More twitter censorship for OffG…maybe Elon Musk isn’t going to save free speech after all.

Censorship and OffG are old friends at this point, across most social media platforms but especially Twitter.
Aside from the covert actions – shadow-banning, follower trimming, the sort of tactics everyone in the alternate media is familiar with – for over two years now anyone who clicks on one our articles on twitter sees this warning:
What really galls us about this is the dishonesty – they choose to imply OffG is “violent”, “spammy” or “malicious”, none of which are true, rather honestly say they disagree with our content.
But all that’s going to change now, right? Sir Elon is coming along on his white horse to save free speech, right?
Well, maybe not…
Yes, since Musk’s acquisition of twitter we’re not only still seeing the same fake warning every time people click on our links, we’re now seeing a new warning every time someone shares our content (not even the memes are safe!).
Still, that 8 dollars a month for a blue tick…that’s a big deal, I guess.
More entertainment here:
Tight ship here tonight.
I reckon about 50% of all the posts have already been deleted.
I didn’t have a problem with any of them.
Anyone who fancies Musk as a saviour will deserve what’s coming. The guy is the devil in disguise.
I’m not sure why anyone thought that about Musk, was it something he said? I thought he was a billionaire, isn’t that like, enough evidence.
that’s more than enough evidence. In fact, this could be the first case in history that we have “too much” evidence….case dismissed!!!!
Elon Musk consults with ADL and other pressure groups on combatting “hate” and preserving “election integrity”
https://reclaimthenet.org/elon-musk-adl-twitter-hate-harassment-election-policies/
There are only two sides. Right and left. Anyone who criticizes them both is just dangerous and divisive….apparently.
If you try gliding or diving, there is also up and down.
I figured Elon was a bluff. The old renegade who gets the old school upset, gains some rebel credentials…. and turns out to be every bit as repressive – as planned.
Elon’s coming, better hide your speech.
He’ll turn to mush like anyone else after his allotted time has run out.
Elon?
Mush.
Another wasted soul.
This is really interesting.
I did a search re: Icke
And look what turned op.
EVERY lead statement was EXACTLY the same
https://www.google.com/search?q=Icke,+who+has+made+%22anti-Semitic+and+offensive+statements+in+the+past%22&client=firefox-b-d&filter=0&biw=1920&bih=899&dpr=1
Musk was never going to save anything. He just wore a costume as Baphomet and his mom sports the one-eye everytime a photographer looks her way.
He’s a puppet who has business and profits driven his way to make him a useful tool.
The company his string-pullers operate, SpaceX, is putting up the grid for the internet of bodies called Star-Link. They’re also creating “NeuraLink”, which is the enslavement companion the will connect people’s brains with the IoB.
If I remember correctly, Musk once stated that his biggest challenge, at the time, was to reach an electrode count in his Brain-Machine Interface (BMI) to be competitive with BlackRock’s BMI garbage.
Key thing to note is that they are planning to use electrodes. So, what could it be that the electrodes will be reading and linking to? The answer is biosensors and nanotubes and its not a big mystery how those will wind up in people.
No you no, how some of us feel! when the spam filter spam what ever turned in to pending then censoring.
most people (even running blogs like this) can’t handle much more than the length of a twit.
Yep and TLAV is still banned and they blocked a message about Ukraine from Scott Ritter…
obviously Elon was put in to appease the fake opposition
First of all Elon Musk doesn’t own Twitter, Tesla or anything else. He probably doesn’t even understand how a Tesla works nevermind a rocket. He’s an actor fronting for corporations like black rock and vanguard and the biggest corporation of them all….the us government and intelligence apparatus. They own these companies. If you’re arguing over musk you are arguing over a freemasonic creation. He’s basically playing tony stark 365 days a year. He’s not the richest man in the world either. Whoever believes this stuff deserves to be taken for a ride. This is how the elites control you. They get you arguing over things and giving your attention and energy to things that are NOT REAL
‘Elon Musk isn’t going to save free speech after all.’
Who would have thought…
Naive modern moron slaves expecting that a Billionaire would care about such idiocy as “on-line free speech”!
Can’t stop laughing…
Musk isn’t a billionaire. He’s an actor. Wake up
Good luck with that! Keep sleeping.
He is a front man for the death cult that rules the world – pos.
Actually, the moronic notion is that anyone will come and save us. We’ve been waiting for 2,000 years after all. We are our own saviours, if we want, and damn the consequences. As they say, better to die with a stiff upper lip than to live on your knees.
Don’t worry about Twitter… Just STOP using it!
Compared to this:
that twatter crap is just that…. crap!
Musk said today “nothing changed” and he will have a “content moderation board”. So yeah Musk won’t save free speech.
I have never used Twitter, but you can hardly blame Elon Musk.
He has only just now, fired the people who banned you, if the “news” is to believed.
He was quoted as saying it would take some weeks to unban “the banned”
If you believe the news why are you here?
Read the word “if”
If I had believed the news, 2 years ago, I probably wouldn’t be here.
I would have been jabbed, had a heart attack, a stroke, gone mad (even worse than normal) that one of my surviving jabbed friends, in hospital for 9 days, texted me about, this week, when she got home.
I just wish I had done more to try and convince my friends not to get jabbed. I succeeded with my wife, son and grandkids.
This man wrote how I feel far more eloquently than I could write.
https://www.coronababble.com/post/reflections-on-the-covid-era-shock-loss-retribution
The Train Strike has been cancelled for tomorrow…which is good.
Some of our friends might be able to turn up.
Tony
Maybe I’m behind the times, but does anyone really give a fuck about Twitter? Really? Genuine question.
I thought this was good
The power of the small
https://twitter.com/RooBeeDoo1/status/1585949096979927040
It controls most people to some extent.
But at least not those who completely ignore it.
There’s hope.
Studies show low engagement with the general population- single digit percentages.
But the psychopaths running the West, and the rest of the wealthy elitists, use it and follow it.
This is the mistake the good guys make over and over- ignoring the things they don’t care about that the enemy is using.
It’s why conservative didn’t conserve anything. They wrote long winded books for the choir, went on cruises, had contests to see who could put the most italicized Latin phrases into their articles, and sat around their own spaces thinking popular culture was beneath their notice.
I once asked on a conservative site what Rush Limbaugh actually accomplish other than getting rich? OMG, you’d think I’d suggested the worst blasphemy in the world, but Rush spent all those years preaching to an audience of believers, and the country still turned into an atrocity filled cesspit.
There are some very angry people on twit.
And they have a lot of followers.
I wouldn’t have thought it would be that easy to shut them down, and OffG’s reputation is probably the result of idle gossip, rather than the result of serious scrutiny by the twit’s twotterators.
You know the sort of thing: “Somebody said OffG promotes misinformation, so it must be true…”