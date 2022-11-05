Believe It or Not!

Todd Hayen
I have a confession to make. I do not believe most of what I hear. That doesn’t at all mean I think it is false or untrue, I just don’t believe it is true—neither true, or untrue—neither fact or fiction.
Since all this Covid caca began I have adopted the phrase, “consider everything, believe nothing.” Which basically means I don’t commit to much of anything but I keep an open mind. This has worked pretty well for me, albeit a bit wishy-washy.
I don’t really start believing something unless I have seen some pretty compelling evidence in support of it, or someone I trust says or writes it, or there is so much science behind it, it would be impossible not to “believe.”
Also things that I have experienced directly I tend to believe, but even that can be dicey.
Now, I can be pretty sure of some things, or even pretty sure something isn’t Kosher. But I tend to always keep an open mind unless something moves into the “believed” category or the “not believed” category—even then I can always change my mind. Believable and unbelievable stuff can be found on the sheep side as well as on the shrew side.
As you all know, the shrew side can have some pretty scoogley stuff to assess. Don’t get me wrong; I love it when people have theories and ideas that contradict the mainstream, even really weird ones. But honestly, can’t I save judgment for later? Do I have to say I believe everything to stay in the clubhouse?
On my substack I wrote an article about Geert Vanden Bossche’s theories regarding the immune escape of the virus. I got an angry comment informing me that there is no virus and there never has been a virus and my article was completely whacked because to believe anything I said one would have to believe an untruth—that viruses actually exist.
I tried to defend myself as well as the point of my article but to no avail. She unsubscribed in a huff. The irony is that if I had to pick a side right now I would probably pick Terrain Theory over Germ Theory—I was introduced to this concept 20 years ago when my wife was dying of cancer. I did a deep dive into Royal Rife’s work and was convinced a lot of his theories and methods were right on. Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory is a big part of that Rife world, and it fascinated me.
My article on Bossche and his virus exploits? Well, yeah, I cover all sides. I think Bossche’s work is very interesting, even though it resides in the forbidden realms of germ theory. That doesn’t mean I can’t look at it, write about it, and ponder about it…does it?
How about you reading this? Do you believe everything, on this side of the fence, we are expected to believe? How far down the rabbit hole are you willing to go? Where do you stop believing, and where do you stop even considering? And where down there do you say, “this is all nonsense!”
For some reason I don’t seem to get to the “nonsense” point…I am fascinated by everything, and am willing to look at it all…flat earth, fairies, aliens, lizard people, the Pope being a pedophile, I consider everything—but I don’t believe all of it. Do you?
There is some old bit of wisdom that says nothing is 100% anything. Meaning that the entire world can’t be evil, or the entire government can’t be corrupt, or all of medicine cannot be off base and ineffective. On and on.
I think in a broad sense this is probably truer than not. But I do wonder about nuance and detail. Was there a good side to Adolf Hitler? He did like dogs, or so it seemed. How about Stalin? He read a lot, how could anyone who reads a lot be all bad?
I sprinkle a little bit of this wisdom into the consideration of strange ideas and theories. Dr Carl Jung, the eminent Swiss psychiatrist and founder of archetypal “depth” psychology, said the true spice of life lies in the tension of the opposites…and probably truth lies there as well in most cases.
This tension is the grey area between two opposing dogmas.
I suppose it is dogma that sets me off. I shy away a bit from people who are so rigid they can’t even discuss a controversial situation. The same goes for information. For example, I do not spend a lot of time “looking” at the sheep side of all of this (been there, done that)…I don’t try to find “the good” or the “facts” in the mainstream agenda about the virus, or the good side to vaccines, or censorship, or corruption.
Maybe I am wrong not to spend more time “seeing their point of view.” But, if something came along that was significant, I certainly would give it a peek.
I do entertain the very slight possibility that many of these puppet masters are ignorant and don’t really know what they are doing—that is largely how cult psychology works. I even believe that Big Pharma has done some good things in the world! Same with Big Medicine.
