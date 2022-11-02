“Pandemic Amnesty”? It’s just more narrative reinforcement

Kit Knightly
A few days ago, on Halloween, the Atlantic ran this opinion piece by economist Emily Oster, headlined:
LET’S DECLARE A PANDEMIC AMNESTY
This along, along with the sub-head…
We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID.
…have been doing the rounds on the internet.
The general perception has been that it is some kind of admission of defeat, perhaps a recognition that the “pandemic” was not real, and that those pushing the narrative had been in the wrong; a genuine plea for understanding or forgiveness.
But while the headline may appear to be suggesting that – and, indeed, was perhaps chosen carefully to create that impression – it’s actually nothing of the kind.
It’s not an apology, a backwards step or segue to our old pre-Covid reality.
It’s just more narrative reinforcement.
We’ve seen it all before.
In February this year, the Guardian ran an article supposedly about “scientists admitting their mistakes” over “covid”.
And what do you think those “mistakes” were?
Selling out and caving in and going along with the mass deployment of a potentially deadly and totally unnecessary “experimental” vax?
Not at all. They just didn’t trust the narrative enough.
I honestly didn’t think vaccines were going to work[…]So I was completely bowled over when those first trials came through in the run-up to Christmas 2020 and we got this wonderful gift. They were so much more effective than I’d hoped
Says one repentant scientist.
masks worked better than I thought they would
Said another.
While framed as “admitting mistakes”, these thoughts are clearly nothing more than selling the familiar old official lie from a different angle.
It was nothing new, it was nothing honest. Just the modern equivalent of reformed sinners praising God for their conversion to the light.
The piece in the Atlantic is exactly the same.
“We wore cloth masks outside”, regrets Oster, revealing she now realises they wouldn’t do anything (but plastic masks inside still work, of course).
“We kept schools closed for too long”, she further laments, without mentioning they never needed to be closed at all, or conceding this was done cynically to create fear and isolation.
And the biggest oops of all?
When the vaccines came out, we lacked definitive data on the relative efficacies of the Johnson & Johnson shot versus the mRNA options from Pfizer and Moderna. The mRNA vaccines have won out. But at the time, many people in public health were either neutral or expressed a J&J preference. This misstep wasn’t nefarious. It was the result of uncertainty.
Oh mea culpa! Some of us didn’t realize those Pfizer jabs were as amazing as they turned out to be!
Still think this is a genuine recognition of the fact Covid skeptics were right the whole time?
Maybe read the whole article before jumping to conclusions?
In fact genuine Covid skepticism doesn’t even merit a hearing in this deceitful guff.
It’s just another mind-fuck, in part about reinforcing the narrative and in part excusing the negative results of the last two years as a series of accidents and “misjudgments” done in the panic of the moment, whilst insisting that they were all done with good intentions:
But most errors were made by people who were working in earnest for the good of society.
She says, before concluding later:
Let’s acknowledge that we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty, and then try to work together to build back and move forward.
This always happens. After the strong man with the sword comes the weak man with the sponge.
Rather than asking for amnesty they are offering one…to those covid skeptics who have found two and a half years of being on the outside looking in too exhausting to carry on. A compromise.
If you pretend we didn’t mean any harm, we’ll forgive you for telling (partial) truth about us.
And, should any forgiveness or peaceful accord be achieved, we – you reading this, me writing it and any other sinners who won’t repent – are not included.
A fact Ms Oster is at pains to point out:
We can leave out the willful purveyors of actual misinformation.
Yes – she means us.
Naturally, this amnesty will never extend to us. We are heretics beyond salvation.
It’s about the fence sitters and half-doubters.
The ones who still have one foot inside the establishment and are looking, desperately, for an excuse to edge all the way back inside and who can be persuaded to accept a cozy little fudge
- Covid was a real problem and needed important “public health measures” to deal with it.
- Any damage done by these measures was purely accidental, and the result of misguided good intentions.
- Anyone who acknowledges points 1 and 2, will be allowed back into the shelter of the mainstream no matter how much they fought against the Covid narrative in the past
But let’s suppose I’m actually wrong.
Let’s suppose this was a genuine apology on behalf of the people who half-destroyed the world in the quest for more money and more power and now want us to forgive and forget.
