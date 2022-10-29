The Benefits of a Chaotic World

Todd Hayen
It seems there is a clear global effort to make information uniform, and in particular, to make science uniform—One Science, Under Singular Rule, For the Good of All…I’m not making this up (well, I did just make up that phrase, but I’m not making up the central gist of it). Here is a quote from an article on the UN claiming to “own the science” on Robert Malone’s substack:
The thing is – when you listen to the full panel discussion linked above, the UN speaker -Ms. Fleming is not just saying that the UN is censoring speech on climate change. She also suggests that the UN with the WEF is censoring many scientific discussions, such as the topic of COVID-19, and the UN is in the process of setting up the tools to censor ALL misinformation that the UN deems unhelpful for a “stable, peaceful, harmonious and UNITED world.
Let me repeat: “stable, peaceful, harmonious and UNITED world.”
You know, common sense (there’s those two pesky words again) tells me that there has never been a time when all humans all agreed on one thing. That has always been considered healthy—debate, discussion, picking apart opposing ideas, new ways of seeing old things, etc. etc.
So how in tarnation does anyone think censoring information that the “UN deems unhelpful” so there is only one “harmonious” truth, for a singularly “united world,” is a good thing? Are people really buying this?
This is what Hitler wanted, Lenin wanted, Stalin wanted, Mao wanted, Saddam Hussein wanted, Osama bin Laden wanted, to name just a few recent ones (and maybe I am not being accurate here because what these men really wanted could have easily been manipulated by the media…but you get my point I am sure).
Since when has weeding out the misinformation from the real information ever been a job of the government, and using censorship no less…i.e., we are not allowed to even SEE what they are sorting out. If they just told us, “this is good, this is bad” but we still got to see it, which would be one thing (still not a good idea, but they have basically always done that, “We suggest, or recommend, or approve of, or whatever”).
But censoring??
Are people really that daft that they think it is best that some authoritative body should be trusted to tell us what is good and bad and leave us entirely out of it? What would the government’s (or in this case, the UN’s) incentive be in doing this? Duh, really? Control? Dominance? Ya think?
When I say there is a concerted effort to flatten the world out into a one thought pancake, I am not meaning that any of the people doing this think it is a good idea for the people who largely inhabit the planet. It isn’t some ideological “perfect way” for all of us. It is instead much like the Great Reset mantra “in the future you will own nothing, and be happy.”
The point is to get as many people as possible on the same page so they are easy to manipulate and manage…one truth, one medicine, one science, one currency, one religion, one way to be a human—one way for all. Easy peasy, eh? No one has to think, no one has to deal with much of anything. We will all be a clone of one another and as such follow one rule, one government, one ideal.
It is funny how all of this is cloaked in a “diversity, equity, inclusion” bullshit sound bite. They don’t want “diversity and inclusion” any more than they want us to “be happy.” Just like they don’t want the climate stabilized so we can enjoy a healthy planet. None of this is as it seems; what they are pushing has zero benefit to the masses.
The UN statement is the same, they don’t want a stable, harmonious, united world, they want a controllable world, a world where the people are like numbers, faceless, uniform, NOT diverse, NOT unique, NOT inclusive. They do not want troublemakers, they do not want thinkers, they do not want diverse, interesting, and creative minds.
Once again I point you to Orwell’s brilliant 1984. Take a look at THAT culture if you want to see what “they want.” It is a pretty good example.
The world is supposed to be chaotic, filled with diversity, different species, different ways of taking the essential elements of physical reality and making something of it in a dissimilar and special way.
There is unity in diversity, as all living creatures seek an expression of life often in very unique ways, but they all have a common goal to express life. Humans, in particular, have an even greater variety of expression.
This is one of the unique things about us as a species. We create outside of the limitations of our instincts. We create music, art, dance, cuisine, architecture…in fact the variety of our creation is unlimited. We have active critical minds that think and think of all sorts of things. We make decisions about what is good for us, individually and collectively, by putting our minds into action with very few limitations.
We can create a nearly perfect life if left to do this on our own resources without some elite criteria to meet set by an individual or a small group of individuals that benefits only them.
This is tyranny. Without tyranny we live in a chaotic world, but a world where the very chaos is what brings mystery, purpose, and meaning to our lives and spawns creativity. Chaotic confusion cannot be nailed down, it cannot be easily controlled nor is it easy to exert our singular, unifying, will onto it. It has a spirit of its own.
Carl Jung, the eminent Swiss Psychologist, stated many times in his work that the truly expressive life is lived in the tension of the opposites.
The “in between two clear objective stances.” This is where mystery lies—chaos, uncertainty, and non conformity. This is the grey area, the unknown. This is the antithesis to singularity, the antithesis to “stable certainty of unilateral living.”
The effort to destroy our uniqueness and our diversity in thought and perspective is the absolute worst thing that could happen to humanity—we cannot dismiss our thinking minds, and our individual compulsion to find meaning in a world that may seem chaotic and unharmonious due to its refusal to be controlled.
