Iain Davis’s “BBC Unvaccinated” takedown: Revisited

Off-Guardian recently published Iain Davis’s takedown, The BBC’s “Unvaccinated with Professor Hannah Fry“ parts one, two and three, some all-round brilliant journalism which we thought was worth re-highlighting. We also wanted to give Kari Butler a shout-out for her sterling work audio-narrating this series.
Kari Butler has been doing some other audio-narration for OFFG, helping to make our content as accessible as we can.
We think Kari’s work on Iain’s series is particularly noteworthy, an excellent accompaniment in style and tone, and we warmly invite you all to have a listen, or a re-listen, and share them widely.
Reawakening pandemic whisperings are inevitably in the air at this time of year, they come in waves (if you’ll excuse the pun). Perhaps such whisperings are merely the product of a past, shared trauma response. Perhaps they are seeded deliberately, a quiet warning to behave ourselves as heating bills rise, increasing numbers of shopfronts are boarded up and supermarket shelves become even more bare. Or perhaps, just perhaps, there really will be an attempt to roll out dual Nuclear/Viral apocalypse fear narratives.
We’d like to say we know the answers, but of course, like you, we can only guess at this point.
However, it never hurts to rearm ourselves with a refreshed perspective and this brilliant series and excellent audio accompaniment – over 125 mins of choice listening – is a very good place to start.
Enjoy!
“Shut down Pfizer and the rest of the Pharma-Con Racket!”
“Why do you think the CIA studied LSD?”
04/11/22 Peggy Hall – THE REAL REASON FOR
THE NEW “EMERGENCY” in Orange County
More criminal activity taking place.
The plan is to keep the Covid Con going forever.
We could think of Covid as the new Al Qaeda and the array of variants and subvariants as the ever elusive viral terrorists.
There’s no way to tangibly identify either the murky sleeper cells or the virii, which makes it all the easier to keep the bogus narrative rolling along amidst an incurious public who invite these spurious explanations as to why they are continuously getting sick.
Just last week I came across a mom who was lamenting that her kid was super sick. A few days later I asked how the kid was doing here is what she said:
“Much better! Thanks! It has been a rough start to the school year- lots of strange viruses going around and my darn kids are catching them all. He went back to school today.”
Turns out the kid is double vaxxed w/the mRNA garbage and recently got the quadrivalent “flu vaccine.” Yet she can’t figure this out- “strange viruses” is all she could come up with.
What’s her profession? You guessed it, doctor.
Anyone who thinks that the Covid scam is going away is in for a rude awakening. You really think that when psychotic billionaires come with a record setting profiteering scheme they will pull back on their own? Think again.
Just yesterday Lord Fauci was priming the public for ‘Endless Covid’ in an article in Fortune titled- Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
…
While the situation is certainly different from last winter when Omicron dominated all other variants, a new “variant soup” of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country, wiping out key tools used to protect immune-compromised people.
“We’re really at a point that may be a crossroads here. As we’re entering into the cooler months, we are starting to see the emergence of sublineage variants of Omicron,” Fauci said on the Conversations on Health Care radio show on Thursday.
….
Fauci also stressed in Thursday’s interview that the pandemic was far from over. The number of deaths from COVID, which still averages around 2,600 a week, remains far too high, Fauci emphasized, adding “we’re still in the middle of this—it is not over. Four hundred deaths per day is not an acceptable level.”
Just last week Nature was pimping the same story which can be found throughout the unabashed bought off “scientific community.”
From that article:
COVID ‘variant soup’ is making winter surges hard to predict
Descendants of Omicron are proliferating worldwide — and the same mutations are coming up again and again.
Some call it a swarm of variants — others refer to it as variant soup. Whatever it’s called, the current crop of immunity-dodging offshoots of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is unprecedented in its diversity. This complexity makes it harder to predict coming waves of infection. It might even lead to a ‘double wave’ in some places, as first one variant and then another overtakes a population.
Read that Nature article. These people are going to keep making this shit up for eternity. It’s an endless revenue stream, a convenient cover-up for vaporized immune systems and a rationale for continued “health security measures.”
So I ask ask the ‘Covid Sceptics’ how much of this bogus narrative are you going to play along with?