Well, then they can go to hell.
Exactly, excellent commentary KK.
They are always trying to divide the People into two opposing ‘camps’ who must disagree only over the ‘management’ of the ‘problem’, same technique is used with the two-party political system to create the Overton Window of acceptable discourse.
Both ‘camps’ are encouraged by most of the media to gaslight anyone who brings up the obvious elephant in the room, that it’s been a global psychological operation from the start.
Food blogger Julie Powell, whose writing was the basis for the movie Julie and Julia, died suddenly in her home of a heart attack at 49. She had tweeted the day before: ‘So I woke up with something that’s really Black Hairy Tongue. People, including my doctor, seem to think it’s no big deal, and will go away soon, but it certainly is gross.’ This is a fungal mouth infection which can be caused by an auto-immune condition, but which trolls are saying was actually caused by covid, as well as the heart attack. Julie was vaccinated as well as boosted and in another tweet was complaining she would have to wait another three months for another boost.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/yjqk3w/food_blogger_julie_powell_just_died_recently_you/
None of the msm articles tell you this, we have to get our news from reddit conspiracy it seems. As someone on FB pointed out ‘how long before people connect the dots that are big as baseballs?’
Sorry for double link, tried to edit it but wouldn’t work properly.
“Oops! We Goofed.”
“We didn’t get every last one of you.”
“Can you ever forgive us?”
There is nothing clever or subtle about this. It’s ferociously belligerent stuff. It goes like this:
Step 1: “Oh my God! We’ve done something dreadful! We are down on our knees to beg your forgiveness!”
Everyone’s attention now fixed on speaker! Everyone waiting in excitement for a full confession … and here it comes:
Step 2: “We weren’t nearly draconian enough! We should have kept lockdown on permanently. We should have superglued tha masks onto everyone! We should have chained up the kids and pregnant women and forced them to take vaccines every five minutes! Will you ever forgive us?”
Well said. Even Emily Oster’s article didn’t acknowledge any harm done by the C-shots. She actually said that one poison jab was better than the other poison jab (had “won out”).
These fascist are evil to the core.
You really gotta give it to them – the narrative control is so subtle w/ pieces like that. As we know no one actually reads anything so your average oblivious individual will see that headline and be reassured that w/e mistakes were made during covid have been learned from and the science has “settled” or w/e lol. Because no ones saying covid wasn’t unprecedented and the pandemic of a generation except cranks.
“unts like this economist need to be imprisoned for a long long time
I have two words for them and all of their enablers. I won’t bother to use those words here, I think most will know exactly what they are without my needing to say them.
First of all, there was no uncertainty. People saw through the lie from day 1.
Secondly, De novo assembly with targeted PCR is absolute garbage, and every credible PhD knows it. Unless their “repentance” includes this acknowledgment, they’re lying.
Additionally, scientists in 2015 were openly against mRNA technology because there was no “off-switch”. Their “repentance” needs to include the reasons that they willfully ignored the science about mRNA.
Other things that their “repentance” needs to include:
Why they willfully went along with a lie, while simultaneously witnessing the numbers come from the flu.
Why they willfully pushed test assays that, in their own test package inserts, admit that they are incapable of identifying fake covid.
Why they willfully gave zero-liability experimental gene modifying vaccines without explaining risks to the patient and implications for intellectual property rights.
And last, they need to include the reasons that they pushed vaccines with patents that cross the blood brain barrier on innocent people without telling them.
“Complicated choices”. Instead of disambiguation this is more obfuscation. A choice to be made is quite simple. They’re trying to make the convid phenomenon sound complicated so that the majority of us will simply give up and surrender our will to them.
They can ram their ‘amnesty’ sideways, however it is intentioned.
Of course it’s primary aim is to wean the tired and exhausted back into ‘civil society’, now that they’re eventually back in the pub, at the football, on holidays, or able to be ill and absent from work without a British picture to return etc. Secondary is to empower those individuals, to disavow those who are alleged to be keeping the blaze going, for the sake of peace and quiet. And thirdly, and much more quietly, to hope no one notices who pocketed what from their scare campaigns.
We don’t figure in their New Way.
Thank fuck for that.