Ok…I think this article captures perfectly what is happening now. It is so perfect to me that I am going to share it with friends who are on the other side of my fence. Thank you Todd!
I have written some words on Freedom is Sloppy…we are all different. To try to make us all the same is tyranny and foolish. And stifles all creativity.
The benefits of a chaotic world are many, Nature is always experimenting in order to avoid stagnation, & to create beauty.
The current social, economic & governmental ‘chaos’ is unnatural & is being engineered in order to ‘generate’ acceptance of the UN2030 agenda towards a centralized ‘solution’ of cybernetic e-Governance, CBDC & digital-twinning of everything in the MetaVerse panopticon.
It is a militaristic approach towards full-spectrum dominance but they need us to ‘want’ it, our solution is obvious.
I am so incredibly sick of hearing about Ukraine.
If you are in the US, think about your government allowing 16 million Ukrainians to come into the country (320,000 per state) and give them a financial allowance each month, free health care and all social benefits – for an indefinite period of time.
This is what is happening in the Czech Republic at the moment. In a country of 10 mil people, 500,000 Ukrainians have been given ‘refugee’ status with all social benefits an money. At the same time, the CR is taking away benefits and making the cost of living out of reach for most Czechs.
I am all for helping people in need – I have campaigned for it. As a photojournalist of more than 25 years, I have covered many injustices in this world. The refugee crisis in the EU in 2015, being one of them.
Speaking specifically about the Czech Republic, back then they refused to accept ANY refugees from Syria or Afghanistan – even though the CR was took part in exercises that destroyed their countries. But now, they open their arms to ALL Ukrainians.
Interestingly enough, no Ukrainian had to have COVID vaccinations or even be tested to come into the country. This, on the heels of one of the hardest lockdowns in the EU by the Czech government.
As a US citizen I am also appalled that my wife (who is Czech) cannot come to the US to help to care for my disabled brother because she is not ‘vaccinated.’ But, ANY Ukrainian that wants to come to the US can come without vaccination (and also get benefits from the state).
Some people say WWIII has already begun. I am starting to believe them.
Let’s hope that retarded vaccination policy ends soon!
You should know that there is something in it for CR: a big chunk of Ukraine. The new Ukrainian guests may have to serve as a fifth column.
Very little mention is given to the UN horror the UN Global Compact for Migration. the effect of which is to add to the chaos,( contrary to its stated aim of enabling orderly migration). There is a 2 part article in Independence Daily “Marrakesh: what’s it all about” which I strongly recommend.
PS https://independencedaily.co.uk/marrakesh-what-is-it-all-about-part-i/
Very interesting how governments (and media) manipulate the terms ‘migrants’ and ‘refugees’ to their benefit.
They call Christ “The Prince Of Peace,”
Yet all the popes through out history have been going on crusades, religious wars, blessing all criminal wars, destroying villages, murdering people, fighting continuously, burning people alive; burning living women for the simple reason that somebody suspected that the woman was a witch – a wise woman, a threat to the unholy church.
Thousands of people have been killed by these people who represent “The Prince Of Peace.”
And what peace have they brought to the world?
Christianity is still the foundational support for the whole western power structure.
You can see that the two world wars have been fought in the Christian section of the world; and the third world war will also be fought in the Christian section of the world.
These soul-less criminals are representatives not of peace but of death.
The time is right, for the collapse of these retarded political and religious illusions, to end all these great lies, before humanity comes to an end.
Only a great spiritual revival can remove all these pseudo rulers from their counterfeit thrones of absolute power that creates global enslavement to prevent a global suicide,
If individuals don’t start taking the responsibility, if they don’t desert all their so-called great political and religious leaders and their churches and their propaganda and holy books, the world is not going to survive very long.
All the religions have been destructive to your religiousness.
They have been destructive to your search for truth.
They have been teaching you to believe, not to enquire.
They have been giving you ready-made formulas of hearsay narratives passed down from ignorance and imagination so you need not bother about any individual enquiry.
What about all the so-called great political beliefs of Marxism now destroying the last remnants of western democracy?
People think that the western world is a democracy, which is utterly false.
People still believe America is an exceptional democracy, which is a sick joke, just look at the tragic plight of Jullian Assange!
And people think that in America there is freedom of expression, freedom of individuality, that what the constitution of America says is not only written in the constitution but is lived by the country, and that the government exists for the people, by the people, of the people.
Nothing can be farther away from truth.
America is the most hypocritical society today in the world, and the most dangerous terrorist state for the survival of humanity.
With Russia winning the US led NATO proxy war in Ukraine, this will take away all the hegemonic power that America has accumulated by creating fear in all the countries of the world who really oppose the US tyranny.
If that fear disappears, the power of America will disappear with it.
The collapse will be catastrophic and painful!
To relax the American governments murderous global lust for power and need to control everyone is one of the most difficult things in the history of the world.
Vladimir Putin’s insight is that now America will be defeated in a different way.
Just by bringing freedom from the US to the enslaved peoples and countries of the whole world, Russia will force the mask off America to reveal the ugly truth, the criminal and insane game that it projects from their non-existent democracy.