I also don’t spend a lot of time going too far down the rabbit hole. Maybe that is wrong as well, but I just don’t have the time. I don’t bash the believers down there, but I don’t say much about what they believe, either because I simply have not thoroughly investigated their position.
I was interviewed on JermWarfare a while back and made some comment about Epstein and his notorious island. Everyone associated with Epstein is largely being considered a pedophile. I said I am not so sure that is true, but then added that I have not really investigated the whole thing that thoroughly.
I was blasted for this. “I should know more about Epstein, and then I would know the truth.” Maybe so, but I choose not to investigate everything that thoroughly, not because it doesn’t matter, but because I am interested in other things.
So what do we do with all of this?
I know I am afraid often to express even an opinion about a lot of things found in the depths of that rabbit hole. I do not say it is all crap, and I do not say it is all solid truth. I simply do not know.
I think every “movement” consisting of a large group of people has within it many conflicting ideas. That is pretty obvious.
I do not think we have to believe, and be on board, with every one of these ideas in order to consider ourselves devoted to the cause. Personally I think it is best not to call out things we do not have a positive opinion about unless we are very sure of them.
We should allow ideas to breathe, and rub our chin about weird ones we don’t fully understand at our first encounter with them. But I don’t think we have to claim loyalty to everything that comes along within our circle. And at the same time, we should refrain from bashing contradictory ideas that come into the discussion.
I always enjoy digitally speaking with PhD’s from the scoundrel area of “psycho-the-rapist”!
So, here goes another try…
Imagine the following event. You are sitting down near an Wi-Fi router and you’ve your smart”brain” even nearer to you (of course!) and sometimes you’re holding the device in your hand! These simple actions of modern daily existence lasts for about 2 hours.
During these 2 yours the radiation causes the disintegration of many DNA and RNA pieces. These pieces of “bad” DNA and RNA are detected by your Immune System (yes you have one of those also, and without the need of the miracle mRNA toxic spew jab) and the cells that keep the Organism clean from debris and crap start to work!
Do you label those pieces of DNA and RNA a “virus”?
I have always been an open-minded skeptic (since I deep-sixed my religious upbringing, in my teens). I was also introduced to competitive debate about then, and took to it like an ant to sugar. Which sharpened my intellect.
We are in singular, apocalyptic times (literally) and given the life-and-death nature of these issues (genocide, SRA/child-trafficking) people are understandably boiling over trying to process the unfathomably dangerous,systematic evil spreading out over the world now. These conversations feel positively existential, penetrating the subconscious survival stratas, and even formerly dispassionate folks may get caught up & carried off in the ITS (informational tidal surge) sweeping ruthlessly through our collective consciousness and smashing up invested-in paradigms like so much balsa patio furniture in the process.
I predict its going to get much, much more intense.
Excellent piece, Tod! Smack dab on the balance point between the two – in tension – halves of the basic scientific principle:
Open-minded scepticism at all time; but always with equal emphasis on both parts: always sceptical, but ALWAYS open-minded too; even about the possibility of space-lizards, and such…
Very uncomfortable, unnatural mind-state for basic human psychology; but essential for all that.
I don’t like pizza.
I have friends who will happily spend £15 on expensive cheese on toast AND have a side dish of garlic bread (One slab of dough is obviously not enough ???)
I call them idiots and point out that their “meal” probably cost 50p to make but we have a laugh about it and talk about more important things.
What more important things?!
Two reliable indicators of ‘nonsense’ exposed GVB from the outset: 1) His past associations 2) The behaviour his arguments pointed to was exactly the same as the behaviour wanted by the official narrative (they don’t care if you socially isolate because of fear of the virus or fear of someone “shedding” the vaccine so long as you socially isolate).
