absurd and undifferentiated view of world events – now I know better of course as this was the last summer before our Fluvid experience – I find it hard to watch his films now or indeed most of the things I enjoyed from the dream ( nightmare) factory prior to the Fluvid learning lesson. That’s a good thing – the psychological conditioning over all our lives was quite brilliantly done. Better late than never to wake up at least a wee bit. But no, Carpenter is no shining example of a freethinking filmmaker bucking the system. Indeed can anybody who functions within said system ever truly be?
ghosts of mars, carpenter’s soul?
what’s dem stoopit carpenter films as main character..??
all pish films anyway.
i have enjoyed a few of the listed above earlier, and let’s remember christine was steph king, that horror-fear-monger… book was much creepier,
i might have misposted this, but whatever ; )
yeah, dark purpose in the old carpenter, what a nom-de- too ; )
Which goes to prove that celebrities don’t age well. Maybe, in their heyday, they had too many “Yes Men” to come to terms with being mere mortals whose every pronouncement may not be a pearl of wisdom.
But as “mgeo” notes, this shouldn’t color our view of their created works. Artists of every description should remain aloof – they should be “thought a fool rather than opening their mouths and leaving no doubt.”
He finds an entry point into the market culture by marketing a pseudo-reality that has a little bit more verisimiltude than the obviously more deathly or deadly fakes. That’s really about all there is, at least as available tickets for admission? Bring yo’ own reality.
“One day it will have to be officially admitted that what we have christened reality is an even bigger illusion than the world of dreams.”
~ Salvador Dali
We’re doing good guys and bad guys? I thought we were the adults in the room. We can appreciate a film or book without triangulating exactly how tied into the NWO or w/e the creator is. Likewise w Chomsky or Zizek – does Noams failure on covid render Manufacturing Consent invalid? I don’t think so.
This is standard modern denigration. Just find things the target person bungled, or that go against your views or beliefs. That is enough to “cancel” him.
Chomsky also failed with JFK and 9/11. These failures certainly seriously damage his credibility.
His later errant trajectory brings his whole launch into question ( his launch pad being M.I.T. especially).
Graham Linehan makes this telling statement on one of his threads:
“Deliberately confusing” is the whole point and it obviously doesn’t just apply to gender ideology. Since 2020 we have had gaslighting gone mad.
And someone replied:
Whilst being deluged by the now cosmic covid wankathon I discovered something called the COVID Human Genetic Effort which apparently has the interesting acronym CHGE (CHANGE?) See here:
https://www.covidhge.com/
It’s the usual bio-medico gloop but get a load of that little blurb at the bottom:
“We are originally a group of friends and colleagues in the field of IEI, many of whom have successfully worked together on other challenges for years. We have enthusiastically welcomed the addition of new talents from this and other fields, and look forward to making new friends in these dire times, for the benefit (and glory) of humanity.”
“Glory” of humanity? I don’t know about you but I’m getting a distinctly Nazi-like whiff from all this and a feeling that the entire phoney panic is a cover for genetic experimentation.
Look here:
https://www.covidhge.com/about
“This ‘monogenic approach’ should reveal the critical circuits involved in the pathogenesis of critical COVID-19 pneumonia, which may also be otherwise disrupted in other patients, thereby paving the way for the development of novel preventive and therapeutic strategies of general relevance.”
The aim of the gloop: to provide cover for these vaguely defined “strategies” which I am sure will involve many intrusive approaches posing as beneficial research. We are talking major syringe activity here.
Do a search on “covid human genetic effort” and the usual suspects come up as advertisers: e.g. nature.com and nat geographic. The unavoidable tentacles.
Definitely Carpenter’s best. Truly an epic and relevant film which is probably why it never won an Academy Award or a Golden which segways to Ricky Gervias with what could have been a scene from the movie https://youtu.be/sR6UeVptzRg
“They live,” Yes. And to me, my grandmother died yesterday. After vomiting through the mouth and nose during meals, spasm, etc. 90 years, experienced through 3 different regimes – Tsarist, communist and “Democratic”. Over 80 of her 90 years were marked by an unconditional dedication to caring for her 3 and younger brothers and sisters, including all the household chores while her parents worked in the fields and vineyards; then, after early marriage at 17, she caring for her 3 children; then for her 6 grandchildren, including me.