For Russia, in this new kind of war, who is more free?
Who is more independent?
Who respects the individual?
Who respects individuals’ differences, their freedom of expression, their freedom of creativity?
Now this is the real war!
And Russia can be victorious.
For the first time a totally new kind of war has come into existence, and Russia must be given the credit of seeing it.
And they are not missing the opportunity, every moment they are moving towards an open multi-polar and conflict-free world.
Unless politics becomes less and less powerful, enslavement, war crimes, exploitation, eugenics, violence, tyranny and nuclear war cannot be avoided.
It is a natural outcome of the political game.
Unless politics loses importance, and it can lose importance,
Humanity is going to die.
The only way out of the political authoritarian trap is to make people more and more free, economically, politically, spiritually.
Decentralize power.
Spread the power to people, more and more.
Slowly, slowly all work has to be withdrawn from centralized political structures.
Only leave the essentials, and the essentials are not very many.
There is only one hope for the world, if politics becomes less powerful.
Then the world can live at peace, otherwise it is impossible.
There is no need of politicians.
There is no need for their political games in the world.
Every individual should stand on their own merit to represent their own people.
And people can then choose directly.
Why should there be any political party controlled by oligarchs?
There is no reason.
The people should end all political parties.
Also end WEF, NATO, UN, WHO, EU, IMF, outlaw all these criminal US enterprises!
Nations can exist, but only as utilitarian units, otherwise everybody is a member of the whole earth.
Governments can exist, but only as functional units, and they should be ruled not by politicians but by people of merit.
We have enough people of merit all around the world, there is no reason to be pessimistic.
Perhaps at this moment we have more intelligence in the world than we ever had before.
This is not the time to be pessimistic, this is the time to rejoice..
Positioning another narrative into place should they decide to go that way:
https://twitter.com/i/events/1586411979027226625
This could have the same consequences as a fake EMP attack but would be easier to manage.
If the “United” Nations really wanted to make a big difference then all they have to do is take the “You will own nothing and be happy” concept and demand it applies solely to billionaires. These people are wealthy not by working harder, but by corrupting the system and by dodging taxation. Remove the billionaire class and bring on a more peaceful world.
But the UN is already “owned” by the Uber wealthy and is merely a mouthpiece for a fraudulent system. So just like the billionaires, it too needs to be purged.
i agree, there should be a maximum wage limit as well as a minimum
Oh gee….and who decides??
wage limits?
minimum wages? don’t start me ….
as soon as that came in, I said they then had to globalise the “…wage”, as if.
capitalism?
wages should be decided by local supply and demand, in any healthy (micro) economy…
maximum wages?? limits? for fkn who, WHO?
tis the system we doth adhere to that fucketh us..
saorsa!
and yet i slag anarchy?
Despite the pious talk of open competition, creation (creativity), etc., manipulation (rigging) and corruption are essential for capitalism to be lucrative enough for the very richest.
The thing is we’ve never had true capitalism; we have crony-capitalism. You know, socialism for the corporations, austerity for the individuals.
Add to that the self-regulation rights of big industry, while the rest of us are stifled through over-regulation.
Does the author believe Bin Laden took down the buildings and did he really just quote Malone?!
What the heck is this ContrOpp site? 😅
He added a politically correct clause: that the media may have tarnished the villians he named.
Putin: “The situation is, to a certain extent, revolutionary”
Pepe Escobar, widely cross-posted, on President Putin’s far ranging speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club:
In an all-encompassing address to the plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Club, President Putin delivered no less than a devastating, multi-layered critique of the “Western unipolar world” .
From Shakespeare to the West’s assassination of an Iranian general; from musings on spirituality to the structure of the UN; from nuclear dangers to that peripheral Western peninsula of Eurasia “blinded by the idea that Westeners are better than others”, Russia’s President painted a crowded and lively Brueghel-esque canvas of recent “historical milestone” in the most dangerous decade since the end of WWII.”
Putin even ventured that, “the situation is, to a certain extent, revolutionary” because “the upper classes cannot, and the lower classes do not want to live like this anymore”. So everything is in play, and “the future of the new world order is being shaped before our eyes.”
Way beyond his catchy slogan about the game the West is playing — “bloody, dangerous and dirty” — Putin’s formal address and at the subsequent Q&A should be analyzed as a coherent vision of past, present and future for the globe. Here we offer just a few of the highlights:
“The world is witnessing the degradation of world institutions, the erosion of the principle of collective security, the substitution of arbitrary unipolar Western ‘rules’ for International Law”.
“Even at the height of the Cold War, nobody denied the existence of Russian culture as part of World culture. In today’s unipolar West this view is declared subversive.”
“The Nazis burned books. Now Western self-styled ‘liberalism’ is banning Dostoevsky.”
“There are at least two ‘Wests’. The first is traditional, with a rich culture. The second is aggressive and colonial.”
“Russia has not and does not consider itself an enemy of the West. Russia tried to build relations with the West and NATO – to live together in peace and harmony. Their response to all cooperation was simply ‘no’.”
