WATCH: Meet Smedley Butler

James Corbett’s latest “flashback” episode focuses on the Marine General who described war as a “racket”, and revealed an attempted coup against FDR.

It’s an episode which has an ageless topicality with Armistice Day fast approaching, and a fresh relevance given the war in Ukraine and the massive profits it’s generating for the usual suspects.

He was a tenacious soldier, the most decorated officer in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps…and he detested war. Find out about the tyrannical government moves and secretive fascist plots that turned this famous general into a campaigner against war on this week’s edition of The Corbett Report.

