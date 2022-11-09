Riley Waggaman

Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) recently released maternal mortality figures for 2021. The numbers raise some questions.

482 expectant mothers died in Russia last year—up from 161 in 2020, an increase from 11.2 to 34.5 per 100 thousand live births. 90% of the recorded deaths in 2021 were due to causes not directly related to pregnancy.

Officials “attributed the sharp increase in maternal mortality to coronavirus, but the cause could also be genetic COVID vaccines, which in Britain were recently recognized as unsafe for pregnant women. Mass vaccination in the Russian Federation took place in 2021, but not in 2020,” Russian outlet Nakanune reported on November 8.

The same outlet revealed in September that Russia’s birth rate had plummeted nine months after compulsory vaccination decrees were adopted nationwide in autumn 2021.

“Despite all the assurances that new gene vaccines cannot affect reproductive performance in any way, the numbers indicate that this issue may be much more serious than anyone would like to imagine,” Nakanune wrote.

(Russia’s natural population decline in 2021 was the highest in decades—even worse than the devastation recorded in the 90s.)

But returning to maternal deaths: How many of these poor women were injected?

The Health Ministry won’t say, because:

publishing information on the number of deaths among vaccinated individuals … does not objectively reflect any relationship between deaths and vaccination and may cause a negative attitude towards vaccination.”

And of course, there’s no VAERS-like system for tracking suspected vaccine-related injuries or deaths in Russia. To make things even more transparent, the latest clinical trial data for Sputnik V is a closely guarded “trade secret.”

We’ll probably never know how many Russians were culled by their government’s shameless AstraZeneca knockoff—but we do know that benevolent health authorities were begging pregnant women to inject themselves with unproven genetic slurry.

In March 2021, Health Minister (and WHO Executive Board member) Mikhail Murashko urged all women who were planning a pregnancy to get injected.

In October of the same year—when every region in Russia imposed some for of mandatory vaccination—Murashko reminded pregnant and lactating women of the “importance” of getting Sputnik’d.

He regurgitated the same instructions in November 2021.

“Pregnant women should be vaccinated, today it is in the guidelines … And women planning a pregnancy should also be vaccinated,” Russia’s health minister declared.

And the murderous vomit keeps coming.

“A new coronavirus infection can complicate the course of pregnancy and its outcome. To date, vaccination is the only way to prevent negative, including long-term consequences of COVID-19,” Murashko said on January 18, 2022.

How does this end?

Riley Waggaman is your humble Moscow correspondent. He worked for RT, Press TV, Russia Insider, yadda yadda. In his youth, he attended a White House lawn party where he asked Barack Obama if imprisoned whistleblower Bradley Manning (Chelsea was still a boy back then) “had a good Easter.” Good times good times. You can subscribe to his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.