“We do not need a nuclear strike to attain our political and military objectives in Ukraine.”
[Because] “the situation between Russia and Ukraine can be considered a civil war: When creating Ukraine, the Bolsheviks endowed it with primordial Russian territories – they gave Ukraine all of Little Russia, the entire Black Sea region, the entire Donbass.”
“Ukraine evolved as an artificial state. Ukrainians and Russians are one people – this is a historical fact. Ukraine has evolved as an artificial state. The only country that can guarantee its sovereignty is the country which created it – Russia.”
Mr Putin says quite a lot in his address, but the picture boils down to:
“The world is witnessing the degradation of world institutions, the erosion of the principle of collective security, the substitution of arbitrary uni-polar Western ‘rules’ [???] for International Law”.
The “uni-polar” model is spearheaded by the United Nations (and franchised agencies) acting as financial sponsors through world-wide corporate syndication. “International Law” is enforced by Maritime Rule.. Armies slouch toward the front and never turn their guns on their own masters…
The syndication model is subversive and terrorist by design, and has archived great success since the earliest establishment of corporate institutions.
No one wants to deconstruct the corporate beast, because their entire personal net worth is tied to its “arbitrary” dictates. Corporate/capitalism is typically dressed up as “free enterprise” which actually translates to Free-dumb.
As Iain Davis’s article here a few days ago showed, the multi-polar world being prepared is no better.
‘This is what Hitler wanted, Lenin wanted, Stalin wanted, Mao wanted, Saddam Hussein wanted, Osama bin Laden’ – etc etc – very interesting how almost every day, in ‘alt’ publications as well as official deep state publications, we see these people continually demonized, it’s like a lie that is easily exposable that has to be continually reinforced so the brainwashed marks never get a chance to think about things calmly and rationally. Actually what these people wanted, and many others continue to want and fight for, is freedom from the western capitalist marauding and looting and bombing hegemon. people who haven’t figured this simple basic fact out aren’t likely to have many useful insights on what’s going on in the world, as this is one of the fundamentals
From the NZ horse’s mouth. From now on, THEY are the only source of truth.
“The point is to get as many people as possible on the same page so they are easy to manipulate and manage…one truth, one medicine, one science, one currency, one religion, one way to be a human—one way for all”.
This will be easy because most people fear true freedom. Psychologist Erich Fromm theorises with the insight that: “… that freedom itself can sometimes be the cause of fear and anxiety, forcing us to find ways to “escape from freedom”. Authoritarianism, destructiveness and automaton conformity are, according to Fromm, three ways how we try to cope with the freedom we fear.
On the other hand Jesus Christ nailed the paradox of freedom in that episode outlined in John 5:6 where he says to the invalid at the pool of Bethsaida “Do you want to get well?” at which point the long-time invalid offered up excuses for why he couldn’t make it to the healing waters. Jesus knew that this man found security in his miserable existance where he knew his place and would find the freedom of being able bodied a cause for new anxiety of unknown proportions. Anyway, in verses 6 & 8 we read how Jesus empowers true freedom for the indigent: “Then Jesus said to him, “Get up! Pick up your mat and walk. At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked”.
The big awakening for us is that the Deep State et al want us to remain indigent and beholden to them for our life blood. The payoff is that we give up our freedom and they provide us with security from independant thought in decision making.
Independent🙄
“one truth, one medicine, one science”
Reminds me of the Nazi slogan:
“Ein volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer”.
And another: “The New World Order”.
Now where have I heard that one recently?
They are a corporation, their mentality is to operate like a business.
These are their products.
To be successful as a business it helps to have a focused product range. Too much clutter and accommodating the fringe is a drag on profit.
In time though their plan will fail. And it will fail because they are going to choke the number of inputs into the system that is humanity. Either people will reject it or the system will collapse because there are insufficient probabilities for enough events to happen that make a successful humanity. It is all very similar to other animal species dying out as a direct result of a diminishing gene pool, for example. Or indeed any other complex system for that matter, restrict the inputs and the system will collapse.
The Mouse Utopia experiment is also a very good example.
You do have to make a decision when “acting like a business” goes against the people, and you’re going the nine yards to “buy your way out of liability”… Making the whole “oh we act like a business… you guys understand business right?”… a bit irrelevant.
But there IS one harmonious, united truth: They lied to us.
lied, lying, will lie.
There’s chaos, and then there’s anarchy.
Chaos, or rather confusion, complements oppressive powers’ imposition of uniformity. It hides the purposes of such power behind apparently random and disconnected (pseudo)events (shit happens) so that coordinated agenda, like that of the Great Reset, may maneuver us along until the trap closes and it’s too late to escape the final solution. Unlike monarchial and monolithic powers past, elite power in the modern world abhors visibility, which is why multiple discourses and disciplines of (pseudo)science and anonymous bureaucracy, a la Foucalt (or Kafka), rule over us and our false consciousness of democratic, pluralistic society. If the 99% should threaten to turn their attention upon the 1%, watch the police state repression, and then the (pseudo)revolutionary politics of identity or other controlled opposition come along to replace it.