Her devotion to care was almost religious. Otherwise, she was a very modest and quite simple woman; she had never used the internet; before dementia we had taught her to use an old mobile phone with buttons, and she was almost fine. But after phone scammers ripped her off some of her savings, and after a few falls with minor consequences, we took her “under surveillance,” pulling her out of the family house that was her kingdom. It was very painful for her. But we, one part of the family, did everything for her happy old days.
She was a great man of old times, with an excellent spiritual digital footprint, her God-pleasing social credit rating was extremely high. (I’ll need at least another 200 years of life to get close to her efficiency and impact.) This will undoubtedly be reflected in her spiritual digital portfolio and will affect her personal trajectory.
And “they” will die. In fact, “they” are already dead and exist as an AI-conglomerate of spirits in order to accelerate the beneficial collectivization and personal growth of the good part of humanity, which have the property of falling asleep and languishing when not under direct and obvious great pressure. Only a careless person would not understand.
My compassion to you lino for such a loss. A life so well lived. A gift of memory.
Thank you, Syl.
In the last few years she had trouble moving, and in the last few months she was in bed, and she could not accept the futility of the fact that she could not, as she was used to, constantly move about the house, clean, cook, look after children or sick relatives, etc. So the loss is only for us who have been around her in recent years, and for her it is a well-deserved rest. But she lived hard, poor, but happy with her dedication to care.
I’m going to bed now, because tomorrow we’ll bury her body and send her soul where it belongs.:)
That film is definite recommended viewing. More than once.
It was only a matter of time before the overlords ramped up their agenda and began to viciously inflict the exact same horrors on us domestically the American Empire inflicts on most of the world. We have been intimidated and programmed to have amnesia, to forget and repress our ancestral memories of the horrors the ruling class has done to us from colonial times to the present. We overlook the genocide against the indigenous people, we ignore the horrors the colonial profiteers and US government did to them, what the trading company overseers did to the White slaves (euphemistically called Indentured servants) the imported Africans, Chinese and later when the nation was founded subsequent waves of European immigrants.
The venire of opportunity and justice under law is dissolving and the underclass is expanding exponentially to include more and more working and middle class folks.
We have succumbed to the propaganda, brainwashing and mind control and we’ve been made to fear non-existent terrorists, germs, microbes and even our neighbors. We’ve been duped into thinking the government and unelected “experts” and “philanthropists” have our best interests at heart as they poison the environment, work to transform us into Zombies, cyborgs, chimeras and automatons all in the name of progress and a Brave New World.
It will get worse as the overlords need to invent scapegoats to project their crimes against humanity upon as they dismantle America and turn it into a dystopian, nonfeudal surveillance security state.
Their goals are not inevitable or written in stone. These psychopaths can be stopped if we wake up, decide to resist and commit to making meaningful changes in our lives. We can transform ourselves and humanity and turn away from the hell scape the globalists intend for us.
Junious, excellent comment, Sir. I think that in addition we shall have to take some direct action to build an alternative to their plans:
–Paper ballots counted publicly at the polling place
–An alternative physical currency to safeguard our ability to trade w each other even when a digital currency is brought in
–an identifiable mass movement or platform that gives people sufficient hope to allow them to give up the propaganda-worldview. I think it should include beginning a conversation about how to redistribute the psychopaths ill-gotten gains.
[PS It’s “veneer”]
Thanks for the correction. What will happen is people will design their own networks and communities based on their own ideas local needs and wishes. We just have to wake up and take some initiative no matter how small to resist and plan alternatives to the death the psychopaths plan for us.
