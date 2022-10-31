17 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Hallow-meme Edition

The spooky season is upon us, and what does that mean? The same as most other mondays, of course: memes.

I’ll be honest, the title pun is the major reason these memes are here, but it’s the time of year for fun and frolics and bad dad jokes.

1.

We could have filled the whole piece with nothing but “Spirit Costume” memes, but we chose just our favourites…



2.

…and our tastes run to the meta…



3.

…and the somewhat pretentious.



4.

Elon AND Kanye…it’s been a busy week of manufactured outrage.



5.

As someone who’s been battling flu, where was this bear when I needed him?



6.

Our editors dress like this every day.

Every. Day.



7.

…because of stuff like this.



8.

What about their civil frights?



9.

We’ve all thought it.



10.

Costume of the year. easy winner.



11.

Seriously, everyone should watch V for Vendetta.



12.

…why summon a demon anyway? There’s plenty here already.



13.

The more you think about it, the worse it gets.



14.

I feel attacked, not gonna lie.



15.

We’re going to run out of both soon enough.



16.

“Am I the only one who gives a shit about the truth?”



17.

And we’re out.



Bonus – from the comments

Another nice Spirit meme.



Just be angry about everything all the time.



It’s the only logical explanation.



And finally…

I’ve watched this a thousand times, and it makes me laugh every single time.

A little gift for all my friends and #VTubers, One of my favorite Halloween-related funnies.#Halloween #Memes pic.twitter.com/eZJy0h361a — Alteus 💀 VTuber (@AlteusCh) October 28, 2022

Have a Happy Hallow-meme everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).