These are two things I always look at in assessing a source and they are certainly better that if I “trust” them or not and/or whether the science is “so compelling”. The former simply reflects somebody’s skill in making themselves likeable and I know I’ve fallen for it in the past; the latter ignores how they can produce a ton of “evidence” for things they attach enough importance to (see the huge number of photos of “man on the moon” – it doesn’t mean they’re genuine).
As for Hitler and Stalin being good guys, I read recently in Richard Spence’s ‘Secret Agent 666’ that two of the defendants in the Metro-Vickers case (which triggered the purges) were indeed SIS agents. Spence doesn’t substantiate this so it’s in the box ‘worthy of more investigation’. However from what I know of Metro-Vickers and British Intelligence it seems plausible. Of course it’s now thoroughly evidenced that Stalin’s other “wild” accustion, that Trotsky was an agent of foreign interests, was in reality true.
Hitler (and Mussolini) introduced compensation for and banned asbestos and took measures against smoking decades before Western governments. Western governments’ inaction on these toxins killed more people than any camps. Hitler’s crime was the “concentration”, not the “camps”. (See ‘The Secret History of the War on Cancer’ by Devra Davis for more on this).
Does this mean Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin were good guys? Of course not. A much more plausible scenario is that they were put in place as social experiments and for mass depopulation than that they were somehow good. The end was the same dictatorship, just by a different path. Hitler and Stalin also just happened to keep Germany and Russia divided, one of the crucial goals of the Anglo-American elite. Associating good things, like opposition to asbestos and tobacco, damned those things for a while and bought the elites profiting from these poisons a few more decades of ker-ching. That’s where judging truth by what kind of people are associated with an argument leads you – into weaponised guilt by association. It’s why anyone who disagrees with current official narratives is automatically called “right-wing” or “libertarian” by the media regardless of what their true beliefs are.
BTW on the Terrain Theory proponent – it may appear that some of its proponents are overly zealous but the author should ask himself if it was his apparent refusal to entertain the idea and thus appearing to gatekeep a legitimate avenue of debate that caused this reaction.
‘I do entertain the very slight possibility that many of these puppet masters are ignorant and don’t really know what they are doing—that is largely how cult psychology works. I even believe that Big Pharma has done some good things in the world! Same with Big Medicine.’
If there’s one thing you learn as you mature in life, it’s that no organisation remains the same over decades, which means that good organisations with laudable ideals can become evil and corrupt; and occasionally, people regarded years ago as ‘evil’ may end up as your partners in trying to preserve freedoms.
What one must always remember about the pharmaceutical industry right now is that their modus operandum was dreamed up by a Rockefeller. The basic principle is that all illness will have a drug it can be treated with, which means that drug sellers make money, don’t they? It’s of course likely they will make more money if alternative approaches are called ‘wacky’, ‘alternative’, not kosher and certainly not respectable. It’s amazing to me how acupuncture was ridiculed by UK NHS doctors 40 years ago but, miraculously, once the NHS started using it, it became ‘rigorous’. That taught me that much of medicine is about competing mafias, not about dispassionate desires to treat people the best way possible.
The best way to make money in the least risky way in pharma is to have hundreds of millions if not billions of ‘customers’ having long-term treatment with profitable drugs. Or of course to have annual vaccinations for whatever might possibly ail them.
What is most certainly NOT profitable is to cause 7 billion people to suddenly become fit, vigorous, healthy individuals who fight disease naturally and are rarely if ever sick.
Moderna is a for-profit organisation. It’s raison d’etre is to make money for its shareholders. It’s raison d’etre is not to stop you dying, it is to sell vaccines to governments who will jab you with Moderna vaccines. It is a speculative play that made investors a 20X profit if they bought in 2019 and sold in 2021 or so.Those investors couldn’t care less whether the vaccine worked, even less that there might be down-stream side-effects. With the immunity from prosecution sorted, the fix was in for risk-free huge short-term superprofits. Just the sort of fix that Bill Gates adores….