While we might be quite happy to design our own communities & to “step out” of what’s happening on the macro level, I believe this is unrealistic: TPTB are not going to permit a remnant of decentralized govt. Without the economic organization/calculation that a physical currency provides, and without a political organization which allows us hefty self-defense– without these two things, we are just refugees.
I wish w all my heart that just opting out were possible, but I think it’s a fantasy.
Regards.
I was a contributor at a voting reform (aka “Election Integrity”) group from 2005 onward for some months. (The celerity by which it got infiltrated and ransacked was stunning, at least then, and that was just more lessons).
The group “PeopleCount” had for some years had an immutable position they alphabetized as HCPB (hand counted paper ballots, posted publicly) and anything put forward that was less secure than that didn’t get through the door, it was immediately dismissed.
But, without mapping out all the security exceptions, here, some of the more thoughtful members ultimately came to a last conclusion, accurately, that the results and also the gate-keeping incentives are so coveted that devious minds can find ways around even that position.
Not twenty or thirty years ago, but something beyond all that is necessary now. And the underlying “landscape” keeps changing.
Lynn Landes got her constitutional challenge to
voting machines, of any kind, begun by her in Philadelphia courts, all the way to the SCOTUS in 2006 and the legendary (and very late) Scalia dismissed it for ‘lack of standing’ procedural reasons. Much like he disnissed Bush v. Gore 6 years before, on a Sunday, just as Gore was closing in on a majority count and victory.
Both of those were world-changing “rulings” actually.
💯
Since it’s Sunday in Pennsylvania, USA, a reading from the Gospel of Kurt.
The narrator, a journalist on his way to the (fictional) Caribbean island of San Lorenzo, is handed a book about the island’s history:
___________________________________________
I let the book fall open where it would. As it happened, it fell open to the chapter about the island’s outlawed holy man, Bokonon.
There was a quotation from The Books of Bokonon on the page before me. Those words leapt from the page and into my mind, and they were welcomed there.
The words were a paraphrase of the suggestion by Jesus: “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s.”
Bokonon’s paraphrase was this:
“Pay no attention to Caesar. Caesar doesn’t have the slightest idea what’s really going on.”
— Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle (1963)
Funny you should bring up Vonnegut. As I was reading the article, I was thinking about Player Piano. If you don’t know the plot, it boils down to the populace preferring the prison to freedom.
“Player Piano depicts America as a version of state capitalism, in which the state functions as a corporation that controls the means of production. A supercomputer, EPICAC XIV, runs the economy, and machines obviate the need for a human workforce (and, the novel suggests, the need for humans in general). Reduced to either military service or menial manual labor, the workers in Ilium attempt to throw off their oppressive conditions by destroying the machines that replace and dehumanize them. However, as the novel concludes, these workers suddenly abandon their revolution and begin to rebuild the machines. In effect, they are recreating the conditions that allow the upper class (engineers and managers) to retain power in society. As the novel’s protagonist, Paul Proteus, says, they are recreating the “same old nightmare.”
Well it’s true, isnt it ! So long as there was a trickle down from the Empire’s colonial plunders We, the little People, went along with the carnage of the colonial adventures…
Some say Imperialism precedes exploitation: Imperialism, the first stage of capitalism…. It’s evident the Imperialists are now taking back our trickled down share…The middle class shrinks and sinks…We was bribed, now we have to pay back the bribe – and more…
They’ll own everything, even our bodies – and we might even be happy, too…
( whenever i give a load of accumulated Things to a recycle shop i feel relief, and relieved of a burden…So much psychic/emotional energy is spent being possessed by ones possessions)…
“They Live” is really a documentary, not a SF film.
I used to be a fan of SF movies like Star Wars and Star Trek but now I realize they’re just globalist propaganda.
Trying to get Americans to see what has been done to them, by whom, and how it was done, is more than a monumental task. Introspection is never easy, and that’s what it would take to awaken people to reality. When the nukes start raining down on us and we have no water and no gas and no heat and no food, perhaps then people will open their eyes and wonder how all that happened. Till then, we’re on our own.