Anarchy, by contrast, realigns power to the people, where it belongs by virtue of our birthright as inalienable and free beings. The order of anarchy arises from sustained cooperation to build a truly human society from each according to ability to each according to need, where an injury to one is an injury to all. Anarchy is precluded when we take our cues as to what counts for information and knowledge from means of communication and education already controlled by oppressive power. Which is why we must rediscover one another again outside the matrix in communities of resistance and solidarity. Rather than looking to elites like Elon to restore (semblance of) free speech – while implementing digital IDs and other parts of the Panopticon – it’s our own embodied existence which must be reclaimed from the parasites and predators.
So another country sliding towards “the far right” – this time Israel. And I lost count of the number of times the BBC announcer said “far right”.
I think I see what’s happening here . The rulers know a backlash against their bullshit is coming and they’re preempting it under the label “far right” to present it as a new Nazi uprising.
That bothers me too. These are not stupid humans. They have had to have anticipated resistance so whatever happens will have been orchestrated to meet some hidden step along the way. OR, they are stupid. OR, there is no agenda and we’re all being silly. OR, when and if climate initiatives fail, people who were against the over-reaching agenda will be blamed for causing the failure and be more willing to accept draconian punishment for their evil ways. Nah… I’m gonna stop thinking again.
too much informed imagination is a nightmare! what an open script… arghhh! wtf?
i’m trying to focus on soil and shrooms again to cleanse ma heid!!
I think you can throw in some Tavistock programming with the ‘far right’ label being used to herd everyone into a homogenous middle area with shades of the right and shades of the left. Being anti-multiculturalism and ongoing level of immigration is enough to have you labelled ‘far right’, which makes you wonder where a neo-nazi Ukrainian anti-Russian, anti-Jewish group would be placed – ultra far right maybe? I agree the term is used preemptively to manipulate opinion against a backlash.
whilst openly supporting self-stated nazis!
‘The point is to get as many people as possible on the same page so they are easy to manipulate and manage’
Professional, televised sports in America is the biggest marketing tool in the country. The trend in the last several years has been for everyone in an arena to wear the same color t-shirt. It’s supposed to be intimidating. To me is always looks like a really big room filled w a lot of average people. But the plot: we used to be a bunch of individuals rooting for the same team. Now they want us to believe we’re the same individual rooting for the same team, and while once what that single individual believed most in was the righteousness and ultimate victory of US armed forces on whatever illegal, unwinnable mission they’re sent was effortlessly turned into I’ve been vaccinated, we’ve all been vaccinated, and we’re wearing the same t-shirt to prove it. (Oh look! Over there! Someone’s not wearing a t-shirt!)
In other countries, the marketing may instead be based on religion, politics, race, etc. The purpose is the same.
Briliant Todd. Here’s something I’m wrestling with. Your sentence on “not having to think.” Do you suppose this is the reality some of us can’t face, which is that people, the vast majority possibly just don’t want to think. That in fact, this (to us a dystopia) is entirely what they might want? That keeps me up at night. That stray thought. You hear it all the time from people, how they won’t watch the news or think about controversial issues. They’ve been taught to discard the notion? Probably more likely they’re too stressed or overwhelmed to be able to think at this point.
Don’t mean to answer for the author but here are a couple of quotes on point to your query.
“Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think.”
~Thomas A. Edison
“If people think you make them think, they’ll love you – if you *really* make them think, they’ll hate you…”
~Don Marquis
“Nothing is good or bad but thinking that makes it so…”
-Billy Wobblestick
You ever think about how thinking is changing these days? We used to have to memorize things and know how to add numbers in our head but we are now free to think beyond rote and no one wants to. Not thinking is a bit of a luxury or a decadence even… and i don’t know what i’m saying here so I think I’ll just stop thinking. 🙂
You are merely trying to define what thinking is and that is a noble pursuit.
BRAVO!!!
Me thinks you nailed it!!!!!
Any who have been in any sort of battle in the (Real) activists’ category —- volunteers who are concerned citizens, know this to be so very accurate!
Today we see all these endless useless idiot types (was that from Trotsky or Lenin??) who are nothing more than mindless minions of the WEF, City of London Corporation, or Wall Street!
Yes. Seems that way. Well I also think about the fear factor. People aren’t necessarily mindless but more afraid. Sometimes courage is a luxury of upbringing and personality. A destiny perhaps of the extremely fortunate or the extremely unfortunate.There IS safety in herds but it is hard to be a groundhog in a herd of lemmings.
I am leaning towards the stressed and overwhelmed theory…. But thinking takes many forms.
Chinese author analyzes National Socialism.
http://www.henryckliu.com/page105.html
If a Chinese “state-owned corporation” is allowed to
own quarter of Hamburg container terminal, this cer-
tainly has to do with Germany’s alignment as a pure
export economy dependent on world market, deter-
mined after war by “American” “economics advisors”.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/10/26/germany-agrees-to-sell-stake-in-largest-port-to-communist-chinese-shipping-giant/
So, this appears to be the doorway to the implementation of the Transhumanist agenda. Of course, whether or not the information contained in these videos is credible is open to debate. But I think it certainly bears some serious consideration and further investigation.
Note: There are some references to Christian belief in these videos. Personally, I’m not an adherent of any “religion.”
https://rumble.com/v1q1tmw-live-karen-kingston-people-now-connected-to-the-demonic-realm-through-covid.html?mref=u0e78&mc=2duvi
https://rumble.com/v1qdsv1-uncensored-dr.-ana-the-science-explained-nanotech-in-injections-and-quantum.html?mref=u0e78&mc=2duvi
Well, the WEF have been almost broadcasting it to the masses from their online posts these past 10 years: that Russian central banker back in 2010 who rebuked the WEF (albeit in an eloquent manner) at the St. Petersburg form!?
Herman Gref, CEO of Sberbank (main Russian bank), before the World Economic Forum in 2010 held in St. Petersburg, Russia
(Sidebar: 2010 was the year the Rockefeller Foundation published that interesting study forcasting a future pandemic around 2020 to 2025.)
https://twitter.Com/backtolife_2019/status/1490230763203272704?s=20&t=iIzCxoBfjiKYm3-oYbyEog
I recall reading articles on the WEF sight years back by Dr. Melanie Walker —– senior WEF member, former science advisor to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (deceased), now a member of the Gates Foundation, a Rockefeller Fellow, and on the faculty of the University of Washinton medical school, in an NIH–funded position (if that doesn’t touch all the bases???) —– regarding nanoteching the brain so,humams could be connected to the Internet —- the Internet of Slaves . . .
Outstanding piece! Thank you so much.
The ego loves stability.
Ego is manifested by fear and fear is the perception of lack; lack is the idea of imbalance; imbalance is instability.
Therefore:
Ego is instability.
Sorry, I didn’t mean the ego *is* stable but it seeks an environment that it feels safe in ….the known.
Yep, I understood what you meant…a great point!
Surely the Ego is the captain of a Slave Ship?
Ever confronted by stormy seas, and dark weather,
Ever terrorised by a possible uprising from below deck…
or was that The Terror ?
good wee show.
Ego is the imposter or the notion that the little me is somehow separate from the great I am.
Aye, the older I get I agree, but I did declare in my 30s that I had no ego!
aye
; )
seriously, what you say is probably right.
Not the vax!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-63434960
They’re obviously going large on this meme. So I predict that in the near future, there will be a movie called “Where are you Nancy?” charting the “disturbing, sinister, hateful rise of the QAnon Right conspiracy theorist anti-Semitic ….” etc. etc.
Some interesting insights from “Hugo Talks” on the way this pantomime was reported.
Hugo Talks
Don’t forget Billy Eugenics – he has infiltrated / bought off all the MSM across the world to disseminate the Settled Science.
The Pelosi files:
http://web.archive.org/web/20221029010114/https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/28/paul-pelosi-nancy-pelosi-attack-san-francisco-home
“San Francisco police said that they were called to the Pelosi house in San Francisco on a “wellbeing check” at about 2.27am local time on Friday morning. They found an adult male confronting Paul Pelosi, and a hammer was being grasped by both men.”
Sounds farcical but I suppose it could have happened.
“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it.”
Would it not have made more sense for the intruder to assault Pelosi with the hammer already in his own hand?
Now the usual: The intruder, one David DePape, had “posted rightwing and conspiracy theories online, including content promoting the lie that Donald Trump was deprived of victory in the 2020 election because of voter fraud”.
Another of those Evil QAnon Jan 6 fiends who is “out of touch with reality”. Yes well …
“DePape is also believed to have managed a blog to which he regularly posted screeds concerning the “ruling class”.”
Do Right Wingers normally rant against the ruling class? Isn’t that more of a Left thing?
And now get prepared for a HUGE plot creak:
“A person briefed on the situation told AP (Associated Press) that the intruder had confronted Paul Pelosi while demanding to know where his wife was. A similar chant of “Where’s Nancy?” was made by insurrectionists during the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.”
AHA Gotcha! As I’m sure the guy who found that Muslim passport in the ruins of the twin towers must have said. Or was it a Koran he found?
After a few paragraphs of darkening clouds, this:
“Nancy Pelosi had just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and was due to make a keynote speech at an LGBTQ+ advocacy event …”
Right on, Nancy! Or should I say, Left on!
“….the vice president … condemned hateful and divisive discourse in politics, saying, “anyone who professes to be a leader has to really understand the meaning and the impact of their words”.”
Watch your words everybody! We don’t need Paypal’s $2,500 fine for this!
Great article – but in describing what humans can do, please don’t claim uniqueness. Animals play, create art, create architecture, create music, dance and who knows what is in the imagination of species other than us. Other animals have language, mores, social interactions…. Hubris is the downfall of humanity. We should celebrate life in all its diversity. We don’t need to claim specialness for human beings. All life is special – that is why it should be treated with respect and apart from self interest why we shouldn’t trash the planet. And no I’m not referring to global warming but to the destruction of vital habitats which are good for us as well as all the other creatures we share this planet with.
