WATCH: Simple Sabotage #SolutionsWatch

Most people think of sabotage as explosive and sometimes deadly acts of violence against property and machinery.
But from lying flat and quiet quitting to water-level tinkering and other subtle acts of mischief, there are many nonviolent and potentially extremely effective ways to fling our sabots in the gears of the New World Order.
Time headline is a giveaway:
“Health officials are now tracking covid 19 variants at airports”
Both “health officials” and “variants” are code. The goon squads are watching all of us.
Boycott elections. We can’t just “not vote”, we have to demand the corrupt political systems be abolished and new ones take their place. ALL political systems at this point are completely captured and corrupt. Quiet water level tinkering or little shit ain’t going to do it man. Put your cell phone down James.
“Oh, but Boris is so much better than that Truss woman was… I’m going to vote for him…”
That’s what we’re up against.
People just can’t handle the thought that elections are meaningless. After all, they always worked before, didn’t they…?
One has to disengage with it all if we want anything close to a fix. Stop buying the personal gadgets that enslave you. Stop consuming the poisons they sell you.
Further, no need to worry about what they might do to us as “they” don’t have to do anything at all. “They” just provide you with the rope to hang yourself.
Most are addicted to the poisons they provided on tap custom designed to keep you stupid and compliant.
The majority can’t think of a life without these things. Imagine giving up takeaway food, alcohol, caffeine, anti depressants, porn sites, movies and all the other shite they supply on demand for you at the push of a button. They want you weak, overweight, unmotivated and dimmed. Until people stop acting like teenagers, roll up their sleeves and pull their socks up it will continue.
Instead of blaming the next installed, corrupt, political leader, perhaps it’s time for some house keeping of our own.
I think you’ve pretty much summed up the way I feel about it there. It’s incredibly hard to get normies to fully break out of the trance though, they always end up getting pulled back in to technology and poisons for the mind and body, because being weak willed has been taught to them as a way of life from birth, and making excuses for yourself is perfectly acceptable to them.
It struck me today how astonishing it really is that we cannot see – staring us in the face as clear as day – the blackness in the souls of so many of our criminal ‘representatives’.
Apart from the normal, logical conclusion that they are dangerous psychopaths, you’d think that after these few years of catastrophic, blatant fraud we would all have developed a kind of herd clairvoyance and be able perceive such a life-threatening phenomenon in the same way as a domestic animal can sense certain oncoming disasters…
they dont have the sense, especially as their development was fashioned to the blind pattern of habit
We all have that animal sixth sense going on now. No-one is asleep anymore – they are looking away as it isn’t pretty. Many people look away when they see lambs in fields because they like lambs but they like eating them too. People look away even if they know there is wrong.
There is everyone awake but most looking away. Still, those people won’t argue with you – they will abstain and continue being – I don’t know – what is the name for someone awake morally but refusing to look?
Edit: hypocrite & coward – it came to me in the end. Shame we’re like that really.