There is a battle in the UK right now for the soul of the NHS and those with its original ideals are losing. The HMO vultures from the USA want to take over UK healthcare and bleed us all dry with their profiteering and gangsterism. It’s a model that any UK politicians who promote it should be hounding not only out of office, but out of the country. They can go live in the USA where they belong.
What the pharma industry can’t abide is governments treating patients with generics. Generics don’t make pharma money, they are cheap, they are not innovative. So what? Once you’ve learned how to treat something, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We are all still using power drills to assemble wooden structures, aren’t we? It does the job beautifully. No need for some expensive laser-based tool, is there?
Well said, Rhys!
Is this a reference for the European and American and Canadian and Australian and New Zealander and Israeli XXI century support of NASSIS in UKRAINE?
You might want to refresh your memory if you’re ever going to drag it out on display again.
https://off-guardian.org/2022/09/30/audio-we-live-in-two-competing-worlds/
Start at the 24:40 mark.
You specifically linked people, who had actually bothered to pay attention to the trial and all of the shocking bullshit that came from that, with QANON.
I don’t “believe” in anything. I have a considered opinion based on facts and the like, much like the information above. One of the considered opinions I do have is, if you don’t know what you’re talking about, done a passable amount of study, or you’re DK is peaking, then shut the fuck up.
So Todd, once we’ve considered all the ‘evidence’ for ‘virus theory’ and concluded that it is, to say the least, risible, should we keep an open mind? Should we refrain from being dogmatic? Should we give a hearing to more of the same nonsensical, superstitious claptrap, especially from those who have made no attempt to research the issue?
You don’t appear to have noticed that the ones who refuse to discuss the topic are always the ‘believers’; the ones who never have any evidence to support their ‘beliefs’.
Seems to me this idea of being ‘fair’ and ‘open-minded’ and ‘everyone has a right to their opinion’ is just a smokescreen to obscure truth, or as near as we can come to it. I’m sure were I one of the psychos in charge or a lickspittle, I’d be promoting it too.
I have never gone into details about germ theory or theories about deliberately created strains or whatever because the true value of covid was always the psy-op factor. Why bother manufacturing anything when you can seize on what are mundane cold and flu symptoms and give them a deliciously sinister spin? The damage done from this “psychological contagion” is devastating enough – and far more easy to control. An imaginary virus is best because it “obeys” their words perfectly since it only exists through their words.
There’s also the issue of their thousands of pages of bio-medico jibber jabber, all of which I am sure can be software generated. Some guy invented a “postmodernist” word generator. I’m sure there is a “scientific” version of that by now. Just feed in the desired parameters and watch it generate endless supplies of gloop, graphs, charts, formulae etc.
excellent theory and resonates well, i am nicking this comment thank you mc
Don’t forget it’s all designed to keep you SAFE.
You’re obviously well read and highly qualified, though it came as a surprise to see this at the end of your piece, since it radiated so little on the scale of hubris. Thank you for the humble and wise set of statements, refreshing in this age of keyboard warrior vigilantism at plague proportions. This should be instructive to the crowd who seem to fuel on dogma, no matter what side of the rift they are on.
When we speak into the morass of opinions, sometimes we have to don a hat which makes certain assumptions that are embedded within a particular paradigm. Just “for survival”. Otherwise, we run the risk of sounding too “out-there” to make sense to much of the audience, which may be a highly partisan demographic (depending on the arena where the dialogue takes place). They may become simply more lost with an all-inclusive approach that balances the multiple aspects of different perspectives (tenets that rest as hidden assumptions beneath the dialogue).
This doesn’t give people the right to make assumptions about the gestalt of your outlook, and to charge off unsubscribing is to put emotion before analysis. Besides being not a fun way to live, this modus of letting ego dump on everything that doesn’t perfectly correlate with your newly discovered zealotry, does not necessarily help one get any closer to the truth.
It’s a bit like laying down bricks to make a path (as I have just done). Once the path is the right shape and I’m happy with how it looks, I’ll fix it. While I’m pondering and until I’m sure, I’ll get on with other things.