WATCH: CBDCs – Beyond the Basics

We all know that central bank digital currencies are bad news. But do you know the difference between retail and wholesale CBDCs? And do you know why the American Bankers Association is against the implementation of retail or intermediated CBDCs?
In his most recent podcast, James Corbett takes you beyond the basics and begins introducing you to the split circuit monetary system as we dive deeper down the programmable money rabbit hole.
For sources and download options, click here.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.