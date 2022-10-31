17 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Hallow-meme Edition

The spooky season is upon us, and what does that mean? The same as most other mondays, of course: memes.
I’ll be honest, the title pun is the major reason these memes are here, but it’s the time of year for fun and frolics and bad dad jokes.
1.
We could have filled the whole piece with nothing but “Spirit Costume” memes, but we chose just our favourites…
2.
…and our tastes run to the meta…
3.
…and the somewhat pretentious.
4.
Elon AND Kanye…it’s been a busy week of manufactured outrage.
5.
As someone who’s been battling flu, where was this bear when I needed him?
6.
Our editors dress like this every day.
Every. Day.
7.
…because of stuff like this.
8.
What about their civil frights?
9.
We’ve all thought it.
10.
Costume of the year. easy winner.
11.
Seriously, everyone should watch V for Vendetta.
12.
…why summon a demon anyway? There’s plenty here already.
13.
The more you think about it, the worse it gets.
14.
I feel attacked, not gonna lie.
15.
We’re going to run out of both soon enough.
16.
“Am I the only one who gives a shit about the truth?”
17.
And we’re out.
Bonus – from the comments
Another nice Spirit meme.
Just be angry about everything all the time.
It’s the only logical explanation.
And finally…
I’ve watched this a thousand times, and it makes me laugh every single time.
A little gift for all my friends and #VTubers,
One of my favorite Halloween-related funnies.#Halloween #Memes pic.twitter.com/eZJy0h361a
— Alteus 💀 VTuber (@AlteusCh) October 28, 2022
Have a Happy Hallow-meme everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).
How to post your own memes in a comment:
- First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough.
- Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below.
- Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà!
Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!
Typical news vaccuity. There were riots in Dundee. The entire media is outraged. Lots of invective …. but can anyone hazard a guess as to the cause? No. No one seems interested. A little searching brings news of previous protests against that “cost of living crisis”. Was that the reason this time? We may never know.
Again – the news. There’s lots of it and it makes a big noise. But there is no information.
Presearch being attacked by Google.
Rat on pumpkins:
From whothefuckcares.com:
“Two new covid sub-variants spark concern
NEW DELHI :Scientists have detected two new virulent sub-variants of Omicron spreading covid-19 infection in India, weeks after sounding the alarm over two others in the run-up to festivities
A total of 233 cases of sub-variants XBB and seven cases of XBB.1 have been found in various pockets to add to infections caused by…..”
And it just goes to show how mind molding works that I first read that as 233 sub-variants.
But who can possibly care now?
Therefore…
This is not about caring and not about convincing. It’s the drip drip drip of Chinese water torture.
If I sort out the alphabet soup, am I more at risk?… probably at risk of something… yahn
VAXX EFFECT MASQUERADES AS COVID
Some US hospitals are over-run & some schools have resumed remote learning.
FDA document: MODERNA’S own trials show increased respiratory infections w/i 28 days of vaxx:
2-5 year olds:
pneumonia .3% ; placebo 0
respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) .4%; placebo less than .1%
6-11 year olds:
RSV .3%; placebo 0
PFIZER -similar
https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/evidence-suggests-the-covid-shots?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=email
Young thing at the service station got cold/flu last week …fully vaxxed….had refuse to give up the mask until today when I was almost shocked to see the naked face…I had been telling her it made no difference but who am I…now she is worried about travelling to New Zealand next week and killing her grandfather…one has to wonder what it will actually take for some of the indoctrinated to give up this belief system they recently acquired.
Reminds me of a line from a John Cale song: “We’re already dead, just not yet in the ground.”
An interesting video from the era of transparencies.
ALL HOLIDAYS ARE OCCULT HUMAN SACRIFICE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUNVO1sx1R7T/
Number 9 😂
Worth repeating, daily.
Re No. 10: it’s amazing how many people know what this refers to but don’t know what Biden’s daughter wrote about him.
BTW the last thing the unvaxxed have to worry about is being accused of witchcraft. The controllers love witchcraft, it must be obvious be now.
Witchcraft indeed. A witches brew. And as you mentioned it I did a little post on Macbeth, the 3 witches scene. I think it is quite funny, but be warned there are some ghastly pictures!
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/03/11/macbeth-the-three-witches-scene/
They a..mished out on them didn’t they??!
OK, this week one was mildly funny, better than last week. But honestly, “when the government creates a virus and uses it…..”? Have you now changed, after so many articles to the contrary, and are pushing the lab-leak bio-weapon narrative BS? BOO!
By creating, it doesn’t necessarily mean creating it physically.
He already knows that really 😉
Oh dear me Jeffrey. Of course we aren’t pushing the lab leak nonsense. And you KNOW we aren’t. You used to be interesting but now you’ve become one of those strange boring souls who seem to turn up solely to “find” fake reasons to bitch and moan. What is the deal with the people who do that?