Sadly, many (most?) of them will just blame ‘Evil Putler’ for the end of the world, and spend their last moments on earth self-satisfiedly crowing about how they were ‘right’ all along.
Off topic – especially for the Aussies:
The Victorian Government corporation is using the recent Optus hacking of personal data to sneak in I.D. numbers for the affected Optus customers.
The government will now issue redesigned licences with an additional security number on the back, similar to card verification value (CVV) codes used on credit and debit cards.
“By the end of the year, these customers will use both their licence number and card number to prove their identity for services like opening bank accounts, loan applications, phone contracts and real estate transactions,” VicRoads said on its website.
Can’t help wondering if the hacking was specially designed for this purpose.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-30/vicroads-optus-driver-licence-cyber-attack/101594466
DeSantis for president…
yet they forget to mention Florida Introduces Digital Driver’s Licenses With Smart ID App under his watch.
All about free speech ???
More controlled oppo. De Santis, as I’m sure you already know, is a big-time zionist.
Seamus
No, I didn’t know he was pro-zionist. But being wrong on one issue doesn’t make him controlled opposition. His administration has come out against the vaxx for every age group, he’s protected school kids from having to take it to go to school, he’s refused to enforce masking, etc, etc.
I’m sorry to hear about his position re Israel.
ophiaps, maybe I’m a dummy, but I don’t see that having the OPTION to display your driver’s licence on your phone is necessarlly dangerous.
I love the movie. It is very accurate. Unfortunately the Roddy Pipers of the real world are quickly and unceremoniously snuffed out. Either being thrown in prison for many years or killed, it’s easy to see there is no benefit to fighting back. More aptly, the time to fight back against government is already past by, you could say the war was already fought and lost.
If it becomes illegal to walk outside people will simply adjust. I could even imagine the government requiring paperwork to leave your dwelling and putting most people in re-education camps.
In China the police will visit your home for bad posts online. They will harvest your organs and throw you in a ditch. Show me the mass protest in China.
There will be no resistance. It is said that only 5% of the population must fight back to successfully have a revolution. The population is so large that the 5% Would now be many millions therefore they would never be allowed to conglomerate or organize. Conspiracy laws are strong and any movements are easily spotted and shut down.
Optimistically I would say we are headed for a “Star Trek” future where society is organized around collective goals. Unfortunately the means to this end are essentially total authoritarianism and the elimination of most choices.
The idea of a 1950s style life of freedom and high standard of living is gone. Middle class people cannot even have somebody cook and clean for them anymore. That is reserved for the rich. Those people with a 100k yearly income who think they made it, must be deeply in denial as they wash their dirty socks and make their own spaghetti.
In conclusion, you will own nothing and have no independent thoughts at all. Your job will be defined by the state. Your family will be your coworkers. Instead of the indirect slavery debt system we use now, we move to a direct slavery system with a new name. Some people will deal with this transition fine, a few outliers like the readers here will be safe in Guantanamo Bay.
John, your incontinent pessimism aids the other side, whether you wish it or not.
Back in the late 1980s I was an art student living in London. A friend had a flat in Peckham (South East London) that overlooked the storage yard of a company named Commercial Plywood. The company advertised its presence with large, red neon letters arranged vertically down the side of a tall chimney:
C
O
M
P
L
Y
Damn. I wish I’d paid more attention to what was literally right in front of my face.
Speaking of “They Live”, I recently bought a book by one Jasun Horsley who is a writer who talks about mind control and related subjects. The book in question was called “Seen and Not Seen” which is “a series of autobiographical explorations” carried out with reference to films. I have also heard a podcast of Horsley in conversation with G G Preparata which must mark out Jasun as a rare persuader.
Imagine my disappointment when the Horsley book introduced a tome on the Carpenter film written by one Jonathan Lethem with this:
After which Horsley keeps repeating the word “ludicrous” and rubbishing the movie.