Thank you for eloquently writing what has been on my mind for a long time.
I was on a bird watching outing yesterday. Some local authority had wiped out a substantial portion of the small reserve. The portion deforested had hosted quails and other birds. Sadly there is no protection for nature. Early this year I was stunned by the destruction of a local park near the company I work for. It now looks like a mining site. We lost 40 old trees almost overnight.
It’s not that people are that daft . . .
It just never occurs to them to investigate what’s going on.
Rather like the schoolkid who simply isn’t interested in mathematics.
If he’s bright, he’ll do something else with his life, and perhaps even branch out from there into a general interest in world affairs.
If he’s not too bright, he’ll watch football on TV, go drinking with his pals, make a few babies, become obese and develop a heart condition, and eventually die, none the wiser for any of those experiences.
Of course the equivalent of all that exists for women too.
Is that “daft”?
I fear it’s just what being alive currently means for most people, and I only hope it won’t take a few generations of totalitarian existence to snap them out of it.
One does one’s best, but overturning totalitarianism isn’t a solo act.
Something has to happen to focus large numbers of people on what really matters.
Decent education could really help, but where do you find that today?
Probably only in old books – always assuming that libraries will still be a thing in 20 years’ time…
The manipulators have almost finished taking care of education. Soon, there will be no such thing as a maverick teacher, because eduction will come via an online channel.
The only possible flaws I see in your theory are: What if sports are a joyful way to build community? Also, what if drinking isn’t all bad?
Well, I was thinking of the extreme cases… 🙂
From the cited article:
“Welcome to yet another graphic instance of the “rules-based international order” at work. The Hegemon always decides which rules apply, and when. Anyone opposing it is an enemy of “freedom,” “democracy,” or whatever platitude du jour, and should be – what else – punished by arbitrary sanctions.”
Everybody Wants to Hop on the BRICS Express
October 27, 2022
Everybody wants to hop on the BRICS Express, by Pepe Escobar – The Unz Review
The United Nations (and all associated agencies) need to be exorcised from the planet…
Choose your Dystopia.
https://www.kotzendes-einhorn.de/blog/2013-06/orwell-vs-huxley/
We need to be capable of thinking critically, in a world that is dangerously blind to the fate that awaits it. It is an issue that concerns me too and fills my writing (link to a free e-book for anyone interested). History shows patterns that elites and governments are blind to, those responsible for the coming world war.
https://patternofhistory.wordpress.com/
The UN is the tool of the globalist overlords who want to control the world, its resources and essentially alter its very nature with GMOs and ecocide using advanced technology. Part of this altering is to change humanity to take away our uniqueness, our divinity and our very essence. They want to cull the herd using vaccines and pharmaceuticals, gene altering therapy and technology turn us into hybrids, chimeras, cyborgs, automatons and literal Zombies.
Is this the type of world you want to live in? Do you want to see their Brave New World Order manifested in our lifetime? We are not powerless and hopeless we do have agency to resist! There can be no neutrality in this scenario, you are either on the side of right/humanity or you are collateral damage for the globalists.
“What do you make of it – this business of the UN preparing to censor non-conformity?” you may ask Joe Six-Pack or Soccer Mom Jane.
“Hold that thought while I finish this text,” you will be told. “Now then, what were you saying?”
Sorry, but the very idea of chaos, order, rule by one big Rule, conformity versus non-conformity – it’s all a bridge too far, as in way way too far, for most people. Not too far for them to comprehend; but too far for them to care about.
For them to get involved, the UN would have to ban text messages. Never gonna happen.
Well, what was the point of these past decades of turbo-privatization if not to be King Rulemaker? Capitalism has deteriorated into the ownership race. Once fascism, I mean “neoliberalism”, became the world economic order, privatization kicked into high gear. There has been such a wealth transfer since then that everything from human genes to farmland to all of nature itself is up for sale. That’s the real war taking place. How can we hold onto what little of “public” remains for posterity, to be able to walk freely in a national park, sit on a public beach? Roam freely in a car without encountering restriction zones at every turn?
This ownership craze has driven capitalists insane, who think that patenting life is just another market to get in on. There’s no need to bridge our way to transhumanism, because they already have synthetic brains, “Synth Heads”. They’ve lost their humanity entirely. The desire to possess the planet creates fortune’s fools. It’s like King Midas and the Golden Touch. Once you put a price tag on everything, it all turns to poison for profit – medicine, food, soil, weather, air, communication airwaves (media) – none of it is fit for the continuity of a healthy world.
Its such a small word, “o w n”.
You will be free to walk, drive, etc., provided you first log your plans using the requisite app.
Think this is one of Todd’s best polemic.
I would not call the opposite of tyranny chaos. It is nature itself.
Homogenizing the human living arrangement is tyrannical, is unnatural and is likely extinctual. This path is imperialism writ large.
