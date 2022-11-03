WATCH: Simple Sabotage #SolutionsWatch

Most people think of sabotage as explosive and sometimes deadly acts of violence against property and machinery.

But from lying flat and quiet quitting to water-level tinkering and other subtle acts of mischief, there are many nonviolent and potentially extremely effective ways to fling our sabots in the gears of the New World Order.