This is a drearily familiar trick. Horsley never tells us why the movie is ludicrous. It’s just so obvious to him. Indeed he can’t understand why Lethem doesn’t say “ludicrous”. I don’t think Horsley is being underhanded here. He’s being entirely sincere. And thereby revealing how aggressively conventional, i.e. stultified, his mind is. He turns out to be a deeply narcissistic writer – which is fine if you’ve the kind of mind that is interesting. His isn’t.
I stopped reading.
Of course the Carpenter movie is science fiction but Horsley likes Close Encounters and Star Wars. He even mentions Philip K Dick approvingly (and was there ever a more Dickian movie than They Live?)
But oh no! TL is “ludicrous” end of story. It’s exactly the same con as the mainstream take with “conspiracy theory” I.e. we don’t have to discuss CTs because …. well just because they’re “ludicrous”.
Ever wondered why the books of certain authors get published, others not?
On surveying the massed volumes in bookshops – which never seem to move much, I tend to think that making money is actually not the point any more. The books being published in the largest volume are not necessarily the ones that sell best or even sell at all much. They are all a wall of propaganda that gives the impression of utter dumbell land.Just having a browse or even just surveying their titles may be enough to produce the effect required.
So George, *sigh*, so true.
My jabbed other half thinks I rant all the time these days…Mmm.
And now I’m off to accompany both her and her nephew to The Natural History Museum to wonder at some…erm…plaster of paris dinosaur skeletons.
‘…revealing how aggressively CONVENTIONAL, i.e., STULTIFIED, his mind is’:
if there’s one contemporary writer/mind that’s the complete antithesis of the import of this statement it is Mr. Jasun Horsley’s: his writings/works {i.e., ‘the liminalist’ podcast; books: ‘The Secret Life of Movies’; ‘The Vice of Kings’; ’16 Maps of Hell’; ‘Prisoners of Infinity’; ‘Seen and Not Seen’; etc.; etc.} are some of the most insightful; ingenious; enlightening; and entertaining pieces of art that audiences have borne witness to in some time! So, one must say that it is very disingenuous, nay duplicitous (or just plain ignorant) for anyone to suggest otherwise; as this is one writer who should be hailed for his attributes rather than harassed and hectored by the petty yet provocative prevarications of commenters s/a George Mc! That is all!! RGB-Y2 out!!!
Good for you ross! I thought someone would step up for Jasun. I would like to like him. And anyone who can secure a chat with Preparata is a formidable guy. (Though I noted that on that podcast, Mr P seemed to have trouble with understanding Jase whose presentation sounded like he was on Mogadon.)
But Jase’s take on the Carpenter movie succumbed so much to the blasé arrogance of the mainstream mind manipulation technique that, for me, I couldn’t stomach any more. I’m sure he’s a sweet guy though.
For any who are interested, here is the first part of the podcast with Preparata. Though be aware that you may have to keep pinching yourself awake every time Jase talks.
https://auticulture.com/liminalist-145-guido-preparata/
Thanks for the reply, Sir; however, if you – or anyone like you (i.e., critical of Mr. Jasun Horsley) – are attempting to tarnish the image of this man due to one simple – not to mention isolated – case of misjudgment, then i would have to simply infer (at the risk of sounding ‘conspiratorial’) that you have imbibed very little of J’s works; or have a person bias vs said person, viz. very few – if any – individuals, who have been exposed to a significant sample size of Jasun’s books/podcasts, would ever make the accusation that you have made above. That is all! RGB-Y2 out!!
I doubt if Jasun is going to be worried about me “tarnishing” his image (whatever that image is). He has every right to his opinions and I may well have another attempt at that book. But I find unexplained prejudices (which I suppose is a tautology) fascinating. Often they reveal a raw nerve being touched. And from what I understand about Jasun, he seems to have been a damaged individual.
From what I recall, Jase also has a go at David Icke which is understandable. But Icke has a neat point to make i.e. that he is just dumping all this info on you and it’s up to you to pick and choose. So I’ll probably have another attempt at Jase. He’s a fascinating case.