Anarchism is a return to our natural existence, something feared by the rulers more than anything.
Talking about chaos!
Back in 2018…
Well… There are many benefits. For a simple example I can use INFLATION!
Their (Owners & Billionaires) FAVORITE benefit is to use “chaos” to hide the FACT that They were the ones that caused the current level of INFLATION.
Reading the article, my mind was immediately drawn to the C1984 idiom: flattening the curve.
Equality: All to be Equal to the other. No extreme data points.
They want intelligence to no longer be a natural bell curve but the smart to become dumber. Hence educational attainment targets within schools to assure all obtain average scores. And no grammar schools or top tier streaming as that becomes too competitive.
Income: all to be just survivable (sustainable) with UBI. All except the 1% to have equal income. They tried it before and it was a BIG fail. Why bother studying engineering for 4 years for the same wage as the road sweeper?
One Health: global AI generated health care means equal quality from 3rd world to 1st. Basically as 3rd world doesn’t have an NHS neither should UK except for the 1% who receive private care (organs for sale?)
It’s making a world of the average. No entrepreneurship that competes with GloboCap. No middle class shops that competes with Big Four (in UK) or better yet, food only from one provider. With the best food retained from the masses for the 1%. N Korea!
Learn how they survived under communist rule. We will need to start living that way if they, GloboCap, get their way.
THEY ARE NOT ELITE BUT PSYCHOPATHS. Do not call them ‘elite’ less you want to refer to yourself as ‘dross’ or ‘untermensche’.
The overlords’ specialised servants will enjoy additional education and perks.
‘This is tyranny.’
No, this is bureaucracy. Bureaucrats really believe in rules and that rules should be ‘protected.’ They make rules for own good and protect rules like they protect their children.
For the bureaucrat’s task they only need… money
Best way to overcome the tyranny of bureaucracy is to defund bureaucrats, starting with ‘the science’.
All this reminds to Queen’s vision of one vision, of one fried chicken. Which people loved. Queen is the greatest rock band of all time, eh?
Frankly, it’s not only the bureaucrats, it’s also the population at large who love rules and love to be ruled. So if we start the blame game…
Guess, I wouldn’t do any good as a politician…
The truth of life on Earth; health and disease; the structure of matter; so-called space above and even the shape of the Earth; is so different from what is taught in modern scientific establishments, shown in entertainment and media, it truly is a rabbit hole. Our modern perceptions are basically a physicalistic determinism philosophy backed up only by well established interpretation goggles; this philosophy profits the rulers; if you take those goggles off, every single scientific study can be seen to show that the established scientific explanations of phenomena here on Earth and space, are a complete fantasy. No wonder they want to outlaw debate; the entire materialistic consumerist mindset and allopathic model of so-called healthcare is reliant upon it.
I do agree William. We have been told so many lies but it is exciting to at last discover some real facts. Thank goodness for the internet – I know its filled with lots of crap, but you can find jewels with selective research. No wonder the globos want to censor it.
I don’t think we would be in chaos if left to our own free will. The problem is the interference. Whether it’s a jab or pollution interfering with Mother Nature and our otherwise perfect system (making us ill) or division using propaganda and language. Traffic in India may look manic, but it flows seamlessly – until traffic lights are introduced, which then hampers the flow. We have natural and autonomous homogeny like fishes and birds (who don’t bump into each other when swimming in schools or flying in flocks). One could even argue that artistic endeavour (as poetry is to the confines of language) is a result of our imprisonment or at the very least the representation of a road out of it.
Plurality of opinion was emphasised in the New Testament gospels: four different accounts of the same story. This was an encouragement of discussion.
I don’t choose opinion, but perspective. In line with the tenets of the article, multiple perspectives enrich each other. But what unifies them is not All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, but the willingness and desire to heal. Apparent chaos is then a call to creative alignment within life.
A polarised and polarising segregative movement rises from the attempt to impose order upon chaos. Be sure that whatever we give, sets the measure of receipt, such that what we think to eradicate becomes our Nemesis or denial.
Judgement set over and apart is the IDEA of a god or self set outside and alien to the life so judged and excluded, for specialness of selection always excludes, just as a spotlight discards more than it reveals.
Discernment within life is of our own experience as life – which is not split into compartments, of rules and filters – except as a shared imagination or imaged modelling of life, mis-taken as reality itself. And now this insight is abused to assert all is a mental construct, as narratives that set reality.
The wish to hack reality is the expression of a lack of wholeness or real connection, purpose and fulfilment in being. Its circular reasoning is a self fulfilling sense of lack driven ‘conflict or problem’ to be repackaged into ‘order’ by All the king’s horses and all the king’s men – or power set in the world.
But true Sovereignty is integral to relational being, of which our world is a ‘reflection’ or as ‘shadows on the cave wall’ or projections of thoughts given acceptance by living from or reacting to as real. The basis for discernment is not in the mind that entranced or engaged in image as reality to get from. But an open or honest awareness to what we are giving and receiving, teaching and learning.