WATCH: Wikispooks and LittleSis #SolutionsWatch

If only there were some handy-dandy websites for finding out more information about the people and organizations we see mentioned in the news. Oh wait, there are!

Join James Corbett for this edition of #SolutionsWatch as he guides you through an exploration of Peter Thiel and shows you some interesting websites along the way.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary